After Missing SECs, Gastaldello Returns At College Station Sectionals

2018 Speedo Sectionals – College Station, TX

March 1-4, 2018

College Station, Texas

Texas A&M University

SCY

After missing the SEC Championships a few weeks ago due to undisclosed health issues, Texas A&M senior Béryl Gastaldello was back in action this weekend in her home pool as she prepares for the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Competing at the College Station Speedo Sectionals, Gastaldello competed in the 100 free on Friday, earning a runner-up finish in a time of 48.21. That time would have placed 4th at SECs, and is just over four tenths off her season best of 47.77. It’s a positive sign for both Gastaldello and the Aggies with NCAAs less than two weeks away.

Though her presence was missed at SECs, it wasn’t a problem for the Aggie women as they were dominant in winning the title. However, the return of Gastaldello will be key for Texas A&M at the National Championships, with the potential for big individual points and a major boost to their relays.

She’s seeded inside the top-16 in her three entries for NCAAs (7th – 50 free, 12th – 100 fly, 14th – 100 free), giving A&M potentially an additional 20 points compared to if she was unable to compete, not taking into account her relay impact. The 23-year-old earned All-American honors last season in the 100 free, tying for 6th, while earning honorable mention All-American status in the 50 free (12th).

In addition to those swims, the France native swam on all of Texas A&M’s relays other than the 4×200 free, picking up a pair of runner-up finishes (both medleys) along with 8th and 9th place finishes in the sprint free relays. She’s capable of swimming either free, fly or back on the medley, and will be integral to the Aggies success later this month.

Gastaldello will have the day off on Saturday, but is entered to swim the 50 free on Sunday.