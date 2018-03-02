Michael Andrew Incorporates Dryland into His Training (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 21.56- Nathan Adrian, Minneapolis 2015
- Pool Record: 21.85- Nathan Adrian (Cal), 2011
- GOLD: Michael Andrew, 21.93
- SILVER: Nathan Adrian, 22.09
- BRONZE: Vlad Morozov, 22.11
Junior phenom Michael Andrew won this round, as he was the only swimmer to break 22 tonight. Andrew was just 8 hundredths shy of the Pool Record. Olympic sprint champ Nathan Adrian wound up 2nd, just out-touching Russian rocket Vlad Morozov. Ukrainian sprint star Andrii Govorov picked up 4th, touching in 22.34 ahead of Brazilian sprinter Bruno Fratus (22.51).
Maybe the naysayers will finally begin to give MW a break!
He’s still a teenager, for cryiing out loud!!!!
Give him some slack……………………
Not sure there are a lot of naysayers right now, I think people analyze his performances so harshly because he is a professional swimmer, as well as a teenager that is continuing to grow and mature. The teenage-pro aspect calls for a lot of comparison between him and his non-professional rivals because there are many swimmers his age that can put up times (aside from the 50 free) that are very comparable to his.
If you get rid of all his good events, he’s only as good as the best 18 yr olds in the country. Otherwise he is the fastest man in the country! LCM
Should be “if you get rid of his good event”.
He’s becoming way more mature. Cool hearing him speak on big meet mentality. I think the vlogs have been really good for his maturity and mental confidence. Also all the racing over the years of course. Like him or not, the kid (almost man… might’ve become a man with that swim tonight) is going to be around for a long long time.
So….. didn’t he and his dad bash any type of training outside of usrpt a couple year ago? This would suggest why he isn’t “going lifetime beats” every time he jumps into the water
We must have different definitions of the word “bash”.
Did he really say to always train in a racing suit while fully shaved? I’m at a loss for words because of how insane that is
Yes, Dr. Rushall really does recommend that. At least one study has shown that shaving and suiting up actually alter some aspects of technique for the better, and technique alterations affect the neural patterns that drive the muscles. The idea, then, is that training with better technique teaches more effective neural firing patterns, rather than training with one technique in a brief and then racing with another when shaved and suited.
The idea itself isn’t crazy imo, but actually pulling it off would be pretty inconvenient/expensive/impractical.