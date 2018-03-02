Michael Andrew Incorporates Dryland into His Training (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Michael Andrew, 21.93
  2. SILVER: Nathan Adrian, 22.09
  3. BRONZE: Vlad Morozov, 22.11

Junior phenom Michael Andrew won this round, as he was the only swimmer to break 22 tonight. Andrew was just 8 hundredths shy of the Pool Record. Olympic sprint champ Nathan Adrian wound up 2nd, just out-touching Russian rocket Vlad Morozov. Ukrainian sprint star Andrii Govorov picked up 4th, touching in 22.34 ahead of Brazilian sprinter Bruno Fratus (22.51).

MIKE IN DALLAS

Maybe the naysayers will finally begin to give MW a break!
He’s still a teenager, for cryiing out loud!!!!
Give him some slack……………………

6 hours ago
Dudeman

Not sure there are a lot of naysayers right now, I think people analyze his performances so harshly because he is a professional swimmer, as well as a teenager that is continuing to grow and mature. The teenage-pro aspect calls for a lot of comparison between him and his non-professional rivals because there are many swimmers his age that can put up times (aside from the 50 free) that are very comparable to his.

6 hours ago
Billabong

If you get rid of all his good events, he’s only as good as the best 18 yr olds in the country. Otherwise he is the fastest man in the country! LCM

1 hour ago
Troy

Should be “if you get rid of his good event”.

1 hour ago
tammy touchpad error

He’s becoming way more mature. Cool hearing him speak on big meet mentality. I think the vlogs have been really good for his maturity and mental confidence. Also all the racing over the years of course. Like him or not, the kid (almost man… might’ve become a man with that swim tonight) is going to be around for a long long time.

6 hours ago
Wowo

So….. didn’t he and his dad bash any type of training outside of usrpt a couple year ago? This would suggest why he isn’t “going lifetime beats” every time he jumps into the water

6 hours ago
Braden Keith

We must have different definitions of the word “bash”.

6 hours ago
sven
A brief list, off the top of my head, of times when they deviated from USRPT as sold by Brent Rushall: MA breathes every stroke on his fly, breast, and free 100s, where Rushall says to minimize breathing. MA tucks his chin more on backstroke, Rushall says to keep the head back/down as far as possible without getting the nose and mouth submerged. They tried weights in 2016 for a bit. MA uses a really wide kick and long glide for his breaststroke, while Rushall says to essentially make the kick as small as possible and keep the tempo up to minimize deceleration. Rushall says to always train in a racing suit while fully shaved, MA trains in a brief.… Read more »
5 hours ago
Dudeman

Did he really say to always train in a racing suit while fully shaved? I’m at a loss for words because of how insane that is

5 hours ago
sven

Yes, Dr. Rushall really does recommend that. At least one study has shown that shaving and suiting up actually alter some aspects of technique for the better, and technique alterations affect the neural patterns that drive the muscles. The idea, then, is that training with better technique teaches more effective neural firing patterns, rather than training with one technique in a brief and then racing with another when shaved and suited.

The idea itself isn’t crazy imo, but actually pulling it off would be pretty inconvenient/expensive/impractical.

