15-Year Old Gianluca Urlando Swims 1:43 in 200y Back and 200y Fly

2018 COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

March 1st-4th, 2018

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

25y (SCY) Course

Results – Meet Mobile “2018 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series”

After a fast relay swim on day 1 of the meet, Metroplex Aquatics’ Jason Park won his first individual event of the race on Friday in the 200 back, swimming a 1:43.17. That swim is a lifetime best for Park by 2 seconds.

In the process, he beat out 15-year old Gianluca Urlando from the Davis Aquadarts, who finished 2nd in 1:43.37. That’s the best time by a 15-year old in the country this season, and ranks 3rd all-time for 15-year olds, just ahead of the 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy.

That wasn’t Urlando’s only big swim of the day. He also won the 200 fly by over 3 seconds in 1:43.55. He already had the best time by a 15-year old in the country this season, but now is 3 seconds better than any other swimmer his age nationally. As far back as USA Swimming’s SWIMS database goes, it’s also the fastest 200 fly time by a 15-and-under by 2 seconds – Michael Phelps swam a 1:45.50 in 2001 shortly before breaking the World Record in the 200 LCM fly to rank 4th on that list.

Urlando is now just 1.45 seconds from Phelps’ 15-16 National Age Group Record in the event, and has more than a year to get there.

Katy Aquatics 15-year old Emma Sticklen had an equally-significant 200 fly at the same age, winning the women’s race in 1:54.88. That’s a new lifetime best by 3.01 seconds for her. Like Urlando’s swim, that’s the fastest time this season, and ranks 3rd all-time among 15-year olds.

Other Day 2 Winners: