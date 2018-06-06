YMCA Spartaquatics Swim Names Dan Mascolo as Head Coach

Courtesy: Spartanburg YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg has announced the hiring of Dan Mascolo (Cheshire YMCA) as Head Coach of the YMCA Spartaquatics Swim (YSSC) program.

Mascolo has been the Associate Head Coach of the National Champion YMCA Short Course Cheshire Sea Dog program for the past 13 years. Dan has provided leadership to YMCA swimming championships and Connecticut High School championships, winning the 2017 State Championship with Cheshire High School as Head Coach. The Cheshire YMCA won the 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championship in Greensboro this Spring.

Dan has twice been recognized as the Connecticut Age Group Coach of the Year, won the YMCA Character Champion Award, placed numerous swimmers in YMCA National Top 10 performances, and coached 16 Connecticut Age Group Team Championships.

“I am humbled and ecstatic to be added to the already tremendous coaching staff with the YMCA of Greater Spartanburg. I am looking forward to getting to know the families and help everyone in the program reach their greatest potential, in and out of the pool,” remarked Mascolo.

Mascolo was chosen from a highly qualified and competitive pool of candidates after a National Search that began in April after Ted Pierson announced his resignation as head coach. Mascolo will begin working in mid July.

YSSC is a nationally recognized competitive swim program with numerous National Championships throughout its 20 year history. 350 swimmers, ranging in age from 7 to 18, train and compete at the Middle Tyger YMCA in Duncan and the Thomas Hannah YMCA in downtown Spartanburg.