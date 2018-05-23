A&M’s Béryl Gastaldello Lowers Own NR in 50 Back on Day 2 of French Nationals

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël
- Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018
- Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner
- 50m
- Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)
- Selection for European Championships
- Televised on beIN SPORTS
- Meet Central
- Start Lists
- Live Results
Texas A&M University All-American Béryl Gastaldello became the first Frenchwoman to break the 28-second barrier in the 50 meter backstroke on Wednesday swimming in the championship final at the 2018 French Elite Nationals in Saint-Raphaël. Gastaldello first tied her own record pf 28.01 in prelims before lowering it by another 4/100 in finals to set the new mark at 27.97. With that swim, Gastaldello moves up to #15 in the world so far this season.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK
FU
27.16
|2
|Xiang
LIU
|CHN
|27.40
|04/15
|3
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|27.43
|04/14
|4
|Jie
CHEN
|CHN
|27.60
|04/15
|5
|Emily
SEEBOHM
|AUS
|27.63
|04/09
|6
|Xueer
WANG
|CHN
|27.67
|04/15
|7
|Georgia
DAVIES
|GBR
|27.75
|01/28
|8
|Natsumi
SAKAI
|JPN
|27.82
|04/03
|8
|Kylie
MASSE
|CAN
|27.82
|04/10
|10
|Maria
KAMENEVA
|RUS
|27.84
|04/24
|11
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|27.85
|01/13
|12
|Anastasia
FESIKOVA
|RUS
|27.91
|04/24
|13
|Holly
BARRATT
|AUS
|27.96
|04/10
|13
|Mimosa
JALLOW
|FIN
|27.96
|04/05
|15
|Etiene
MEDEIROS
|BRA
|27.98
|12/08
Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON / Pôle France Natation Course Mulhouse) lowered her own National Age Group Record for 15-year-old girls and placed 5th in the final with 28.85.
Gastaldello qualified for the European Championships in the event, along with runner-up Mathilde Cini. Both swimmers met the standards by swimming faster than 28.48 in prelims and finishing in the top 4 in finals.
Women’s 50 Back
- Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 28.48 in prelims; top-4 in finals
- Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 27.97
- Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 28.29
- Camille Gheorghiu (Montpellier Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Antibes) 28.64
