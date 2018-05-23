A&M’s Béryl Gastaldello Lowers Own NR in 50 Back on Day 2 of French Nationals

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018

Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner

50m

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)

Selection for European Championships

Televised on beIN SPORTS

Texas A&M University All-American Béryl Gastaldello became the first Frenchwoman to break the 28-second barrier in the 50 meter backstroke on Wednesday swimming in the championship final at the 2018 French Elite Nationals in Saint-Raphaël. Gastaldello first tied her own record pf 28.01 in prelims before lowering it by another 4/100 in finals to set the new mark at 27.97. With that swim, Gastaldello moves up to #15 in the world so far this season.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK Yuanhui CHN

FU 2 Xiang

LIU CHN 27.40 3 Olivia

SMOLIGA USA 27.43 4 Jie

CHEN CHN 27.60 5 Emily

SEEBOHM AUS 27.63 6 Xueer

WANG CHN 27.67 7 Georgia

DAVIES GBR 27.75 8 Natsumi

SAKAI JPN 27.82 8 Kylie

MASSE CAN 27.82 10 Maria

KAMENEVA RUS 27.84 11 Regan

SMITH USA 27.85 12 Anastasia

FESIKOVA RUS 27.91 13 Holly

BARRATT AUS 27.96 13 Mimosa

JALLOW FIN 27.96 15 Etiene

MEDEIROS BRA 27.98 View Top 27»

Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON / Pôle France Natation Course Mulhouse) lowered her own National Age Group Record for 15-year-old girls and placed 5th in the final with 28.85.

Gastaldello qualified for the European Championships in the event, along with runner-up Mathilde Cini. Both swimmers met the standards by swimming faster than 28.48 in prelims and finishing in the top 4 in finals.

Women’s 50 Back

Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 28.48 in prelims; top-4 in finals