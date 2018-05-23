A&M’s Béryl Gastaldello Lowers Own NR in 50 Back on Day 2 of French Nationals

2018 French Elite Long Course Nationals at Saint-Raphaël

  • Tuesday, May 22 – Sunday, May 27, 2018
  • Stade Nautique Alain Chateigner
  • 50m
  • Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6pm local (Saturday 5:30, Sunday 5:45)
  • Selection for European Championships
  • Televised on beIN SPORTS
Texas A&M University All-American Béryl Gastaldello became the first Frenchwoman to break the 28-second barrier in the 50 meter backstroke on Wednesday swimming in the championship final at the 2018 French Elite Nationals in Saint-Raphaël. Gastaldello first tied her own record pf 28.01 in prelims before lowering it by another 4/100 in finals to set the new mark at 27.97. With that swim, Gastaldello moves up to #15 in the world so far this season.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK

YuanhuiCHN
FU
04/15
27.16
2Xiang
LIU		CHN27.4004/15
3Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA27.4304/14
4Jie
CHEN		CHN27.6004/15
5Emily
SEEBOHM		AUS27.6304/09
6Xueer
WANG		CHN27.6704/15
7Georgia
DAVIES		GBR27.7501/28
8Natsumi
SAKAI		JPN27.8204/03
8Kylie
MASSE		CAN27.8204/10
10Maria
KAMENEVA		RUS27.8404/24
11Regan
SMITH		USA27.8501/13
12Anastasia
FESIKOVA		RUS27.9104/24
13Holly
BARRATT		AUS27.9604/10
13Mimosa
JALLOW		FIN27.9604/05
15Etiene
MEDEIROS		BRA27.9812/08
View Top 27»

Louise Lefebvre (Mulhouse ON / Pôle France Natation Course Mulhouse) lowered her own National Age Group Record for 15-year-old girls and placed 5th in the final with 28.85.

Gastaldello qualified for the European Championships in the event, along with runner-up Mathilde Cini. Both swimmers met the standards by swimming faster than 28.48 in prelims and finishing in the top 4 in finals.

Women’s 50 Back

  • Euro 2018 qualifying standard: 28.48 in prelims; top-4 in finals
  1. Béryl Gastaldello (CN Marseille / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 27.97
  2. Mathilde Cini (Valence Triathlon / Pôle France Natation Course Marseille) 28.29
  3. Camille Gheorghiu (Montpellier Métropole Natation / Pôle France Natation Course Antibes) 28.64

 

 

