FL High School Coach of the Year Removed, Under Investigation

A three-time Florida High School Coach of the Year has been removed from his swimming coach and teaching positions and is under school police investigation, per local newspapers.

Eric Hill has coached at Boca Raton High School for 15 years. He also taught math in the district. The Palm Beach Post reports that Hill has been removed from his coaching and teaching posts while he is under police investigation.

Palm Beach County school police are investigating Hill, but wouldn’t give details on the nature of the investigation. The local ABC affiliate carried a brief statement from the school district:

“It is an open school police investigation. We cannot comment further while the case is open. He has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.”

