Schooling Opts Out Of 200 Fly For 2018 Asian Games

A total of 462 gold medals across 40 sports will be up for grabs at the 2018 Asian Games this summer and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be vying for 5 of them. The former Texas Longhorn leads Singapore’s biggest ever delegation to the Games, which take place August 18th to September 2nd in Indonesia, with his home nation of Singapore sending 246 athletes across 22 sports.

Schooling is slated to swim 5 events at the competition, entered in the 100m freestyle, 50m fly and 100m fly, as well as the 4x100m free and 4x100m medley relay events. The 22-year-old has reportedly dropped the 200m fly from his Asian Games line-up, an event in which he scored bronze behind Japanese swimmers Daiya Seto and Kento Hirai at the 2014 edition of the Games.

Speaking to TODAY Singapore this week, Schooling said he had requested to be included on Singapore’s relay teams as he wanted “to help out as much as I can”.

He stated. “My goal for Asian Games is to do my best for the country, bring glory to Singapore and helping out the younger kids, we have a young team and I’m super excited particularly for the relays.”

Additional members of the Singaporean swimming contingency for the Games include Danny Yeo, Quah Zheng Wen, Lionel Khoo and Pang Sheng Jun. Women include Amanda Lim, Quah Ting Wen, Roanne Ho, Samantha Yeo and Quah Jing Wen.