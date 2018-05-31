Pitt Pulls in Verbal Commitment From Sprinter Robert Negron

Robert Negron of Bethlehem, PA has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for 2018-2019.

“After a long recruiting process I have finally made my decision. I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches and teammates for all the love and support they have showed me through this process. I will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall. #H2P.”

Negron swims for Liberty High School and Bethlehem YMCA. At the 2018 PIAA 3A Swimming & Diving Championships, he placed 3rd in the 50 free (20.40) and swam legs on the 3rd place 200 freestyle relay (where he anchored in 19.93), 7th place 200 medley relay, and 8th place 400 freestyle relay.

For Bethlehem YMCA, Negron has been a consistent performer – finishing 7th in the 50 freestyle at the 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals (20.45) and 4th in the 50 free at the 2017 version (20.75).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.40

100 free – 45.80

Negron’s best time in the 50 free would have landed him 3rd on the Panthers’ top 5 list from the 2017-2018 season; his 100 free would have ranked him in the top 8.

