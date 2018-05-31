Japan Carries Trio Of 13-Year-Olds to 2018 Junior Pan Pacific C’ships

In addition to the Japanese swimmers named to the senior Pan Pacific Championships, emerging young talent has also been named to the nation’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships squad. Led by Head coach Shin Aota, the line-up includes athletes aged 13 to 18, with Riku Takiki, Honoka Tatsumi and Riko Sawano representing the youngest and Yukino Miyasaka representing the oldest.

Of note, the roster may not necessarily include the fastest youngsters in each event from the Japan Swim and Japan Open qualifying meets, as several athletes with faster times are choosing to compete at their high school national championship instead.

Translation assistance provided by Rebecca Nishikawa- Roy.