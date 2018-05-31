Japan Carries Trio Of 13-Year-Olds to 2018 Junior Pan Pacific C’ships

In addition to the Japanese swimmers named to the senior Pan Pacific Championships, emerging young talent has also been named to the nation’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships squad. Led by Head coach Shin Aota, the line-up includes athletes aged 13 to 18, with Riku Takiki, Honoka Tatsumi and Riko Sawano representing the youngest and Yukino Miyasaka representing the oldest.
Of note, the roster may not necessarily include the fastest youngsters in each event from the Japan Swim and Japan Open qualifying meets, as several athletes with faster times are choosing to compete at their high school national championship instead.
Translation assistance provided by Rebecca Nishikawa- Roy.
|
Staff:
Head Coach: Shin Aota
Dr: Yuta Tsukagoshi
Coach: Mariko Konno
Coach: Nobuyuki Kusano
Coach: Yuichi Sakaguchi
Adm: Yuko Sakaguchi
Male Athletes:
Freestyle
Shota Kumazawa
Keisuke Ishizaki
Taikan Tanaka
Masayuki Otake
Taiki Hayashi
Riku Takaki
Kazuya Kubota
Backstroke
Daiki Yanagawa
Kodai Nishiono
Riku Matsuyama
Breaststroke
Yamato Fukasawa
Shusuke Toyoyama
Kaede Hirakawa
Butterfly
Riku Tanbo
Tomoru Honda
Aito Yamaguchi
Individual Medley
Masayuki Otake
So Ogata
Shonosuke Aso
Keiya Tamaru
Female Athletes
Freestyle:
Nagisa Ikemoto
Yui Ibayashi
Saya Funakoshi
Miyu Nanba
Aoi Nakamura
Backstroke :
Hikaru Yamasaki
Breaststroke :
Haruna Ogata
Yukino Miyasaka
Shiori Asaba
Honoka Tatsumi
Riko Sawano
Butterfly:
Chiharu Iitsuka.
Karin Takemura
Chiho Mizuguchi
Mana Naito.
Individual Medley:
Mei Ishihara
