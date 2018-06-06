Former FL HS Coach Won’t Return To Teach While Under Investigation

Eric Hill, the former Florida high school swim coach under investigation, won’t return to Boca Raton High School to teach, local paper the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Hill had coached at Boca Raton for 15 years, and taught math in the district. He was removed from his positions earlier this spring while under police investigation. The school district wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the investigation at fist, but the new Sun-Sentinel report now says the investigation is over an alleged misdemeanor battery case. The Sun-Sentinel also reports that the case is the fourth one involving Hill in his 15 years with the district, though school police haven’t found evidence of a crime in any of the other investigations.

The school now says it won’t renew its contract with the 41-year-old Hill. Previous investigations centered around allegations that Hill had had a sexual relationship with a student in 2008, had been “too close with a student while she took selfie photos in December 2012” and that he had inappropriately touched a student in November 2017, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

