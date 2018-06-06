Nicolo Martinenghi Will Officially Miss European Championships

Italian breaststroker Nicolo Martinenghi will officially miss this summer’s European Championships. This was confirmed by his coach to our Giusy Cisale, quoted as saying “useless to continue to insist, better stop and recover well”.

The junior world record holder in the 50 and 100 breast (both LC and SC) sustained an injury to his groin early in the year and had attempted to return to competition in time to qualify for Euros, which take place in early August, but is unable to return to full training and thus will sit out for the rest of the summer with the goal of healing up fully.

When Italy named their initial roster for Euros towards the end of May, the window was still open for Martinenghi and 800 freestyle world champion Gabrielle Detti to return to competition in time to qualify. While Martinenghi is out, Detti hopes to compete at the Sette Colli Trophy at the end of June and potentially get on the roster.

The 18-year-old Martinenghi was a definite medal threat in the 50 and 100 breast in Glasgow, ranking as the 2nd fastest European in the 100 (behind Adam Peaty) and the 5th fastest in the 50 in 2017. Swimming in his World Championship debut last year, the 7-time European junior champion was a semi-finalist in both sprint BR events before winning both titles at the World Juniors. Most recently, he went SCM personal bests in all three breaststroke events at the European Championships, finishing 7th in the 100 and 8th in the 50.