Italy Looking To Add To 31-Athlete Roster For European Championships

Italian national technical director Cesare Butini has proposed to the Federal Council the addition of nine swimmers to their roster for the upcoming European Championships. With 31 athletes already qualified, Butini is looking to add three more swimmers for individual events and another six for relay purposes.

The roster already in place includes 2017 world champions Gregorio Paltrinieri and Federica Pellegrini, 2017 bronze medalist Simona Quadarella, along with sprinter Luca Dotto and breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli. Notably, world junior record holder Nicolo Martinenghi is not on the roster, citing a groin injury, but is expected to have the opportunity to join the roster by competing in June. The same goes for reigning 800 free world champion Gabrielle Detti, who is currently dealing with shoulder issues but still hopes to compete in time to qualify for the competition that takes place August 2-12. Check out the full 31-athlete roster below:

The athlete’s they are anticipating adding are a few who narrowly missed the individual qualifying standards but are still expected to contend for a spot in the semis/finals in Glasgow, along with swimmers who will shore up the women’s 4×100 and men’s 4×200 free relays. Check out the nine swimmers below: