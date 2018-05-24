FINA Announces Schedule For 2018 World Cup, Will Mix LC And SC

FINA has announced the official schedule for the 2018 Swimming World Cup Series, which will feature seven events throughout three different clusters. Additionally, they will mix the competitions between long course (50m) and short course (25m) pools for the first time in their 30th consecutive year of hosting the series, implemented in an attempt to increase participation.

The first cluster will be the only one contested long course. The series will be getting underway in Kazan, Russia from September 7-9, and then shifts to Doha, Qatar from the 13th to the 15th.

The second cluster will resume about two weeks later, with the first location yet to be determined though it will take place from September 28-30. They will then head to Budapest, the host of the 2017 World Championships, from October 4-6.

The third cluster will tour through Asia with stops in Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore throughout the first two weeks in November.

Unlike previous years, all meets will run across three days rather than the usual two, and heats will be mandatory. Additionally, after the controversial rule change where swimmers were limited to four events per stop was implemented last year, athletes will be allowed to swim an unlimited number of events, but only their top three performances will count towards scoring and ranking. It’s unclear whether or not the three performances rule also includes prize money earnings.

Last year, South African Chad Le Clos and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom won the men’s and women’s overall titles, both earning well over $300k.

Full FINA World Cup Schedule