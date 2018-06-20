Singapore Notches Record #1 On First Day Of 2018 Nationals

14th SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2018

Day 1 of the 2018 Singapore National Swimming Championships kicked-off with a new national record in the men’s 800m freestyle. Although 16-year-old Glen Lim of Singapore ultimately finished 3rd in tonight’s final at OCBC Aquatic Centre behind Indonesia’s Aflah Prawira (8:07.50) and Advait Page (8:10.22), he was able to overtake his own previous NR in a huge PB of 8:15.08. That time hacked a full 3 seconds faster than the 8:18.21 record set last year.

The host nation also racked up bronze in the women’s 1500m freestyle, as 20-year-old Chantal Liew touched in 17:40.01 for 3rd place. Finishing in the top 2 slots in the final were Swimming Victoria’s Sophie Caldwell and Indonesia’s Ressa Kania Dewi who finished in times of 16:51.69 and 17:26.99, respectively.

Singaporean swimming hero Joseph Schooling will be in the water tomorrow, his first appearance at a local meet in 12 years. The Olympic champion will be contesting the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly where he holds the top seeded times.

