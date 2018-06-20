FINIS Set of the Week: Mile Training Set

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Great workout to hone in your mile pace!

4 x 25 at 1650 pace

1 x 200 at 1000 pace

2 x 50 at 1650 pace

1 x 200 at 1000 pace

1 x 100 at 1650 pace

1 x 200 at 1650 pace

1 x 300 at 1650 pace

1 x 300 5 seconds faster than previous 3000

