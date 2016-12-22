12 Parent Tips on How to Behave at Swim Practice

  12 Parent Tips on How to Behave at Swim Practice
December 22nd, 2016

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

I will confess. I haven’t been the perfect swim parent. I’ve learned from my own mistakes, plus from watching other parents. If you’re an involved swim parent, you’ve seen interesting days on the pool deck, with new parents and more seasoned ones.

Here are my 12 tips on what to do — and not do — during practice:

DOs

  1. Keep a case of water in the car. If your swimmer doesn’t drink it all, you will.
  1. Bring snacks for your child to refuel after practice even if it’s right before dinner. A nutritionist swim mom told me for best recovery your swimmer must refuel within 20 minutes of practice. Chocolate milk is a great choice.
  1. Reach out to new parents and those with younger swimmers on the team.
  1. Sit away from the edge of the pool and away from the coach. A head coach told us swimmers got distracted listening to parents gossip when we sat directly behind him. Now, we’re on the opposite side of the pool.
  1. Take advantage of practice time. Get a group of parents walking or start a dryland group. You can always catch up on reading, too.

DON’Ts

  1. Don’t talk to — or coach — your swimmer while he’s in practice.
  1. Don’t interrupt the coach during practice. If there’s something you need to say, catch the coach before or after practice, or send an email.
  1. Don’t compare your swimmer to others on the team. There’s no positive outcome for anyone by doing this.
  1. Please don’t videotape your children during practice. They really don’t want to review with you later that night what they’re doing “wrong.”
  1. Gossip is never a good idea, whether it’s about another family, swimmer or team.
  1. Try to avoid causing a scene on deck. Your swimmer will be mortified forever.

What tips do you have for parents on how to behave during practice?

Elizabeth WickhamElizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog: http://bleuwater.me/

Skeptic
All of these articles about how parents should act are a little bit insulting. They seems to be based on a few assumptions: -Coaches actually do their job -Families have choices when selecting a program -Parents don’t know as much or more about swimming than the coach -Pushing your kids, or at least holding them accountable to the goals they set, is a bad thing I have over 40 years of experience as a swimmer, coach, and official, and my kids have always loved the extra engagement we have shared regarding their swimming. We are lucky to have a collaborative coach with almost no ego, who only sees the positive impact of engaged parents (not just us.) All of the… Read more »
1 hour 49 minutes ago
Bulldog

Parent- your second to the last paragraph is your coach’s job! It would be like you sitting in the classroom waiting to discipline your child.
Also, I think dropping off the child and leaving them is for the older groups-mostly. Again, you drop your child off at school and leave them on the first day, right? There are some shady teachers out there just as much as there are coaches.

1 year 9 months ago
PARENT
Sorry Bulldog, but unfortunately I see plenty of swimmers who act that way and the coaches do absolutely nothing, simply because the swimmers are the fastest on the team (NAG swimmers) and they get ‘special treatment’. Sometimes I wish their parents would see how their kids are acting, because as soon as the parents show up early to pick them up, they all start behaving correctly. What good is a swimmers’ code of conduct if it’s not enforced due to favoritism? Schools in my district actually encourages parent participation. They allow parents to sit in during class. Send home daily/weekly progress reports. When a child acts up, they are sent to the principal’s office and parents are called. If the… Read more »
M
I agree totally. Teachers are encouraged to invite parents in to be involved. Teachers are held accountable for behavior problems in the classroom and are expected to reach every child. I was once told by a swim coach that coaches just click with other swimmers better than other and parents can’t refer to that as favortism. In fact, USA swimming has very detailed guidelines about the roles of coaches. The problem I have seen with swim coaches is lack of communication. If a child misbehaves or has issues with swimming, communicate it before group promotions. If you can’t communicate, go find a home-based job licking envelopes that requires no communication. When working with children, you are required to communicate effectively,… Read more »
Parent
So you would blindly trust your child with his/her swim coaches? Google any of the individuals below along with “swim coach” and see the results Rick Curl Matthew Carrington Patrick Fatta James Henry Martin III Marissa Thompson Glenn Christopher Nellis Paul A. Collins Chris Johnson Noah Rucker Kenneth Fuller I don’t know about the rest of you, but trust is something a person earns. I’m not naive enough to simply hand over my child. “When I notice a parent on deck, I tend to be easier on the athlete.” It is exactly this sort of obfuscated behavior that parents are worried about. Just be yourself. If you’re hiding one thing, who’s to say you’re not hiding something much more sinister?… Read more »
Doesitreallymatter

I’m not really sure why these coaches have been listed twice? I get really upset when I hear about the stuff these coaches have done. I’ve been a coach for over 18 years and something I’ve come to realize is that a swimming career is very short some shorter than others some parents get mad some talk trash, so if you dont 100% trust your coach… go somewhere that you do. If you’re a coach and cant handle parents. .. go do something else! I think I covered both sides.

PARENT
Actually it does matter. It’s a pretty simple concept. Earn people’s trust and they will trust you. The lack of trust is due to the lack of transparency. When you cloak your actions from people, it’s only reasonable for them to question your motives, especially when you can’t provide a reasonable explanation. “Some get mad. Some trash talk.” You do realize this happens just about everywhere you go in life, right? People trash talk about their jobs, about their possessions, about their vacations getaways, etc. And people will get mad for countless other reasons. If an impropriety occurred at your club, would this still be your stance? “Just trust us 100%.” Either that or go somewhere else/do something else. Just… Read more »
