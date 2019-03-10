4 Meet Records and 1 NAG Fall On Day 3 of Cary Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

Day 3 of the Cary Sectionals featured more records being broken. Four meet records, three top 10 all-time age group rankings, one NAG, and one No. 4 fastest recorded time ever were set.

The record-setting day kicked off with Riptide’s Regan Smith‘s dominant 100 back prelims time of 49.74. Her time dominated Kathleen Baker’s 2014 meet record of 51.51. This mark also set a new 17-18 NAG and ranks as the No. 4 fastest time in the event by an American woman.

Ashley Twichell, representing TAC Titans, set a new meet record in the prelims of the 500 free. Her time of 4:40.00 crushed the 2003 mark of 4:42.89. Twichell scratched from finals, which was later won by Marlins of Raleigh’s Adrianna Cera (4:52.95).

Into the finals session, Charlotte Hook set a meet record in the 200 fly with a 1:53.70. The TAC Titans swimmer now ranks No. 4 all-time for girls 15-16 in the event.

The women’s 50 free was stacked with record-holders. After breaking the girls 13-14 100 fly NAG, Claire Curzan, another TAC Titans swimmer, swam a blistering 22.01 winning time. Her time is now No. 2 for girls 13-14 and No. 3 for girls 16&U all-time. In the same race, Regan Smith finished in second with a 22.51 while Abigail Arens took third in a 22.96.

After sprinting in the 50 free, Abigail Arens switched gears for the 200 breast final. The Marlins of Raleigh swimmer broke the 2015 meet record of 2:09.32 with a lifetime best of 2:08.06. Her time still remaines No.4 all-time for girls 15-16 in the event. However Arens’ time is now No.14 all-time for an 18&U female in the event.

Into the women’s 100 back, Regan Smith was gunning for the American record. However, Smith finished in a 49.77, which is the No. 5 fastest time in the event. Behind her, Claire Curzan set another No. 2 time in the 13-14 rankings with a 51.58. Finishing third in the event was Charlotte Hook, whose time of 52.85 is No. 35 all-time in the 15-16 rankings.

More winners from day 3 finals include:

Noah Henderson (Star Aquatics)- 200 fly, 1:45.47

(Star Aquatics)- 200 fly, 1:45.47 Christopher Mayes (Hammerhead Aquatics)- 50 free, 19.79

(Hammerhead Aquatics)- 50 free, 19.79 Christopher Mikuta (Swim GSA)- 200 breast, 1:59.58

(Swim GSA)- 200 breast, 1:59.58 Tyler Silver (Unattached)- 100 back, 47.67

(Unattached)- 100 back, 47.67 Tanner Hering (Swim GSA)- 500 free, 4:25.39

Top 5 Team Scores After Day 3

Women’s Scores

TAC Titans- 686 pts Marlins of Raleigh- 392 pts Riptide- 301 pts South Carolina Swim Club- 166 pts Mecklenburg Swim Association- 81 pts

Men’s Scores