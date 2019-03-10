Bruno Fratus Returns from Surgery At Plantation Sectionals

2019 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 7th-10th, 2019
- Plantation Aquatic Complex, Plantation, Florida
- LCM
- Results on Meet Mobile – “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships”
- Day 1 Results
- Day 2 Results
- Day 3 Results
- Team Scores After Day 3
After undergoing shoulder surgery in September, Brazilian Olympian Bruno Fratus made his return to competition on day 3 of the Plantation Southern Zone South Sectional meet. The 29-year-old, now training at Coral Springs, won the 50 free with a 22.15, which is the 7th-fastest time in the world this year. Fratus is also expected to appear at the FINA Champions Series, beginning in late April.
Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson picked up another sprint breaststroke win in the 50 breast, clocking in at 31.00. Her winning time is now the 6th-fastest time in the world in 2019. Atkinson also took 2nd place in the 50 fly (27.14), behind Loughborough’s Marie Wattel. Wattel’s winning time of 26.40 cracked the top 10 in the world as well and is now No. 6.
More Day 3 Highlights Include:
- Caitlin Brooks of Gator Swim Club won the 100 back by over 3 seconds with a 1:01.96.
- In the men’s 100 back, Griffin O’Leary won with a 57.21. Taking third was 14-year-old Joshua Zuchowski (Flood Aquatics), whose 58.43 is No. 18 all-time in the 13-14 age group.
- Lucas Macek and Jacob Budnitz were the only two swimmers to break 30 seconds in the 50 breast. Macek won with a 29.79, Budnitz took second in a 29.82
- Luciano Gonzalez had the top time in the 50 fly with a 24.80. However, Runar Borgen won the final with a 24.86. Gonzalez finished second in the final with a 25.01.
- Emma Weyant of Sarasota YMCA won 2 events, the 200 IM (2:17.80) and the 400 free (4:14.54).
- Gabriel Parnell took the 200 IM win with a 2:04.85.
- Loughborough’s Emily Barclay took out Gator’s Talia Bates in the 50 free 25.78 to 26.10.
- The lone swimmer to break 4 minutes in the 400 free was Santiago Corredor (3:57.97).
- The Sarasota YMCA women’s 400 medley relay of Naomi Chance (1:07.42), Emma Weyant (1:14.96), Isabel Traba (1:02.67), and Savannah Barr (58.60) won with a 4:23.65.
- The Colorado Stars men’s medley relay held off the Azura relay to win with a 3:54.83. The winning relay members were Preston Harrison (1:01.25), Arnold Luk (1:05.59), Blake Wilton (55.97), and Kent Olsen-Stavrakas (52.02). Azura took second with a 3:55.40.
