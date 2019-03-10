Bruno Fratus Returns from Surgery At Plantation Sectionals

2019 SOUTHERN ZONE SOUTH SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After undergoing shoulder surgery in September, Brazilian Olympian Bruno Fratus made his return to competition on day 3 of the Plantation Southern Zone South Sectional meet. The 29-year-old, now training at Coral Springs, won the 50 free with a 22.15, which is the 7th-fastest time in the world this year. Fratus is also expected to appear at the FINA Champions Series, beginning in late April.

Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson picked up another sprint breaststroke win in the 50 breast, clocking in at 31.00. Her winning time is now the 6th-fastest time in the world in 2019. Atkinson also took 2nd place in the 50 fly (27.14), behind Loughborough’s Marie Wattel. Wattel’s winning time of 26.40 cracked the top 10 in the world as well and is now No. 6.

