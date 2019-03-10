Caeleb Dressel on Spectating at SEC’s – “It was hard” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
Reported by Karl Ortegon.
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- World: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps
- American: 49.82 8/1/2009 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 50.22 7/9/2009 Michael Phelps
- Jr World: 50.62 7/29/2017 Kristof Milak
- Pro Swim: 51.00 2018 Jack Conger
- Trial Cut: 54.19
Top 3
- Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club) – 51.51
- Marius Kusch (Unattached) – 51.58
- Luis Martinez (Guatemala) – 52.17
Caeleb Dressel was 52.78 this morning, lurking back in 4th after prelims settled. Tonight, Marius Kusch, who was 51.35 this morning and within two tenths of the German national record, was out quick in 23.53 to Dressel’s 24.26.
Dressel, who looked well back for most of the race, charged back in a frenzy and wound up getting to the wall just ahead of Kusch, 51.51 to 51.58. For a meet that’s just for training, as Dressel has said, that’s a very good time for him. He’s now 3rd in the world for 2018-19.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY
MINAKOV
51.12
|2
|KRISTOF
MILAK
|HUN
|51.50
|10/09
|3
|NAOKI
MIZUNUMA
|JPN
|51.98
|09/08
|4
|YUKI
KOBORI
|JPN
|52.02
|09/02
|5
|MARIUS
KUSCH
|GER
|52.06
|01/10
A fully bearded Ryan Coetzee (Tennessee Aquatics) popped a 52.95 to win the B-final.
