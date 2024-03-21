2024 Women’s NCAA D1 Champs: Alex Walsh Becomes 2nd Woman Under 1:50 With 1:49.20 200 IM

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Meet Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- American Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Pool Record: 1:51.62 — Meghan Small, Tennessee (2019)
- 2023 Champion: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh (UVA) – 1:49.20
- Isabel Ivey (FLOR) – 1:51.96
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 1:52.04
- Lucy Bell (STAN) – 1:52.64
- Phoebe Bacon (WISC) – 1:53.16
- Kelly Pash (TEX) – 1:53.64
- Ella Nelson (UVA) – 1:53.65
- Zoe Dixon (FLOR) – 1:54.27
Virginia senior Alex Walsh became the 2nd woman under the 1:50 mark in the 200 IM on Thursday night swimming to a 1:49.20 to win the 200 IM at 2024 NCAAs.
Split Comparison
|KATE DOUGLASS, 2023 NCAAS
|ALEX WALSH, 2024 NCAAs
|50 Fly
|23.51
|23.8
|23.95
|50 Back
|27.4
|27.3
|27.5
|50 Breast
|31.38
|31.2
|31.64
|50 Free
|26.08
|26.9
|26.99
|Total
|1:48.37
|1:49.20
|1:50.08
Walsh was less than a second off of Kate Douglass‘s NCAA record of a 1:48.37. Walsh was notably faster than Douglass was on the breaststroke split as Walsh swam a 31.2 compared to a 31.38 from Douglass. Douglass holds the American and NCAA Record in the 200 breaststroke which Walsh is entered in on Saturday. The breaststroke leg was also Walsh’s biggest improvement from her previous personal best.
Walsh had just missed breaking the 1:50 mark two years ago at NCAAs as she won in a 1:50.08 then. This year, she took back her title in the event making history in the process. Last year, Torri Huske also came close to breaking the 1:50 mark as she swam a 1:50.06.
great swim!
Interesting that she was faster than Douglass on the breaststroke. NCAA record incoming in the 2Breast?
I don’t think that indicates an NCAA record necessarily. She’s been faster than Douglass on the breast before in LCM as well.
True but she did go 2:02.2 at ACC’s when she was only 1:51.7 in the 2IM.
It wasn’t even close. Just shows how good Douglass and Walsh are in the women’s 200 individual medley, yards or meters.
great end to her NCAA career in the IM with that time.
Is she gonna use her 5th year?
I can’t see why she wouldn’t use her 5th year, considering the Olympics will be over.
Someone tell Beisel to ask her after she wins the 400 IM lol
Walsh winning the 400 IM in Paris??? 🤡