2024 Women’s NCAA D1 Champs: Alex Walsh Becomes 2nd Woman Under 1:50 With 1:49.20 200 IM

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

Top 8:

Alex Walsh (UVA) – 1:49.20 Isabel Ivey (FLOR) – 1:51.96 Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 1:52.04 Lucy Bell (STAN) – 1:52.64 Phoebe Bacon (WISC) – 1:53.16 Kelly Pash (TEX) – 1:53.64 Ella Nelson (UVA) – 1:53.65 Zoe Dixon (FLOR) – 1:54.27

Virginia senior Alex Walsh became the 2nd woman under the 1:50 mark in the 200 IM on Thursday night swimming to a 1:49.20 to win the 200 IM at 2024 NCAAs.

Split Comparison

Walsh was less than a second off of Kate Douglass‘s NCAA record of a 1:48.37. Walsh was notably faster than Douglass was on the breaststroke split as Walsh swam a 31.2 compared to a 31.38 from Douglass. Douglass holds the American and NCAA Record in the 200 breaststroke which Walsh is entered in on Saturday. The breaststroke leg was also Walsh’s biggest improvement from her previous personal best.

Walsh had just missed breaking the 1:50 mark two years ago at NCAAs as she won in a 1:50.08 then. This year, she took back her title in the event making history in the process. Last year, Torri Huske also came close to breaking the 1:50 mark as she swam a 1:50.06.