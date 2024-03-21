Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s NCAA D1 Champs: Alex Walsh Becomes 2nd Woman Under 1:50 With 1:49.20 200 IM

Comments: 10

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

  • NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • Meet Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • American Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • Pool Record: 1:51.62 — Meghan Small, Tennessee (2019)
  • 2023 Champion: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Top 8:

  1. Alex Walsh (UVA) – 1:49.20
  2. Isabel Ivey (FLOR) – 1:51.96
  3. Josephine Fuller (TENN) – 1:52.04
  4. Lucy Bell (STAN) – 1:52.64
  5. Phoebe Bacon (WISC) – 1:53.16
  6. Kelly Pash (TEX) – 1:53.64
  7. Ella Nelson (UVA) – 1:53.65
  8. Zoe Dixon (FLOR) – 1:54.27

Virginia senior Alex Walsh became the 2nd woman under the 1:50 mark in the 200 IM on Thursday night swimming to a 1:49.20 to win the 200 IM at 2024 NCAAs.

Split Comparison

KATE DOUGLASS, 2023 NCAAS ALEX WALSH, 2024 NCAAs
50 Fly 23.51 23.8 23.95
50 Back 27.4 27.3 27.5
50 Breast 31.38 31.2 31.64
50 Free 26.08 26.9 26.99
Total 1:48.37 1:49.20 1:50.08

Walsh was less than a second off of Kate Douglass‘s NCAA record of a 1:48.37. Walsh was notably faster than Douglass was on the breaststroke split as Walsh swam a 31.2 compared to a 31.38 from Douglass. Douglass holds the American and NCAA Record in the 200 breaststroke which Walsh is entered in on Saturday. The breaststroke leg was also Walsh’s biggest improvement from her previous personal best.

Walsh had just missed breaking the 1:50 mark two years ago at NCAAs as she won in a 1:50.08 then. This year, she took back her title in the event making history in the process. Last year, Torri Huske also came close to breaking the 1:50 mark as she swam a 1:50.06.

HOO love
16 minutes ago

great swim!

Scuncan Dott v2
33 minutes ago

Interesting that she was faster than Douglass on the breaststroke. NCAA record incoming in the 2Breast?

Swimfan27
Reply to  Scuncan Dott v2
24 minutes ago

I don’t think that indicates an NCAA record necessarily. She’s been faster than Douglass on the breast before in LCM as well.

Scuncan Dott v2
Reply to  Swimfan27
19 minutes ago

True but she did go 2:02.2 at ACC’s when she was only 1:51.7 in the 2IM.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Scuncan Dott v2
Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
36 minutes ago

It wasn’t even close. Just shows how good Douglass and Walsh are in the women’s 200 individual medley, yards or meters.

Aragon Son of Arathorne
1 hour ago

great end to her NCAA career in the IM with that time.

dswimmer05
Reply to  Aragon Son of Arathorne
1 hour ago

Is she gonna use her 5th year?

Swimfan27
Reply to  dswimmer05
32 minutes ago

I can’t see why she wouldn’t use her 5th year, considering the Olympics will be over.

Swimfan27
Reply to  Swimfan27
28 minutes ago

Someone tell Beisel to ask her after she wins the 400 IM lol

Anything but 50 BR
Reply to  Swimfan27
18 minutes ago

Walsh winning the 400 IM in Paris??? 🤡

