Freestyle University Has Launched Its Women’s Division

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

Top 8:

The University of Florida, familiarly known as Freestyle University, has built a reputation for excellence in everything from sprints to distance – but the moniker has been applied mostly to the men.

Move over, guys, the women are coming for you.

Florida first-year Bella Sims and junior Emma Weyant went 1-2 in the final of the 500 free on Thursday night, giving the Gators a big boost in the team race with Virginia. With season-best times of 4:32.47 and 4:33.70, respectively, they produced the #1 and #3 performances in the NCAA this year.

Sims went out quickly, having qualified third for the final behind Weyant and Aurora Roghair of Stanford, who had edged her in their prelims heat. Sims had established a body-length lead by the 100 and was up by 2.4 seconds at the 200. Weyant started her descent at the 350 and began to chip away at Sims’ lead. Weyant outsplit Sims by .6 at the 350, .4 at the 400, and .3 at the 450. They both came home in 27.4 for a 1.23 difference at the touch.

Sims looked smother than the galloping style Braden Keith commented on in November, but her form does look different from what we see her swim in the 1500 free, for example. Whether it is the result of training under Anthony Nesty or the influence of his stable of freestylers, including Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, it is working for Sims, as she is the fastest 500 freestyler in the NCAA this year.

Freestyle University also won the 800 free relay last night, with Sims (1:41.03), Isabel Ivey (1:41.64), Weyant (1:42.90), and Micayla Cronk (1:43.02) combining for 6:48.59, beating runner-up Tennessee by 2.23 seconds.