UChicago’s Jesse Ssengonzi Breaks David Fitch’s DIII NCAA Record In 100 Butterfly (46.28)

2024 NCAA DIII MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Thursday night at the 2024 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the University of Chicago’s Jesse Ssengonzi won his second NCAA title in the 100 fly, breaking Kenyon’s David Fitch‘s DIII record from 2021. Ssengonzi went a time of 46.28, taking 0.18 seconds off of Fitch’s old mark of 46.46.

Ssengonzi wasn’t the only swimmer to beat Fitch’s record — Calvin’s Julien Camy, who finished in second behind the UChicago senior, went 46.44 to also get under Fitch’s time.

All-Time Top DIII Performers, Men’s 100 Butterfly:

Jesse Ssengonzi, UChicago — 46.28 (2024) Julien Camy, Calvin — 46.44 (2024) David Fitch, Kenyon — 46.46 (2021) Marko Kritnic, Kenyon — 46.51 (2023) Tanner Fillion, Whitman — 46.83 (2023)

Before this meet, Ssengonzi’s personal best time was 46.47 from the prelims of last year’s NCAA Championships. Though his time would have won during finals, he finished second to Marko Kritnic. In 2022, Ssengonzi won the 100 fly NCAA title with a time of 46.77. Meanwhile, Camy improved from his best time of 46.85 from last December, though he had never gone under 48 seconds in the 100 fly before this season.

Split Comparison:

Jesse Ssengonzi, 2024 NCAA DIII Championships Julien Camy, 2024 NCAA DIII Championships David Fitch, 2021 Kenyon Total Performance Invite 21.60 21.67 21.54 24.68 24.77 24.92 46.28 46.44 46.46

Fitch went out faster than both Ssengonzi and Camy, but the latter two swimmers had better back halves. In addition, Ssengonzi was faster than Camy going out and coming home.