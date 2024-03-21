Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Breaks NCAA And American Record AGAIN With 20.37

Comments: 7

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  1. Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 20.37 *New Everything Record*
  2. Katharine Berkoff (NCS) — 21.09
  3. Jasmine Nocentini (UVA) — 21.10
  4. Christiana Regenauer (LOU) — 21.48
  5. Julia Dennis (LOU) — 21.60
  6. Gabi Albiero (LOU) — 21.67
  7. Brady Kendall (MICH)/Maxine Parker (UVA) — 21.74
  8. (tie)

After breaking her own NCAA and American record this morning in the 50 free, Gretchen Walsh swam even faster with a 20.37 in finals to win the event at NCAAs.

TOP 7 50 FREE PERFORMANCES ALL-TIME

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.37 (2024)
  2. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.41 (2024)
  3. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.57 (2024)
  4. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.77 (2024)
  5. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.79 (2023)/Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 20.79 (2023)
  7. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.83 (2023)

This morning, Walsh was last off the blocks in a 0.76 reaction time and was off in a 0.75 tonight, the only reaction time above 0.70. She also was faster at the flip tonight as she swam a 9.88 compared to a 9.99 from this morning. Overall, she was 4 one-hundredths faster with a 20.37. She now holds the top five fastest performances in the event of all-time. She shares the 5th spot with Maggie MacNeil.

This was Walsh’s 4th time breaking the record this season as she broke it twice at ACCs and now two times at NCAAs.

Hmm
37 minutes ago

Raise your hand if you did not go 20.37 when you were a swimmer…….

Swimfan27
39 minutes ago

And with a long finish (not going to talk about her start). If she leads off the relay, she’s got another tenth in my opinion.

Swemmer (GO DRESSEL)
1 hour ago

We need Gretchen to destroy the cannot keep her mouth shut CATE CAMPBELL at the OLYMPICS PLEASE

Swimfan27
Reply to  Swemmer (GO DRESSEL)
40 minutes ago

You’re assuming Cate Campbell even makes the Olympic team lol

Swummer
1 hour ago

Bodes very well for the rest of the week, if she can clean up some of those turns in those 100s she will be untouchable for a long, long time

Swemmer
1 hour ago

I need Gretchen to beat the can’t keep her mouth shut CATE CAMPBELL at the OLYMPICS this summer for gods sake please

Ben
1 hour ago

Good lord

