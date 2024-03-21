2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Champs: Gretchen Walsh Breaks NCAA And American Record AGAIN With 20.37

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- NCAA Record: 20.41 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
- Meet Record: 20.41 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
- American Record: 20.41 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 20.41 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
- Pool Record: 20.41 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)
- 2023 Champion: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 20.37 *New Everything Record*
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS) — 21.09
- Jasmine Nocentini (UVA) — 21.10
- Christiana Regenauer (LOU) — 21.48
- Julia Dennis (LOU) — 21.60
- Gabi Albiero (LOU) — 21.67
- Brady Kendall (MICH)/Maxine Parker (UVA) — 21.74
- (tie)
After breaking her own NCAA and American record this morning in the 50 free, Gretchen Walsh swam even faster with a 20.37 in finals to win the event at NCAAs.
TOP 7 50 FREE PERFORMANCES ALL-TIME
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.37 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.41 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.57 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.77 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.79 (2023)/Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 20.79 (2023)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.83 (2023)
This morning, Walsh was last off the blocks in a 0.76 reaction time and was off in a 0.75 tonight, the only reaction time above 0.70. She also was faster at the flip tonight as she swam a 9.88 compared to a 9.99 from this morning. Overall, she was 4 one-hundredths faster with a 20.37. She now holds the top five fastest performances in the event of all-time. She shares the 5th spot with Maggie MacNeil.
This was Walsh’s 4th time breaking the record this season as she broke it twice at ACCs and now two times at NCAAs.
