2024 Short Course World Championships Results Digest

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Short Course World Championships ended a week ago. Athletes from around the world lit up the Duna Arena–a total of 30 world records were broken over six days of competition. Take a look back at the action from Budapest, Hungary, with this digest, which includes podiums, the final medal table, and a list of all the world, world junior, and championship records broken.

Women’s Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 freestyle Gretchen Walsh (USA), 22.83 WR Kate Douglass (USA), 23.05 Kasia Wasick (POL), 23.37 100 freestyle Gretchen Walsh (USA), 50.31 CR, AM Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 50.63 NR Kate Douglass (USA), 50.73 200 freestyle Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 1:50.62 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 1:51.49 AM Claire Weinstein (USA), 1:51.62 WJR, NR 400 freestyle Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:50.25 WR, WJR Lani Pallister (AUS), 3:53.73 OC Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 3:54.88 800 freestyle Lani Pallister (AUS), 8:01.95 CR, NR Isabel Gose (GER), 8:05.42 Katie Grimes (USA), 8:05.90 1500 freestyle Isabel Gose (GER), 15:24.69 Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:30.14 Jillian Cox (USA), 15:41.29 50 backstroke Regan Smith (USA), 25.23 WR Katharine Berkoff (USA), 25.61 Kylie Masse (CAN), 25.78 100 backstroke Regan Smith (USA), 54.55 CR Katharine Berkoff (USA), 54.93 Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 55.75 200 backstroke Regan Smith (USA), 1:58.04 WR Summer McIntosh (CAN), 1:59.96 WJR, NR Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA), 2:00.56 50 breaststroke Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 28.54 Tang Qianting (CHN), 28.86 Lilly King (USA), 28.91 100 breaststroke Tang Qiangting (CHN), 1:02.38 Lilly King (USA), 1:02.80 Eneli Jefimova (EST), 1:03.25 200 breaststroke Kate Douglass (USA), 2:12.50 WR Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB), 2:15.14 Alex Walsh (USA), 2:16.83 50 butterfly Gretchen Walsh (USA), 24.01 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 24.43 NR Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 24.68 OC 100 butterfly Gretchen Walsh (USA), 52.71 WR Tessa Giele (NED), 54.66 NR Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 55.10 OC 200 butterfly Summer McIntosh (CAN), 1:59.32 WR, WJR Regan Smith (USA), 2:01.00 NR Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:02.91 100 IM Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.11 WR Kate Douglass (USA), 56.49 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 56.67 NR 200 IM Kate Douglass (USA), 2:01.63 WR Alex Walsh (USA), 2:02.65 Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:02.75 NR 400 IM Summer McIntosh (CAN), 4:15.48 WR, WJR Katie Grimes (USA), 4:20.14 NR Abbie Wood (GBR), 4:24.34 4×100 freestyle relay USA (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh), 3:25.01 WR Australia (Harris, Jansen, Perkins, Pallister), 3:28.25 Canada (Harvey, McIntosh, Wilm, Oleksiak), 3:28.44 4×200 freestyle relay USA (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein), 7:30.13 WR Hungary (Padar, Ugrai, Molnar, Abraham), 7:33.39 NR Australia (Neale, Dekkers, Jansen, Pallister), 7:33.60 4×100 medley relay USA (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass), 3:40.41 WR Great Britain (Wood, Evans, Okaro, Anderson), 3:47.84 NR China (Qian, Tang, Chen, Liu), 3:47.93

World Records:

50 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 24.02 (heat)

400 freestyle: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 3:50.25

50 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 23.94 (semifinal)

200 IM: Kate Douglass, United States — 2:01.63

4×100 freestyle relay: United States (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh) — 3:25.01

200 butterfly: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.32

100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.71 (semifinal)

4×200 freestyle relay: United States (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein) — 7:30.13

100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 53.24 (heat)

100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 52.87 (semifinal)

200 breaststroke: Kate Douglass, United States — 2:12.50

50 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 25.23

100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.11

100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 52.71

50 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 22.87 (semifinal)

400 IM: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 4:15.48

50 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 22.83

200 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 1:58.04

100 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 54.02 (women’s 4×100 medley relay lead off)

4×100 medley relay: United States (Smith, King, Walsh, Douglass) — 3:40.41

World Junior Records:

400 freestyle: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 3:50.25

200 butterfly: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.32

50 backstroke: Sara Curtis, Italy — 26.03 (semifinal)

400 IM: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 4:15.48

200 backstroke: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.96

50 freestyle: Eva Okaro, Great Britain — 23.66

200 freestyle: Claire Weinstein, United States — 1:51.62

Championship Records:

100 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 54.55

100 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 50.49 (semifinal)

800 freestyle: Lani Pallister, Australia — 8:01.95

100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 56.06 (heat)

100 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 50.31

50 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 23.02 (heat)

Men’s Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 freestyle Jordan Crooks (CAY), 20.19 Guilherme Caribe (BRA), 20.57 Jack Alexy (USA), 20.61 100 freestyle Jack Alexy (USA), 45.38 Guilherme Caribe (BRA), 45.47 SA Jordan Crooks (CAY), 45.48 200 freestyle Luke Hobson (USA), 1:38.61 WR Maximilian Giuliani (AUS), 1:40.36 OC Lucas Henveaux (BEL), 1:41.13 NR 400 freestyle Elijah Winnington (AUS), 3:35.89 Carson Foster (USA)/Kieran Smith (USA), 3:36.31 — 800 freestyle Zalan Sarkany (HUN), 7:30.56 NR Florian Wellbrock (GER), 7:31.90 Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN), 7:31.93 AF 1500 freestyle Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN), 14:16.40 Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:17.27 Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR), 14:20.64 WJR, NR 50 backstroke Miron Lifintsev (NAB), 22.47 WJR Isaac Cooper (AUS), 22.49 OC Shane Ryan (IRL), 22.56 NR 100 backstroke Miron Lifintsev (NAB), 48.76 WJR Hubert Kos (HUN), 48.79 NR Kacper Stokowski (POL), 49.16 NR 200 backstroke Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:45.65 CR, ER Lorenzo Mora (ITA), 1:48.96 Mewen Tomac (FRA), 1:49.93 50 breaststroke Qin Haiyaing (CHN), 25.42 Kirill Prigoda (NAB)/Emre Sakci (TUR), 25.56 — 100 breaststroke Qin Haiyang (CHN), 55.47 CR, AS Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 55.49 NR Ilya Shymanovich (NAA), 55.60 200 breaststroke Carles Coll Marti (ESP), 2:01.55 NR Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 2:01.88 Yamato Fukasawa (JPN), 2:02.01 50 butterfly Noe Ponti (SUI), 21.32 WR Ilya Kharun (CAN), 21.67 AM Nyls Korstanje (NED), 21.68 100 butterfly Noe Ponti (SUI), 47.71 WR Maxime Grousset (FRA), 48.57 NR Matthew Temple (AUS), 48.71 200 butterfly Ilya Kharun (CAN), 1:28.24 =CR, AM Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:48.64 ER Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL), 1:49.26 NR 100 IM Noe Ponti (SUI), 50.33 CR, NR Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT), 51.11 NR Caio Pumputis (BRA), 51.35 SA 200 IM Shaine Casas (USA), 1:49.51 CR, AM Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:50.88 NR Finlay Knox (CAN), 1:50.90 NR 400 IM Ilya Borodin (NAB), 3:56.83 Carson Foster (USA), 3:57.45 Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 3:58.83 4×100 freestyle relay USA (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano), 3:01.66 WR Italy (Miressi, Deplano, Zazzeri, Frigo), 3:03.65 Poland (Sieradzki, Majerski, Masiuk Stokowski), 3:04.46 NR 4×200 freestyle relay USA (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith), 6:40.51 WR Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington), 6:45.54 OC Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti), 6:47.51 NR 4×100 medley relay Neutral Athletes – B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minakov, Kornev), 3:18.68 WR USA (Casas, Andrew, Rose, Alexy), 3:19.03 Italy (Mora, Viberti, Busa, Miressi), 3:19.91

World Records:

50 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.43 (semifinal)

4×100 freestyle relay: United States (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano) — 3:01.66

50 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.32

200 freestyle: Luke Hobson, United States — 1:38.91 (men’s 4×200 freestyle relay lead-off)

4×200 freestyle relay: United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51

50 freestyle: Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands — 20.08 (heat)

50 freestyle: Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands — 19.90 (semifinal)

100 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 47.71

200 freestyle: Luke Hobson, United States — 1:38.61

4×100 medley relay: Neutral Athletes – B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minakov, Kornev) — 3:18.68

World Junior Records:

1500 freestyle: Kuzey Tuncelli, Turkey — 14:20.64

100 backstroke: Miron Lifintsev, Neutral Athletes – B — 48.76

50 backstroke: Miron Lifintsev, Neutral Athletes – B — 22.47

50 breaststroke: Chris Smith, South Africa — 25.66 (semifinal)

Championship Records:

50 butterfly: Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands — 21.62 (heat)

50 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.53 (heat)

200 IM: Shaine Casas, United States — 1:49.51

100 freestyle: Jack Alexy, United States — 45.05 (men’s 4×100 freestyle relay lead-off)

100 freestyle: Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands — 44.95 (heat)

200 butterfly: Ilya Kharun, Canada — 1:48.24 (= record)

100 breaststroke: Qin Haiyang, China — 55.47

100 IM: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 50.43 (semifinal)

100 IM: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 50.33

200 backstroke: Hubert Kos, Hungary — 1:45.65

Mixed Events

Event Gold Silver Bronze 4×50 freestyle relay Italy (Deplano, Miressi, DiPietro, Curtis), 1:28.50 Canada (Kharun, Kisil, Wilm, Harvey), 1:28.60 Poland (Ludwiczak, Sieradzki, Fiedkiewicz, Wasick), 1:28.80 NR 4×50 medley relay Neutral Athletes – B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Surkova, Trofimova), 1:35.36 ER Canada (Masse, Knox, Kharun, Wilm), 1:35.94 NR USA (Casas, Andrew, Smith, Berkoff), 1:36.20 4×100 medley relay Neutral Athletes -B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Surkova, Klepikova), 3:30.47 USA (Smith, King, Rose, Alexy), 3:30.55 Canada (Wilm, Knox, Kharun, Harvey), 3:31.97

Final Medal Table