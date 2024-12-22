2024 Short Course World Championships Results Digest

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
The 2024 Short Course World Championships ended a week ago. Athletes from around the world lit up the Duna Arena–a total of 30 world records were broken over six days of competition. Take a look back at the action from Budapest, Hungary, with this digest, which includes podiums, the final medal table, and a list of all the world, world junior, and championship records broken.
Women’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 freestyle
|Gretchen Walsh (USA), 22.83 WR
|Kate Douglass (USA), 23.05
|Kasia Wasick (POL), 23.37
|100 freestyle
|Gretchen Walsh (USA), 50.31 CR, AM
|Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 50.63 NR
|Kate Douglass (USA), 50.73
|200 freestyle
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 1:50.62
|Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 1:51.49 AM
|Claire Weinstein (USA), 1:51.62 WJR, NR
|400 freestyle
|Summer McIntosh (CAN), 3:50.25 WR, WJR
|Lani Pallister (AUS), 3:53.73 OC
|Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 3:54.88
|800 freestyle
|Lani Pallister (AUS), 8:01.95 CR, NR
|Isabel Gose (GER), 8:05.42
|Katie Grimes (USA), 8:05.90
|1500 freestyle
|Isabel Gose (GER), 15:24.69
|Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:30.14
|Jillian Cox (USA), 15:41.29
|50 backstroke
|Regan Smith (USA), 25.23 WR
|Katharine Berkoff (USA), 25.61
|Kylie Masse (CAN), 25.78
|100 backstroke
|Regan Smith (USA), 54.55 CR
|Katharine Berkoff (USA), 54.93
|Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 55.75
|200 backstroke
|Regan Smith (USA), 1:58.04 WR
|Summer McIntosh (CAN), 1:59.96 WJR, NR
|Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA), 2:00.56
|50 breaststroke
|Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 28.54
|Tang Qianting (CHN), 28.86
|Lilly King (USA), 28.91
|100 breaststroke
|Tang Qiangting (CHN), 1:02.38
|Lilly King (USA), 1:02.80
|Eneli Jefimova (EST), 1:03.25
|200 breaststroke
|Kate Douglass (USA), 2:12.50 WR
|Evgeniia Chikunova (NAB), 2:15.14
|Alex Walsh (USA), 2:16.83
|50 butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh (USA), 24.01
|Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 24.43 NR
|Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 24.68 OC
|100 butterfly
|Gretchen Walsh (USA), 52.71 WR
|Tessa Giele (NED), 54.66 NR
|Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 55.10 OC
|200 butterfly
|Summer McIntosh (CAN), 1:59.32 WR, WJR
|Regan Smith (USA), 2:01.00 NR
|Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS), 2:02.91
|100 IM
|Gretchen Walsh (USA), 55.11 WR
|Kate Douglass (USA), 56.49
|Beryl Gastaldello (FRA), 56.67 NR
|200 IM
|Kate Douglass (USA), 2:01.63 WR
|Alex Walsh (USA), 2:02.65
|Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:02.75 NR
|400 IM
|Summer McIntosh (CAN), 4:15.48 WR, WJR
|Katie Grimes (USA), 4:20.14 NR
|Abbie Wood (GBR), 4:24.34
|4×100 freestyle relay
|USA (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh), 3:25.01 WR
|Australia (Harris, Jansen, Perkins, Pallister), 3:28.25
|Canada (Harvey, McIntosh, Wilm, Oleksiak), 3:28.44
|4×200 freestyle relay
|USA (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein), 7:30.13 WR
|Hungary (Padar, Ugrai, Molnar, Abraham), 7:33.39 NR
|Australia (Neale, Dekkers, Jansen, Pallister), 7:33.60
|4×100 medley relay
|USA (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass), 3:40.41 WR
|Great Britain (Wood, Evans, Okaro, Anderson), 3:47.84 NR
|China (Qian, Tang, Chen, Liu), 3:47.93
World Records:
- 50 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 24.02 (heat)
- 400 freestyle: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 3:50.25
- 50 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 23.94 (semifinal)
- 200 IM: Kate Douglass, United States — 2:01.63
- 4×100 freestyle relay: United States (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh) — 3:25.01
- 200 butterfly: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.32
- 100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.71 (semifinal)
- 4×200 freestyle relay: United States (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein) — 7:30.13
- 100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 53.24 (heat)
- 100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 52.87 (semifinal)
- 200 breaststroke: Kate Douglass, United States — 2:12.50
- 50 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 25.23
- 100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.11
- 100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 52.71
- 50 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 22.87 (semifinal)
- 400 IM: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 4:15.48
- 50 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 22.83
- 200 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 1:58.04
- 100 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 54.02 (women’s 4×100 medley relay lead off)
- 4×100 medley relay: United States (Smith, King, Walsh, Douglass) — 3:40.41
World Junior Records:
- 400 freestyle: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 3:50.25
- 200 butterfly: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.32
- 50 backstroke: Sara Curtis, Italy — 26.03 (semifinal)
- 400 IM: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 4:15.48
- 200 backstroke: Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.96
- 50 freestyle: Eva Okaro, Great Britain — 23.66
- 200 freestyle: Claire Weinstein, United States — 1:51.62
Championship Records:
- 100 backstroke: Regan Smith, United States — 54.55
- 100 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 50.49 (semifinal)
- 800 freestyle: Lani Pallister, Australia — 8:01.95
- 100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 56.06 (heat)
- 100 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 50.31
- 50 freestyle: Gretchen Walsh, United States — 23.02 (heat)
Men’s Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|50 freestyle
|Jordan Crooks (CAY), 20.19
|Guilherme Caribe (BRA), 20.57
|Jack Alexy (USA), 20.61
|100 freestyle
|Jack Alexy (USA), 45.38
|Guilherme Caribe (BRA), 45.47 SA
|Jordan Crooks (CAY), 45.48
|200 freestyle
|Luke Hobson (USA), 1:38.61 WR
|Maximilian Giuliani (AUS), 1:40.36 OC
|Lucas Henveaux (BEL), 1:41.13 NR
|400 freestyle
|Elijah Winnington (AUS), 3:35.89
|Carson Foster (USA)/Kieran Smith (USA), 3:36.31
|—
|800 freestyle
|Zalan Sarkany (HUN), 7:30.56 NR
|Florian Wellbrock (GER), 7:31.90
|Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN), 7:31.93 AF
|1500 freestyle
|Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN), 14:16.40
|Florian Wellbrock (GER), 14:17.27
|Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR), 14:20.64 WJR, NR
|50 backstroke
|Miron Lifintsev (NAB), 22.47 WJR
|Isaac Cooper (AUS), 22.49 OC
|Shane Ryan (IRL), 22.56 NR
|100 backstroke
|Miron Lifintsev (NAB), 48.76 WJR
|Hubert Kos (HUN), 48.79 NR
|Kacper Stokowski (POL), 49.16 NR
|200 backstroke
|Hubert Kos (HUN), 1:45.65 CR, ER
|Lorenzo Mora (ITA), 1:48.96
|Mewen Tomac (FRA), 1:49.93
|50 breaststroke
|Qin Haiyaing (CHN), 25.42
|Kirill Prigoda (NAB)/Emre Sakci (TUR), 25.56
|—
|100 breaststroke
|Qin Haiyang (CHN), 55.47 CR, AS
|Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 55.49 NR
|Ilya Shymanovich (NAA), 55.60
|200 breaststroke
|Carles Coll Marti (ESP), 2:01.55 NR
|Kirill Prigoda (NAB), 2:01.88
|Yamato Fukasawa (JPN), 2:02.01
|50 butterfly
|Noe Ponti (SUI), 21.32 WR
|Ilya Kharun (CAN), 21.67 AM
|Nyls Korstanje (NED), 21.68
|100 butterfly
|Noe Ponti (SUI), 47.71 WR
|Maxime Grousset (FRA), 48.57 NR
|Matthew Temple (AUS), 48.71
|200 butterfly
|Ilya Kharun (CAN), 1:28.24 =CR, AM
|Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:48.64 ER
|Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL), 1:49.26 NR
|100 IM
|Noe Ponti (SUI), 50.33 CR, NR
|Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT), 51.11 NR
|Caio Pumputis (BRA), 51.35 SA
|200 IM
|Shaine Casas (USA), 1:49.51 CR, AM
|Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 1:50.88 NR
|Finlay Knox (CAN), 1:50.90 NR
|400 IM
|Ilya Borodin (NAB), 3:56.83
|Carson Foster (USA), 3:57.45
|Alberto Razzetti (ITA), 3:58.83
|4×100 freestyle relay
|USA (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano), 3:01.66 WR
|Italy (Miressi, Deplano, Zazzeri, Frigo), 3:03.65
|Poland (Sieradzki, Majerski, Masiuk Stokowski), 3:04.46 NR
|4×200 freestyle relay
|USA (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith), 6:40.51 WR
|Australia (Giuliani, Sommerville, Turner, Winnington), 6:45.54 OC
|Italy (Megli, Frigo, D’Ambrosio, Razzetti), 6:47.51 NR
|4×100 medley relay
|Neutral Athletes – B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minakov, Kornev), 3:18.68 WR
|USA (Casas, Andrew, Rose, Alexy), 3:19.03
|Italy (Mora, Viberti, Busa, Miressi), 3:19.91
World Records:
- 50 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.43 (semifinal)
- 4×100 freestyle relay: United States (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano) — 3:01.66
- 50 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.32
- 200 freestyle: Luke Hobson, United States — 1:38.91 (men’s 4×200 freestyle relay lead-off)
- 4×200 freestyle relay: United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) — 6:40.51
- 50 freestyle: Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands — 20.08 (heat)
- 50 freestyle: Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands — 19.90 (semifinal)
- 100 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 47.71
- 200 freestyle: Luke Hobson, United States — 1:38.61
- 4×100 medley relay: Neutral Athletes – B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minakov, Kornev) — 3:18.68
World Junior Records:
- 1500 freestyle: Kuzey Tuncelli, Turkey — 14:20.64
- 100 backstroke: Miron Lifintsev, Neutral Athletes – B — 48.76
- 50 backstroke: Miron Lifintsev, Neutral Athletes – B — 22.47
- 50 breaststroke: Chris Smith, South Africa — 25.66 (semifinal)
Championship Records:
- 50 butterfly: Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands — 21.62 (heat)
- 50 butterfly: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 21.53 (heat)
- 200 IM: Shaine Casas, United States — 1:49.51
- 100 freestyle: Jack Alexy, United States — 45.05 (men’s 4×100 freestyle relay lead-off)
- 100 freestyle: Jordan Crooks, Cayman Islands — 44.95 (heat)
- 200 butterfly: Ilya Kharun, Canada — 1:48.24 (= record)
- 100 breaststroke: Qin Haiyang, China — 55.47
- 100 IM: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 50.43 (semifinal)
- 100 IM: Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 50.33
- 200 backstroke: Hubert Kos, Hungary — 1:45.65
Mixed Events
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|4×50 freestyle relay
|Italy (Deplano, Miressi, DiPietro, Curtis), 1:28.50
|Canada (Kharun, Kisil, Wilm, Harvey), 1:28.60
|Poland (Ludwiczak, Sieradzki, Fiedkiewicz, Wasick), 1:28.80 NR
|4×50 medley relay
|Neutral Athletes – B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Surkova, Trofimova), 1:35.36 ER
|Canada (Masse, Knox, Kharun, Wilm), 1:35.94 NR
|USA (Casas, Andrew, Smith, Berkoff), 1:36.20
|4×100 medley relay
|Neutral Athletes -B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Surkova, Klepikova), 3:30.47
|USA (Smith, King, Rose, Alexy), 3:30.55
|Canada (Wilm, Knox, Kharun, Harvey), 3:31.97
Final Medal Table
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|United States
|18
|13
|8
|39
|Neutral Athletes – B
|6
|4
|0
|10
|Canada
|4
|5
|6
|15
|China
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Australia
|2
|5
|5
|12
|Hungary
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Italy
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Germany
|1
|3
|01
|4
|Cayman Islands
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|France
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Brazil
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Turkey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Austria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Neutral Athletes – A
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estonia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ireland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Japan
|0
|0
|1
|1