High Stroke Rate And Consistency Led Sarah Sjostrom To Olympic Gold In 50 Free

The French Swimming Federation has released detailed statistics on all the swimming finals at the Paris Olympics, and in this article, we will analyze the women's 50-meter freestyle final.

In a race like the 50 freestyle, every detail is crucial: reaction time, the choice of underwater distance, dolphin kicks, the (non) breathing, the stroke count, and the finish. EVERYTHING must be executed perfectly, as any detail can mean losing or gaining precious hundredths of a second.

During the women’s 50 freestyle in Paris, world record holder Sarah Sjostrom dominated the race, grabbing the lead early and maintaining it throughout the race. There were multiple position changes in the trailing group, largely due to the differences between the swimming and underwater.

Key points to note include:

The excellent underwater of Gretchen Walsh, who was in first place up to 25 meters

Sjostrom's lead extending throughout the race

The final push from Meg Harris, who gained hundredths of a second even on the Swede

The gap between Sjostrom and the other finalists, compared to the close times among the remaining seven swimmers

Let’s analyze the race meter-by-meter

We will break down the analysis into two parts, focusing on key moments. The first part examines the start and underwater “non-swimming” phases. In the second, we’ll focus on the swimming portions, including the finish.

NON-SWIMMING PHASES

Start and underwater phase

The fastest off the blocks was none other than the future Olympic champion in this event, Sarah Sjostrom , with a reaction time of 0.61s, beating the others by at least four crucial hundredths of a second.

, with a reaction time of 0.61s, beating the others by at least four crucial hundredths of a second. However, Sjostrom noted that she dove too deep and opted for a shorter underwater, resurfacing at 12.4 meters, which was more of a “climb” to the surface compared to the others.

Even though Gretchen Walsh had the slowest reaction time, her underwater was excellent, allowing her to position herself well for the remainder of the race. Her performance was consistently excellent over the last 25 meters, positioning her among the favorites for the podium in the upcoming Olympics. Zhang Yufei and Shayna Jack also managed very fast underwaters with minimal time difference.

had the slowest reaction time, her underwater was excellent, allowing her to position herself well for the remainder of the race. Her performance was consistently excellent over the last 25 meters, positioning her among the favorites for the podium in the upcoming Olympics. Zhang Yufei and Shayna Jack also managed very fast underwaters with minimal time difference.

Katarzyna Wasick had the fastest start, reaching a speed of 3.21 m/s at the exit, but her acceleration faded after 10 meters.

15-Meter Standings

The only ones to surface at the 15 meter-mark were Gretchen Walsh and Neza Klancar.

and Neza Klancar. The first, thanks to the speed reached underwater, faster than the opponents swimming above the water, takes the lead in the race.

The second, however, is not as efficient as the American and loses almost 0.4 seconds to her

THE SWIMMING PHASES

Swimmer Stroke Rate 50m Free (strokes/min) Stroke Rate 100m Free (strokes/min) Sarah Sjostrom 61.8 51.6 Gretchen Walsh 53.8 47.5

Gretchen Walsh's stroke is very efficient despite her lower stroke rate. The American moves 2.14m per stroke cycle, a distance greater than all the men's 50m freestyle finalists except Kristian Gkolomeev (2.17m/stroke). Her efficiency is also superior to most of the female 100m freestyle finalists (average 2.12m/stroke).

‘s stroke is very efficient despite her lower stroke rate. The American moves 2.14m per stroke cycle, a distance greater than all the men’s 50m freestyle finalists except (2.17m/stroke). Her efficiency is also superior to most of the female 100m freestyle finalists (average 2.12m/stroke).

It’s interesting to note how Walsh’s stroke rate in the 50 free is close to Sarah Sjostrom’s rate in the 100m distance.

25-Meter Standings

In the first 25 meters, Walsh is still in the lead, but is closely followed by Sjostrom. In the first 10m swum, the American loses a lot of time: she is the slowest among the finalists with a speed of 1.96m/s.

The swimmer who quickly gains centimeters (and hundredths) during the first couple of strokes is Meg Harris, who is the fastest in this segment with a speed of 2.03m/s.

The American is the only one who can boast of having been ahead of Sjostrom for at least 20m, after which the Swedish swimmer’s lead only increases.

Final Phase

45-Meter Standings

From 25 to 45 meters, Sjostrom is on a different level, gaining over three-tenths on Harris, who progresses to second place.

Walsh falls behind again, being one of the slowest swimmers alongside Shayna Jack .

. Zhang Yufei also gains speed, closing in on the podium.

