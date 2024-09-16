Breaking Down The Olympic Finals In Paris: Event-By-Event Tracker

SwimSwam has been diving deep into the advanced statistics of some of the Olympic finals we saw this past summer in Paris, using data supplied by the French Swimming Federation.

On top of the information provided on any given results page, reaction time and 50-meter splits, the French Swimming Federation has provided data on underwater splits, ‘over the water’/swimming splits, the speeds reached by each athlete at various points of the race, and much more.

We’ve gone in-depth into each of Leon Marchand‘s four gold medal victories on home soil, with his ability off the walls proving to be a key difference-maker versus the rest of the field each time out.

We’ve also looked at the razor-thin race that was the men’s 200 free, won by David Popovici, and have started analyzing some women’s events with the 100 fly, 200 fly and 200 breast thus far.

Keep track of all of the event breakdowns with our tracker below: