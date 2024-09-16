NC State’s 2024-25 Schedule Includes Marquee Quad Meet With Texas, UVA & ASU

Courtesy: NC State Athletics

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State swimming and diving and head coach Braden Holloway released the Wolfpack’s 2024-25 competition slate for both its men’s and women’s teams on Thursday afternoon.

The Wolfpack will host three home meets at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center this season, opening the campaign against Arizona State on Oct. 25-26. NC State also welcomes North Carolina (Jan. 17) and UNCW (Jan. 31) to Raleigh for a pair of in-state matchups.

After the Pack opens its season against Arizona State, NC State will travel to Athens, Georgia, for a meet at Georgia from Nov. 8-9.

The Wolfpack remains in North Carolina for the rest of the 2024 portion of its schedule, inviting Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Army, Duke, Northwestern and Arizona to Greensboro for the Wolfpack Elite GAC Invite from Nov. 21-23. The meet will be run in a championship-style format with morning preliminary sessions and evening finals at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Select members of the Wolfpack will then compete at the U.S. Open in Greensboro from Dec. 4-7.

The new year begins with Wolfpack divers returning to Athens, Georgia, for the UGA Diving Invite from Jan. 3-5.

NC State then hosts North Carolina on Jan. 17 at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center. The Wolfpack’s ACC matchup against the Tar Heels will also mark its 50th anniversary celebration of the women’s swimming and diving program.

Following its home meet against UNC, NC State travels to Austin, Texas, for a meet against Texas, Virginia and Arizona State from Jan. 24-25. The Wolfpack returns to Raleigh the next weekend for an in-state meet against UNCW on Jan. 31, marking NC State’s senior day recognition.

Postseason begins with the 2024 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships from Feb. 18-22 in Greensboro. The Wolfpack will return to the Greensboro Aquatic Center for the ACC Championships after the men’s team captured its 33rd overall ACC team title this past season. The Wolfpack women finished in third place only behind defending national champion Virginia and Louisville.

Auburn, Alabama, will play host to the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, which will run from March 10-12.

NC State’s season concludes with the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships held in Federal Way, Washington. The women’s championship will be held from March 19-22, while the men’s championship will run a week later from March 26-29.