My Top 15 Moments From Swimming At Paralympics 2024

6. THE PORTAL BROTHERS’ DOUBLE PODIUM
On Saturday, August 31st, during the third finals session in Paris, Alex Portal and his brother Kylian Portal lined up for the 400m freestyle S13.
Alex led the race for most of the time, holding off the multi-time champion Ihar Boki. But at the 350-meter mark, Boki hit the gas, overtaking him at the final turn to claim the Paralympic title in 3:58.37. Alex finished in 4:00.37, followed by Kylian, who competes in the S12 category, in 4:05.99. With a brilliant final 50 meters, Kylian secured his place on the podium, leaving Kyrylo Garashchenko out, marking a historic brotherly double.
At the finish line, the two brothers embraced, each prouder of the other. On the podium, Kylian, the younger brother, leaned on Alex, the elder, who wrapped him in his arms, letting him release his joyful tears.
“Every time I win a medal, I feel like Alex is prouder of me than he is when he wins one himself.”
5. ALEXA LEARY’S WORLD RECORDS
I might be a bit biased, having closely followed Alexa Leary‘s journey to Paris, but her world records in the 50m freestyle S10 were among the most thrilling moments to witness.
The 24-year-old, who only three years ago survived a near-fatal accident during a triathlon training session, entered the Paralympic world last year. Through a series of fortunate events and her fierce competitive spirit, she qualified for her first Paralympics, where she broke multiple records. In the 50m freestyle S10 heats, the Australian lowered her own record to 59.60, then improved again to 59.53 in the final, winning the Paralympic title.
4. SIMONE BARLAAM’S SUB-24 SECOND SWIM
After competing in the 100m freestyle S10, Simone Barlaam returned to his home category in the 50m freestyle S9. Day five was already magical for the Italian team, and Simone entered the final with a Paralympic record.
But he took it a step further in the evening session: Simone Barlaam became the first S9 swimmer to ever break the 24-second barrier in the 50m freestyle, clocking 23.90 and setting a new world record. He finished over a second ahead of the silver medalist.
To top it all off, his kind-hearted demeanor and contagious smile shone through. After hugging and congratulating all his competitors and thanking the Defense Arena crowd, he told the microphones:
“Finally, the Italian fans got to enjoy themselves (…) It’s an incredible atmosphere because everyone cheers for you, no matter what country you’re from.”
3. GUO JINCHENG, THE CHINESE TORPEDO
From my perspective, Guo Jincheng is the standout figure of these Games. The Chinese torpedo delivered performances that were nothing short of incredible. We’ve covered his story and journey here. With his unique technique, never breaking the water’s surface tension, the 23-year-old—who lost both arms in an electrical accident at the age of five—won 4 golds and 2 silvers in Paris.
Among his most jaw-dropping achievements were his 50m freestyle races. First, in the individual event, where he set a new S5 world record of 29.33, becoming the first to do so using only his legs. However, his performance in the mixed 4x50m relay 20-point event was perhaps even more stunning. Guo swam the final leg in 28.79. Sure, he had a flying start, but when an athlete has no arms, how much of an advantage can a flying start really provide?
Absolutely speechless.
2. ANGELA PROCIDA’S WISE WORDS
In a summer filled with controversy over missed podiums, near-miss medals, and criticism of athletes’ reactions, Angela Procida, already a bronze medalist in the 100m backstroke S2, became the voice of those “0.01s misfortune” just minutes after missing the 50m podium by 0.01s.
“It can happen to anyone. Sometimes you’ve got to experience the thrill of missing out by 0.01s. It happened to me; you can’t always be lucky. (…) The Olympics are also 30 percent luck—you’ve got to seize the moment. Clearly, I didn’t seize the right moment to swim fast.”
“Let’s normalize the idea that we’re not always at 100 percent. As athletes, we always try our best, but it’s not easy to be at your peak at the exact right time. The effort is always there, but sometimes the result doesn’t reflect the effort.”
1. ITALIAN GOLDEN DAYS
Finally, there are two days I both love and hate for Italy. Hate, because during these two finals sessions, I couldn’t even go to the bathroom without risking missing an Italian podium. But of course, love, because our team was phenomenal. The fact that we almost got used to seeing the Italian flag raised over the Defense Arena is something we can’t take for granted.
On the first day, our athletes immediately set the tone with 2 golds (Carlotta Gilli and Francesco Bocciardo), 2 silvers (Simone Barlaam and team captain Efrem Morelli), and 4 bronzes (Vittoria Bianco, Francesco Bettella, Angela Procida and Monica Boggioni). Believe me, there wasn’t a second to close your eyes.
Italy didn’t let a single day go by without adding at least two medals to the tally, and another day of extraordinary success followed. On day five, we heard Italy’s anthem three times, thanks to Federico Bicelli, Simone Barlaam and Giulia Ghiretti. As if that weren’t enough, there were 3 more bronzes from Giulia Terzi, Carlotta Gilli and Manuel Mateo Bortuzzo all in the same evening.
Those were just 14 of my favorite swimming moments from the Paris Paralympics.
What were yours?