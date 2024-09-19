My Top 15 Moments From Swimming At Paralympics 2024

However I’ve decided not to fight the nostalgia—instead, I’m embracing it by recalling what I consider the 14 best moments in swimming at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

15. JESSICA LONG’S 30TH MEDAL

American legend Jessica Long arrived in Paris with a collection of 29 Paralympic medals, including 16 golds. Though she didn’t round off the total in the 200 IM S8 final, the 1992-born swimmer soon met expectations by winning the 400 freestyle S8, bringing her Paralympic medal tally to 30, and doing so in tears. As if that wasn’t enough, Long made sure to win the 100 butterfly S8 as well.

31. Paralympic. Medals.

14. GABRIEL ARAUJO’S SHOW

Brazilian sensation Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo, known as Gabrielzinho in his homeland, put on his own personal show at the Defense Arena. First in the pool, where he claimed three golds in the 200 freestyle and 50 backstroke S2, successfully defending his titles, and added another gold in the 100 backstroke S2, improving on his Tokyo silver. He also stepped up to compete in the 150 IM S3, setting a new S2 world record and finishing fourth. Gabriel Araujo didn’t stop there—outside the pool, he continued his show with dancing, celebrations, and laughter, winning over the hearts of fans not only as an athlete but as a person.

In the past weeks, I’ve dived deep into some fascinating stories and journeys of swimmers who were about to compete in the Paris pool. One of them is Mohammad Abbas Karimi. Born without arms in Afghanistan, he found safety in swimming, escaping violence, war, and the struggles of being a refugee. At the Tokyo Paralympics, he represented the refugee team, as he wasn’t yet a US citizen. This year, after completing the necessary paperwork, he successfully competed at the US Trials and became a member of Team USA. It was wonderful to see him win two silver medals: in the 4×50 mixed freestyle 20pts and the 4×50 mixed medley 20pts.

Another journey I followed was that of Ali Truwit. The former Yale swimmer had her foot amputated last year after being attacked by a shark during a dive in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Determined not to give up on her passion, she embarked on an incredible rehab journey. In less than a year, she earned a spot on the US Team for Paris, where she went on to win two silver medals: in the 100m backstroke S10 and the 400m freestyle S10.

Impressive and inspiring.

12. VALERIIA SHABALINA’S EMOTIONAL MOMENT ON THE LANE

One of the most beautiful aspects of these Paralympics was witnessing swimmers’ emotions explode as they realized their dreams. In the women’s 200 freestyle S14, Valeriia Shabalina never lost her lead for even a split second, brimming with confidence. Even at the finish, her expression seemed to say, “Exactly what I had to do. Great job.” She climbed onto the lane marker to savor her moment of triumph. But in an instant, as the Parisian crowd of 17,000 roared, she realized the magnitude of her achievement and broke down in tears. Alone, higher than everyone else in the pool, atop her lane where she had just become a Paralympic champion, she couldn’t hold back the tears. And she cried. A stunning image.

11. FEDERICO BICELLI’S GOLDEN FEAT

On September 2, 2024, Federico Bicelli stood on the blocks of the Defense Arena for the final of the 400 freestyle S7. Federico was the reigning world champion but had never won a Paralympic medal. He was in lane 6, reserved for those who qualified with the fourth-fastest time. After swimming 250 meters behind Argentina’s Inaki Bainoff, Federico saw his rival begin to fade and launched his attack. By the 300-meter mark, the Italian had pulled even, and with one lap to go, he had already extended his lead by 0.5 seconds. In the final 50 meters, Federico gave everything he had left, and by the touch, the result was clear: gold, with nearly a two-second margin over silver medalist Andrii Trusov.

10. NEW PARENTS STEFANO RAIMONDI AND GIULIA TERZI LEAD ITALY TO THE TOP

First to dive in for Italy 4×100 free 34 pts relay was multi-time Paralympic champion Stefano Raimondi, whose 51.43 split gave Italy a solid lead. The four-time gold medalist in Paris handed off to his partner in life, Giulia Terzi. Giulia, who not only won three bronze medals at these Paralympics but also, together with Stefano, became a parent to their son Edoardo just a few months ago, passed the baton to Xenia Palazzo in 5th place. Xenia Francesca Palazzo gained one spot, navigating through the wake left by the men who swam earlier, and launched Simone Barlaam.

At this point, Italy was in fourth place, 15 seconds behind gold and 4 seconds off the podium, which was occupied by Canada, the USA, and China. But anchoring for Italy was none other than world record holder in the 100 freestyle S9, Simone Barlaam. With a blistering split of 51.85, Barlaam overtook all his competitors, taking the lead and touching the wall 0.4 seconds ahead of Australia to capture gold and set a new world record.

9. ELENA KRAWZOW OVERCOMING EVEN HERSELF

One of the most astonishing performances of the Paralympics came from a familiar face: Elena Krawzow. The world record holder in the 100 breaststroke SB12 arrived at the Defense Arena after having battled cancer, which she faced right after her Tokyo gold. And she went on to defeat even her former self, breaking her own 2019 record. The German, who had already won her heat with a Paralympic record of 1:03.19, secured her second consecutive Paralympic title with a 1:12.54, surpassing her previous time of 1:12.71 from five years ago.

An achievement remarkable enough on its own for its athletic merit, but the personal story behind it made it all the more extraordinary.

8. NICHOLAS BENNETT’S TEARS ON THE PODIUM

Okay, if you cry, I cry. But Nicholas Bennett’s tears on the podium after winning the 200 IM S14 were truly heart-wrenching—in the best possible way. The Canadian, coached by his sister Haley Bennett-Osborne, had already climbed the podium twice: first with a silver in the 200 freestyle S14, and then with gold in the 100 breaststroke SB14. However despite the previous experience, when the Canadian anthem began to play for his second gold medal, he couldn’t hold back his tears, showing the depth of his emotions in the face of such an incredible achievement.

7. ALEXANDER HILLHOUSE’S FINAL 25M IN THE 100 BUTTERFLY S14

Personally, I think this was one of the most thrilling races of the Paralympics. Alexander Hillhouse’s comeback reminded me a bit of Kristof Milak’s Olympic comeback in the 100 butterfly. At the 50-meter turn, Alexander was out of medal contention, sitting fourth and about 0.6 seconds behind his friend and rival William Ellard. But thanks to an incredible second lap, the Dane pulled himself back into the race for the podium. A quick glance during a lateral breath showed him where Ellard was—and in that moment, he knew he could do it. With an impressive final burst (his last 50 meters nearly a second faster than the others), he touched the wall first, setting a new Paralympic record of 54.61.