Boglarka Kapas on Retirement: “This whole year was really difficult”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Champion and Olympic medalist Boglarka Kapas knew that the 2024 Short Course World Championships in her home of Budapest would be her last meet, but that didn’t necessarily make it any easier. Kapas admitted that since she knew 2024 would be her last year of swimming, the whole year was emotionally hard to get through. But she also noted now that her career is over, she is satisfied with all she was able to accomplish.