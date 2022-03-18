2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 3 Prelim Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third morning of the Division III Championships kick off in Indianapolis at 10 AM EST. After two days of racing, the Emory Eagles hold a commanding 72 point lead over Denison in the men’s meet, while the Kenyon Ladies hold a 2.5 point lead over Denison despite setting DIII records in all three relays so far.

On tap this morning is the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast and the 800 free relay.

Men’s 200 fly

NCAA Record: Brandon Lum (WASHU, 2017): 1:44.56

Top 8 finishers:

Frank Applebaum (CMS): 1:46.49 Jeffrey Vitek (JHU): 1:46.95 Richie Kurlich (DEN): 1:47.19 Noah Housekeeper (DEN): 1:47.24 AJ Nybo (CLU): 1:47.72 Pierre Zeineddin (CALT): 1:47.72 Jesse Ssengonzi (CHI): 1:48.01 Ethan Schreier (TUFTS): 1:48.08

Top seed Frank Applebaum of Claremont MS took care of business this morning, winning the final heat in 1:46.49 to earn the top spot heading into finals. He was four tenths off of his seed.

Johns Hopkins senior Jeffrey Vitek moved up from his third seed to qualify second in 1:46.95, less than two tenths off of his seed time.

Denison earned two A finalists, with senior Richie Kurlich qualifying third in 1:47.19 and his classmate Noah Housekeeper qualifying 4th in 1:47.24. Housekeeper dropped over a second from his seed to move up from 12th. Denison will also have one swimmer in the B final tonight.

Second seed Jesse Ssengonzi of U Chicago added over a second and a half from his seed to qualify 7th in 1:48.01.

Despite not having any A finalists, Emory will have 3 B finalists.

Women’s 200 fly

NCAA Record: Logan Todhunter (Williams, 2012): 1:55.66

Men’s 100 back

NCAA Record: Ben Lin (Williams, 2017): 46.62

Women’s 100 back

NCAA Record: Celia Oberholzer (Kenyon, 2013): 53.46

Men’s 100 breast

NCAA Record: Andrew Wilson (Emory, 2017): 50.94

Women’s 100 breast

NCAA Record: KT Kustritz (Denison, 2017): 1:00.50

Men’s 800 free relay

NCAA Record: Johns Hopkins (2013): 6:29.27

Women’s 800 free relay