Douglass on 50Fr AR: “That was a goal of mine from the start of the season”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Podium:

For the second time in the span of eight hours, Kate Douglass established herself as the fastest 50 freestyler in history. After blasting a 20.87 in prelims for her first time under 21 seconds, the Virginia junior lowered her NCAA, meet, American, and U.S. Open record by another .03 to win the 50 free final in 20.84. She was out in 10:09 and back in 10.75, or .04 slower on the front half but .08 faster on the back half than in prelims.

Teammate Gretchen Walsh touched second in 20.95, her first sub-21, to become only the third performer ever to achieve that distinction. The Virginia freshman is now within .05 of Abbey Weitzeil’s 20.90 which, until this morning, had been the American, U.S. Open, and NCAA records.