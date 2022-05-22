2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Monaco – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

The 2nd finals session of the 2022 Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco is here, and with it we’ll see finals of the men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 back, women’s 100 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 free, women’s 200 IM, and the men’s and women’s 50s of all 4 strokes.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

South African young gun Matt Sates got the job done tonight in his first of two races tonight. Sates opened up a big lead on fly, but Max Litchfield and Hubert Kos both closed on him during the backstroke leg, making things nearly even at the halfway point of the race. Sates would then re-grow his lead on the breast leg, and expand it even further on freestyle, as he tore home for a 4;12.74. The swim stands as a season best for Sates, currently placing him 12th in the world this year.

In the race for 2nd, Litchfield and Kos were all but tied at the 200m mark, but Litchfield would pull away from Kos on the breaststroke leg, splitting 1:13.81 to 1:15.16.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

Though she ended less than 1.5 seconds ahead of the field, Hungary’s Ajna Kesely appeared to be in control of this race from start to finish, slightly out-splitting all other swimmers on each 50 of the swim. She was maintaining 31-mid splits through the first 250m of the race, but then floated up to 32-points for the 6th and 7th laps.

Coming in 2nd was Germany’s Leonie Kullmann, who swam a 4:13.11. She was keeping up with Kesely through the first 200 of the race, flipping just 0.54 seconds behind, but she was unable to keep up with Kesely’s pace on the 3rd 100. New Zealand’s Caitlin Deans took 3rd with a 4:14.34, finishing 4 seconds ahead of the 4th place finisher.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

Noe Ponti and Chad le Clos swam virtually stroke for stroke from start to finish, with Ponti grabbing the slimmest of leads on the first 50, splitting 24.01 to le Clos’ 24.05. That margin would essentially stay the same, as Ponti would then lead le Clos into the finish, 51.76 to 51.79. For Ponti, the swim was just off his season best of 51.52, which he swam in March. The swim marks a season best for le Clos, landing him 22nd in the world this year.

Szebastian Szabo was right with Ponti and le Clos at the 50 mark, but the Hungary faded a bit down the final 50 of the race, and Ponti and le Clos would ultimately finish half a second ahead of him.

Finishing just off the podium was the American duo of Coleman Stewart (52.38) and Michael Andrew (52.40). Andrew was leading at the 50 mark, splitting a 23.85, which was the only sub-24 split in the field. He then split 28.55 on the 2nd 50, marking the 2nd-slowest 2nd 50 split in the field.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

GOLD – Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 2:08.88

SILVER – Dalma Sebestyen (HUN) – 2:08.97

BRONZE – Lilou Ressencourt (FRA) – 2:11.31

Despite France’s Lilou Ressencourt leading at the 100 mark of the race, it would be Hungarian duo Zsuzsanna Jakabos and Dalma Sebestyen who would win the women’s 200 fly decisively. In a repeat of yesterday’s 400 IM final, Jakabos would win Gold, with Sebestyen right behind for a close 2nd.

The pair was incredible on the final 50 of the race, with Jakabos splitting 33.31 and Sebestyen 33.41. For context, Ressencourt was 35.53 on the final 50. The swims were season bests for both Jakabos and Sebestyen, putting them 15th and 19th in the world this year respectively.

