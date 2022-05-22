Daily Swim Coach Workout #663

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1×400 White – Swim Paddlehead

6×100 @ 2:20 Pink – Kick with Snorkel and Board

6×50 @ 1:30 Red – [ Large Fish ] Kick w/ Fins

6×100 @ 1:40 Pink – Drill/Swim w/ Fins [ 2x Drills: Iceberg / Pope’s Drill / Soft Hands ]

1×800 @ 10:30[ /11:20/12:00 ] Pink – Pull w/ P & [B] [ Do the right interval for you ]

4×300 @ 4:10[ /4:00/3:50/3:50 || 4:25/4:15/4:05/4:05 ] Red/Orange – Swim Descending Interval

[ +:10s & Fins on the last 100 of the final 300 (500 P & Feel) ]

1×800 @ 10:30[ /11:20/12:00 ] Pink – Pull w/ P & [B] [ Do the right interval for you ]

3×400 @ 5:30[ /5:10/5:10 || 5:50/5:30/5:30 ] Red/Orange – Swim Descending Interval

[ +:10s & Fins on the last 200 of the final 400 (500 P & Feel) ]

1×800 @ 10:30[ /11:20/12:00 ] Pink – Pull w/ P & [B] [ Do the right interval for you ]

2×500 @ 6:30[ /6:20 || 6:55/6:45 ] Red/Orange – Swim Descending Interval

[ +:10s & Fins on the last 300 of the final 500 (500 P & Feel) ]

[ Focus: Count your strokes on the 800, don’t let yourself go more than +4 of your original SC ]

[ Focus: Today is about getting tough, making the interval, and consistency. Ride that line between automatic and engaged. ]

8×50 White – O = [ Partner Push ] Kick / E – Under Water Swim (Relaxed)

Competitive sports are played mainly on a five-and-a-half inch court; the space between your ears. -Bobby Jones