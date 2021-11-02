2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

The 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships have gotten underway with the first day of prelims. One of the most contentious races of the meet will be featured today in the form of the women’s 50 freestyle as sprint queen Sarah Sjostrom will attempt to hold off the competition en route to gold.

Polish star Kasia Wasick and 2019 SC Euros champion Maria Kameneva are both within half a second of Sjostrom’s entry time and will be among those looking to take the crown this year.

Kristof Milak has a busy day 1 schedule as he is entered in both the 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly, which will be held with only the women’s 100 breast in between. Olympic silver medalist in the 100 butterfly Milak is the top seed in the 100 fly here with a 49.68, just ahead of Szebasztian Szabo‘s 49.75, while he’s third seed in the 100 backstroke behind Kliment Kolesnikov and Robert Glinta.

In the women’s 100 breaststroke, Benedetta Pilato and Arianna Castiglioni are at the helm with their entry times of 1:03.55 and 1:03.90, respectively.

Follow along below for live results and analysis of all of those races, along with the women’s 400 IM, men’s 400 free, and women’s 800 free.

Annika Johnson contributed to this reporting.

Women’s 400 IM

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:19.46 (2015)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 4:18.94 (2017)

Turkish national record holder Viktoria Gunes and Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos dueled in the third heat with Jakabos taking out the first 50 meters in a blistering 28.76 compared to Gunes’ 29.07.

They stuck together for the first 200 meters until Gunes took control on the breaststroke, splitting 38.09/38.78 compared to Jakabos’ 39.15/40.18. They touched the wall in a tie at 4:34.76, hinting at an exciting race in finals tonight.

Serbian 20-year-old Anja Crevar popped a 4:35.17 in heat one to come within 1.5 seconds of her national record from the 2019 European Championships. She’s now going into finals ranked third and has medal potential here if she fends off the rest of the field led by Italy’s Sara Franceschi who dropped a 4:35.20 in prelims.

At the 2019 European Short Course Championships, Jakabos won silver and Crevar placed 5th in this event.

Men’s 400 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:33.20 (2019)

European Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

World Record: Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 3:32.25 (2012)

In the absence of all 3 medalists from the 2019 Championships, the men battled it out in the men’s 400 freestyle. Italy’s Marco de Tullio and Luc Kroon took the respective heat 3 and 4 wins and were actually separated by only 0.01 seconds.

That means that de Tulio will advance in the first place into the final, which is an improvement upon his 10th place seed in the event with a 3:43.42. Seconds place Kroon will follow, and Henrik Christiansen of Norway will advance in third place with a 3:40.85, which is roughly a second slower than his 2nd place entry time of 3:39.10.

Matteo Ciampi, whose best time in the event trails Gabrielle Detti’s Italian record of 3:36.83, sits comfortably in 5th place after prelims, having hit a 3:41.20 to take 3rd place in heat 4. He was just behind Germany’s Florian Wellbrock in the heat who notched a 3:41.09.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.30 (2017)

(SWE) – 23.30 (2017) European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

Men’s 50 Backstroke

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.64 (2019)

(RUS) – 22.64 (2019) European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.22 (2014)

World Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.22 (2014)

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014)

Men’s 100 Butterfly

SC Euros Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.93 (2009)

European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)

