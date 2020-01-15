2020 FINA Champions Series – Shenzhen: Day 2 Live Recap

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES – SHENZHEN

Day 2 from the first FINA Champions Series stop in Shenzhen shapes up to be full of more exciting races, including a rematch between Danas Rapsys and Sun Yang.

Rapsys edged out Sun by .03 in the men’s 200 freestyle on Day 1, and the two will face off once again tonight in the 400 free.

The top performance on the opening day came from Arno Kamminga, who broke his own Dutch National Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a blistering 58.61 — a time that ranks him sixth all-time.

On Day 2 he’ll be one to watch in both the 50 and 200 breast, facing tough fields in both events. The 50 includes Brazilians Felipe Lima and Joao Gomes — the 2019 World Championship silver and bronze medalists — along with the dangerous Ilya Shymanovich, and the 200 lineup features 2015 world champ Marco Koch, and 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalists Dmitriy Balandin and Josh Prenot.

On the women’s side, the race to watch comes in the 200 free, where Siobhan Haughey will look to follow up her stellar 100 free victory from Day 1. She’ll take on Femke Heemskerk, who was strong in the 100 as well, China’s Yang Junxuan, and Katinka Hosszu, who was relatively off in her swims on the first day.

