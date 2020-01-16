Beisel, Jones to Teach Introductory Swim Lessons to Boston Celtics Players

Olympic medalists Elizabeth Beisel and Cullen Jones will teach introductory swim lesson to five Boston Celtics players along with Charlestown Boys & Girls Club youth members Sunday, USA Swimming announced.

Celtics players Tacko Fall, Semi Ojeleye, Kemba Walker, Grant Williams and Robert Williams will take part in the lessons.

Walker, 29, is in his ninth season in the NBA and is a three-time All-Star. Grant Williams, 21, was the No. 22 overall pick in last year’s NBA draft and Robert Williams, 22, was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 Draft. Ojelye, 25 and in his third year in the NBA, has a cult following because of his notably large arm muscles.

Last November, the rookie Fall — who is 7-foot-5 — took lessons at the Charlestown club along with elementary school-aged children after a Celtics official and former lifeguard found out he could not swim, according to Boston NPR news station WBUR. The 23-year-old grew up in Dakar, Senegal and moved to Florida as a teenager to pursue basketball.

Check out the adorable pictures of the November group lessons here.

Though he said he was nervous to let go of the wall in his first lesson, Fall was comfortable in the second lesson, according to his teacher. He also brought along Ojeleye and Williams for the second round.

“The second time, he was like jumping in,” the club’s aquatic director Colby Cahill said. “He was showing Grant and Semi what to do. And he showed Grant how to do a bob properly. And so, instead of the kids wanting to demonstrate, he was actually demonstrating for his friends.”

“I think it’s cool to go to the pool and not have to just sit on the side,” Tacko said after his second lesson. “And it actually feels really relaxing. Semi and I were talking about it: last time we went to the pool, we had practice that morning. I was really sore. I’m sure he was sore, too. But, as soon as we got out, our joints and everything, I felt really good.”

Check out Fall playing Marco Polo and learning to kick in the post below, and stay tuned for more from the upcoming lessons.