Arno Kamminga Breaks His Own Dutch Record in the 100 Breaststroke

2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES — SHENZHEN

24-year old Dutch breaststroker Arno Kamminga continued his electric run of performances over the last 18 months with another Dutch Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Racing on Tuesday on day 1 of the 2020 FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen, Kamminga won the race in 58.61. That breaks his own Dutch Record of 58.65 that he swam on December 14th at the Amsterdam Swim Cup.

Comparative Splits:

2019 FINA WORLD CUP 2019 SWIM CUP AMSTERDAM 2020 FINA CHAMPIONS SERIES 50m 27.61 27.77 28.07 100m 31.37 30.88 30.54 Total Time 58.98 58.65 58.61

China’s Yan Zibei jumped out to the early lead with a 27.54 opening 50, with Kamminga over a half-second back in 28.07. However, Kamminga stormed back in 30.54 to run down Yan and win the race in addition to resetting a National Record.

While only a .04 second drop, that time moves Kamminga up three spots in the all-time rankings in the 100 breaststroke, including jumping Yan Zibei.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 100 LCM Breaststroke:

Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 56.88 Ilya Shymanovich, Belarus – 58.29 Cameron van der Burgh, South Africa – 58.46 James Wilby, Great Britain, 58.46 Brenton Rickard, Australia – 58.58 Arno Kamminga, Netherlands – 58.61 Yan Zibei, China – 58.63 (TIE) Hugues Duboscq, France & Kevin Cordes, USA – 58.64 Igor Borysik, Ukraine – 58.67

Kamminga is the defending European Short Course Champion in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Entering June of 2018, the Dutch Record in the long course 100 breaststroke was a 59.50 that was set almost 10 years prior in 2009 in a super suit. Since that time, Kamminga has been under 59.50 in 14 separate swims, including breaking the Dutch Record five times. He currently holds the Dutch Record in all six individual men’s breaststroke events (50, 100, and 200 in both long course meters and short course meters).