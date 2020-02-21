2020 B1G Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2

1. Ohio State — 561

2. Michigan — 478

3. Indiana — 338

4. Wisconsin — 257

5. Northwestern — 242

6. Minnesota — 235

7. Purdue — 202

8. Iowa — 168

9. Penn State — 161

10. Nebraska — 158

11. Rutgers — 135

12. Michigan State — 111

13. Illinois — 108

While Ohio State leads Michigan by nearly 100 points after day 2, Wolverine Maggie MacNeil looks to be the heavy favorite in the 100 fly with her 49.26 NCAA record seed. Into the 400 IM, last year’s event runner-up Calypso Sheridan of Northwestern is seeded less than 2 seconds behind Ohio State top seed Kathrin Demler.

Iowa’s Hannah Burvill comes in as the only sub-1:45 time (1:44.92) in the 200 free. However, Wisconsin’s Lillie Hosack broke the Iowa pool record at 1:44.00 leading off the winning 800 free relay on Wednesday.

The first non-King B1G 100 breast champion will be crowned this evening, headlined by last year’s runner-up Michigan’s Miranda Tucker, #2 seed Lindsey Kozelsky of Minnesota, and IU freshman Emily Weiss. Looking to end both day 3 sessions will be Wisconsin senior Beata Nelson, who will aim to defend her B1G 100 back title.

100 Fly — Prelims

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Maggie MacNeil (Michigan)- 50.55 *pool record Madison Hart (Penn State)- 51.64 Miriam Guevara (Northwestern)- 52.37 Vanessa Krause (Michigan)- 52.50 Olivia Carter (Michigan)- 52.59 Kelsey Drake (Iowa)/Madison Ledwith (Penn State)- 53.30 – Tevyn Waddell (Minnesota)- 53.34

400 IM — Prelims

B1G Record: 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern)

(Northwestern) Meet Record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (Indiana)

Pool Record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra (Indiana)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

Defending Champion: Bailey Andison (Indiana)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 Free — Prelims

B1G Record: 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)

Meet Record: 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)

Pool Record: 1:44.00, Lilli Hosack (Wisconsin)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

Defending Champion: Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 Breast — Prelims

B1G Record: 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana)

Meet Record: 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana)

Pool Record: 58.76, Emily McClellan (UW-Milwaukee)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

Defending Champion: Lilly King (Indiana)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 Back — Prelims

B1G Record: 49.18, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)

(Wisconsin) Meet Record: 49.78, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)

(Wisconsin) Pool Record: 51.95, Katharine Berkoff (USA)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

Defending Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)

Top 8 Qualifiers: