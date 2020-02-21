2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re onto a busy day 2 of ACCs, with five prelims swimming events on the docket.

NC State’s Sophie Hansson broke ACC and meet records in the 100 breast last year as a freshman, and she returns as the favorite there. In the 400 IM, NC State went 1-2-3-4 a year ago and return all four swimmers led by defending champ Kathleen Moore, who could be on the hunt for the meet record.

In the 100 fly, defending champ Morgan Hill returns for Virginia, but she should face a stiff challenge. It’ll either be her teammate, star freshman Kate Douglass, or Louisville’s Grace Oglesby, who was just .01 behind Hill for the title last year and won the event in 2018.

Douglass is entered in the 100 fly, 200 free, and 100 breast, but will probably have to choose one of those races. The 100 fly may be most likely.

Four-time 200 free champ Mallory Comerford is graduated, but Virginia’s Paige Madden looks like the heir apparent. She was second last year and went on to take 5th at NCAAs.

In the 100 back, NC State looks for a fourth-consecutive title by a third different woman. Alexia Zevnik won in 2017 and Elise Haan the following two years. Now freshman standout Katharine Berkoff enters as the second seed, although she’ll have to get by UNC’s Grace Countie as well as top returners Megan Moroney (UVA) and Carly Quast (Notre Dame).

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

ACC meet record: 50.06 – Kelsi Worrell, 2016

ACC record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell, 2017

2019 ACC Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA) – 51.01

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

ACC meet record: 4:04.21 – Tanja Kylliainen, 2015

ACC record: 4:03.51 – Tanja Kylliainen, 2015

2019 ACC Champion: Kathleen Moore (NCS) – 4:05.24

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

ACC meet record: 1:41.60 – Mallory Comerford, 2019

ACC record: 1:39.80 – Mallory Comerford, 2018

2019 ACC Champion: Mallory Comerford (LOU) – 1:41.60

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

ACC meet record: 57.74 – Sophie Hansson , 2019

, 2019 ACC record: 57.74 – Sophie Hansson , 2019

, 2019 2019 ACC Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 57.74

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims