2020 SEC Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 SEC Championships continues with day 4 prelims in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. The Florida Gators lead the men’s team race, with Texas A&M battling to close the gap. Tennessee is in the lead on the women’s side as they race for their first SEC team title.

Georgia’s Dakota Luther and Texas A&M’s Jing Quah are returning medalists in the 200 fly. The men’s 200 fly features returning champion Camden Murphy of Georgia. Alabama’s Zane Waddell and Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas have the 100 back Meet Record on watch as Waddell defends his title and Casas leads the SEC this season.

Bama could sweep the 100 back as Rhyan White has been swimming very well at this meet and is a big threat in the women’s race. However, she’ll be racing returning medalists Sherridon Dressel of Florida and Asia Seidt of Kentucky. The 100 breast features the defending champions with South Carolina’s Itay Goldfaden and Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Cammile Adams (Texas A&M), 2014, 1:52.19

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:56.18

2019 Champion: Olivia Carter (Georgia), 1:53.23

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Georgia’s Dakota Luther was just half a second off her best as she led prelims in 1:53.42. Luther and Texas A&M’s Jing Quah (1:54.84) return after earning podium finishes last season. Georgia will have 2 in the final as 500 free champion Courtney Harnish qualified 6th in 1:54.92. The Aggies also got 2 in with Taylor Pike nabbing 7th in 1:55.81.

Kentucky’s Izzy Gati continued her strong performance at this meet with a lifetime best by over a second. Gati broke 1:55 for the first time, qualifying 2nd in 1:53.98. Tennessee’s Tess Cieplucha (1:54.69), the 400 IM champion, and South Carolina’s Hallie Kinsey (1:54.80) also broke 1:55 for the first time to qualify for the final. Alabama’s Alexis Preski made a 2 second drop to take 8th in 1:56.22.

MEN’S 200 FLY

SEC Meet Record: Hugo Morris (Auburn), 2016, 1:40.59

NCAA Record: Jack Conger (Texas), 2017, 1:37.35

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.76

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:42.35

2019 Champion: Camden Murphy (Georgia), 1:40.62

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Georgia’s Camden Murphy (1:42.89) is the 2nd seed for tonight’s final as he defends his title, but a different Bulldog led the way through prelims. Freshman Harry Homans took a second off his best with a 1:42.15.

Tennessee’s Marc Hinawi clipped his best in 1:43.16 to qualify 4th. Missouri’s Micah Slaton (1:43.09) and Auburn’s Santiago Grassi (1:43.86) join Hinawi as returning finalists. Grassi was the 100 fly silver medalist last night, while Murphy took bronze.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Gemma Spofforth (Florida), 2009, 50.53

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 49.67

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.46

2019 Champion: Aly Tetzloff (Auburn), 50.92

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACK

SEC Meet Record: Connor Oslin (Alabama), 2017, 44.73

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016, 43.49

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.95

2019 NCAA Invited: 46.06

2019 Champion: Zane Waddell (Alabama), 44.77

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Breeja Larson (Texas A&M), 2014, 57.28

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2019, 55.88

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

2019 NCAA Invited: 59.93

2019 Champion: Anna Belousova (Texas A&M), 57.99

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 2018, 50.03

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty (Indiana), 2018, 49.69

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.52

2019 Champion: Itay Goldfaden (South Carolina), 51.72

Top 8 Qualifiers: