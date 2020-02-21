2020 B1G Women’s Ups/Mids/Downs Day 3: Ohio State Sets Up Big Lead

2020 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

B1G WOMEN’S UPS/MIDS/DOWNS DAY 3 TOTALS

Ohio State rolls in with 20 finals swims, projecting to score 326.5 points this evening. Indiana comes in with the most A-finals swims at 8, setting themselves up for 278 points tonight with their 7 other swims.

Michigan continues to swim in clear waters for second place with 16 finals swims, potentially looking to open the gap between them and Indiana by roughly 140 points.

*Does not include diving

Day 3 Totals Team Ups Mids Downs Total Indiana 8 4 3 15 Northwestern 8 3 3 14 Ohio State 7 7 6 20 Michigan 6 6 4 16 Penn State 3 4 2 9 Minnesota 3 3 5 11 Iowa 3 0 3 6 Wisconsin 1 5 5 11 Rutgers 1 0 1 2 Purdue 0 5 6 11 Nebraska 0 2 1 3 Michigan State 0 1 1 2 Illinois 0 0 1 1

Day 3 Point Totals:

Calculated by Andrew Mering.

Ohio State|326.5 Indiana|278.0 Northwestern|268.5 Michigan|263.5 Minnesota|143.5 Penn State|142.0 Wisconsin|120.5 Purdue|107.0 Iowa|78.5 Nebraska|39.0 Rutgers|24.0 Michigan State|16.0 Illinois|3.0

Projected Scores w/ Day 3 Prelims 1 Ohio State 887.5 2 Michigan 741.5 3 Indiana 616 4 Northwestern 510.5 5 Minnesota 378.5 6 Wisconsin 377.5 7 Purdue 309 8 Penn State 303 9 Iowa 246.5 10 Nebraska 197 11 Rutgers 159 12 Michigan State 127 13 Illinois 111

Event Breakdown

Michigan has a big representation in the 100 fly, as Maggie MacNeil leads 3 A-final swims and 3 B-final swims. Penn State will also have 2 swimmers in the A-final plus a B-final swim. Ohio State only managed to score one C-final swim.

While Ohio State only scored 2 A-final swims in the 400 IM, they have 4 swimmers in the B-final. Indiana was able to qualify all three of their swimmers in the A-final. Northwestern’s Calypso Sheridan headlines the 400 IM, looking to power Northwestern to a top-4 finish.

The IU Hoosiers have 6 scoring swims in the 200 free, including 2 A-finals swims. Ohio State and Iowa both have 2 swimmers in the A-final as well. Ohio State and Indiana will also see 2 more A-finals each in the 100 breast as well. Michigan will only see #2 seed Miranda Tucker swim in the 100 breast finals.

Northwestern was the only school to score 2 swimmers in the 100 back, which is headline by Wiconsin’s Beata Nelson. Northwestern, Ohio State, and Michigan will also have 2 swimmers each in the B-final.