2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Day 2 Scoring Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
The night session belonged to the Cal women. They gained 16 points over their seeds from this morning, the most of any team in the field. However the day belonged to Stanford. Stanford picked up 57.5 points over their seeds on the psych sheet in swimming events and hold a half point lead in the overall standings (complete current scores are below the Scoring Details table).
Adding the seeded points from the next two days to the current score Stanford now project to a 54 point win over Cal. Given Stanford’s performance vs seed so far, that margin may end up being much bigger by Saturday evening.
The local teams had the worst evening session. Texas A&M dropped the most points from this morning losing 17 vs their prelim seeds, mostly because of a DQ in the 400 medley relay. Texas avoided a relay DQ, but still dropped 14 points from their seeds from this morning.
The team race picture appears to be solidifying. Cal’s lead over for 2nd Michigan is looking more and more solid. Cal now project to an 83 point win over the Wolverines. Michigan in turn have a 59 point projected final margin over NC State for 3rd.
Tennessee will have to bounce back to stop a slide down the standings. They still project to finish 5th, but they gave back 33 points against the psych sheet today and if that continues USC (+13 today), Louisville (+15.5), Indiana (-5.5), and maybe Texas (-7) are all nipping at their heels.
Scoring Details Day 2
Day 1 Actual
Day 2 Psych Projected
Day 2 Scored Prelims
Day 2 Swim Diff from Psych Prelims
Day 2 Actual
Day 2 Swim
Day 2 Diving
Day 2 Swim Diff from Prelims
Day 2 Swim Diff from Psych Finals
Day 3 Projected
Day 4 Projected
Actual + Remaining Projected
Stanford
40
76
114
38
133.5
121.5
12
7.5
57.5
104.5
159.5
437.5
California
34
122
121
-1
139
137
2
16
17
121.5
89
383.5
Michigan
30
95.5
93
-2.5
99
99
0
6
3.5
110.5
61
300.5
NC State
0
87
90
3
86
86
0
-4
-1
83.5
72
241.5
Tennessee
0
102
72
-30
69
69
0
-3
-33
90
43
202
Southern Cali
32
38
42
4
51
51
0
9
13
45.5
66
194.5
Louisville
26
58.5
75
16.5
74
74
0
-1
15.5
34
57
191
Indiana
0
59.5
45
-14.5
54
45
9
0
-5.5
77
43
174
Texas
28
66
57
-9
59
43
16
-14
-7
21.5
62
170.5
Auburn
4
64
40.5
-23.5
48
48
0
7.5
-16
56.5
53.5
162
Virginia
18
36
51.5
15.5
48
48
0
-3.5
12
53
34
153
Texas A&M
22
25
39
14
22
22
0
-17
-3
48.5
46
138.5
Minnesota
2
23
54
31
74
54
20
0
51
22
15
113
Wisconsin
24
26
16
-10
20
20
0
4
-6
26
32
102
Kentucky
14
21
16
-5
17.5
17.5
0
1.5
-3.5
11
44
86.5
Georgia
12
21
13
-8
16
16
0
3
-5
17
40
85
Florida
0
21.5
15
-6.5
21
9
12
-6
-0.5
43
15
79
Missouri
0
21
14
-7
14
14
0
0
-7
38
10
62
Arizona
8
22.5
35
12.5
40.5
36.5
4
1.5
18
5
5
58.5
Arizona St
10
22
20
-2
15
15
0
-5
-7
7
22
54
Ohio State
6
12
10
-2
12
12
0
2
0
10
16
44
Arkansas
0
16
14
-2
29
14
15
0
13
0
15
44
South Carolina
0
12.5
13
0.5
13.5
13.5
0
0.5
1
16
11
40.5
UCLA
0
0
0
0
31
0
31
0
31
0
0
31
Eastern Mich
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13.5
12
25.5
Duke
0
0
21
21
16
16
0
-5
16
6
0
22
Hawaii
0
2
0
-2
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
20
LSU
0
0
0
0
13
0
13
0
13
6.5
0
19.5
Penn St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
17
KANS
0
0
0
0
11
0
11
0
11
0
0
11
Florida St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
9
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4.5
4
8.5
Akron
0
6
0
-6
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
8
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
8
Purdue
0
0
0
0
7
0
7
0
7
0
0
7
Rutgers
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.5
4
4.5
Alabama
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
MIAF
0
0
0
0
3
0
3
0
3
0
0
3
UNC
0
24
4
-20
2
2
0
-2
-22
0
0
2
Yale
0
5
0
-5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
Boise St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Denver
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Florida Int’l
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Harvard
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Iowa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
James Madison
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Northeastern
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rice
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Richmond
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
San Diego St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
SMU
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
U.S. Navy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
UC Davis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Washington St.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
West Virginia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Actual Scores after Day 2
1. Stanford: 173.5
2. California: 173.0
3. Michigan: 129.0
4. Louisville: 100.0
5. Texas: 87.0
6. NC State: 86.0
7. USC: 83.0
8. Minnesota: 76.0
9. Tennessee: 69.0
10. Virginia: 66.0
11. Indiana: 54.0
12. Auburn: 52.0
13. Arizona: 48.5
14. Wisconsin: 44.0
15. TAMU: 44.0
16. Kentucky: 31.5
17. UCLA: 31.0
18. Arkansas: 29.0
19. Georgia: 28.0
20. ASU: 25.0
21. Florida: 21.0
22. Ohio State: 18.0
23. Duke: 16.0
24. Missouri: 14.0
25. South Carolina: 13.5
26. LSU: 13.0
27. KANS: 11.0
28. Purdue: 7.0
29. MIAF: 3.0
30. UNC: 2.0 Event Scores
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
Stanford
40
32
41.5
17
5
12
26
California
34
40
0
15
42
2
40
Michigan
30
34
11
0
22
0
32
Louisville
26
30
0
0
16
0
28
Texas
28
22
13
0
1
16
7
NC State
0
28
2
3
23
0
30
USC
32
18
0
15
0
0
18
Minnesota
2
0
30
0
0
20
24
Tennessee
0
26
0
16
17
0
10
Virginia
18
0
17
5
4
0
22
Indiana
0
0
0
11
0
9
34
Auburn
4
24
0
7
5
0
12
Arizona
8
8
14.5
0
0
4
14
Wisconsin
24
0
0
20
0
0
0
TAMU
22
5
0
17
0
0
0
Kentucky
14
0
0
13.5
0
0
4
UCLA
0
0
0
0
0
31
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
14
15
0
Georgia
12
5
11
0
0
0
0
ASU
10
0
15
0
0
0
0
Florida
0
0
0
2
0
12
7
Ohio State
6
12
0
0
0
0
0
Duke
0
10
0
0
6
0
0
Missouri
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
South Carolina
0
0
0
13.5
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
KANS
0
0
0
0
0
11
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
MIAF
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
UNC
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
Stanford
40
72
113.5
130.5
135.5
147.5
173.5
California
34
74
74
89
131
133
173
Michigan
30
64
75
75
97
97
129
Louisville
26
56
56
56
72
72
100
Texas
28
50
63
63
64
80
87
NC State
0
28
30
33
56
56
86
USC
32
50
50
65
65
65
83
Minnesota
2
2
32
32
32
52
76
Tennessee
0
26
26
42
59
59
69
Virginia
18
18
35
40
44
44
66
Indiana
0
0
0
11
11
20
54
Auburn
4
28
28
35
40
40
52
Arizona
8
16
30.5
30.5
30.5
34.5
48.5
Wisconsin
24
24
24
44
44
44
44
TAMU
22
27
27
44
44
44
44
Kentucky
14
14
14
27.5
27.5
27.5
31.5
UCLA
0
0
0
0
0
31
31
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
14
29
29
Georgia
12
17
28
28
28
28
28
ASU
10
10
25
25
25
25
25
Florida
0
0
0
2
2
14
21
Ohio State
6
18
18
18
18
18
18
Duke
0
10
10
10
16
16
16
Missouri
0
14
14
14
14
14
14
South Carolina
0
0
0
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
13
13
KANS
0
0
0
0
0
11
11
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
7
7
MIAF
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
UNC
0
2
2
2
2
2
2
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Forde
SO
20
500 Free
1
4:31.34
875
Ella Eastin
SR
17
200 IM
2
1:51.81
911
Lauren Pitzer
SO
13
500 Free
6
4:36.57
789
Daria Lenz
FR
6
1 mtr Diving
11
302.65
Katie Drabot
JR
5.5
500 Free
11
4:37.87
769
Anya Goeders
FR
5
50 Free
12
22.07
774
Carolina Sculti
FR
5
1 mtr Diving
12
297.8
Morgan Tankersl
FR
3
500 Free
14
4:38.43
761
Haley Farnswort
JR
1
1 mtr Diving
16
277.85
Lucie Nordmann
FR
0
50 Free
33
22.46
703
Erin Voss
JR
0
500 Free
21
4:40.65
729
Amalie Fackenth
FR
0
50 Free
24
22.27
737
Leah Stevens
SR
0
500 Free
29
4:41.63
715
Megan Byrnes
JR
0
500 Free
24
4:41.14
722
California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbey Weitzeil
JR
20
50 Free
1
21.02
1020
Amy Bilquist
SR
13
50 Free
6
21.52
891
Maddie Murphy
JR
9
50 Free
9
21.91
805
Izzy Ivey
FR
9
200 IM
9
1:53.87
832
Keaton Blovad
JR
6
200 IM
11
1:55.46
777
Phoebe Lamay
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
15
282.45
Alicia Wilson
FR
0
200 IM
18
1:56.54
743
Robin Neumann
SO
0
500 Free
26
4:41.25
720
Cassidy Bayer
FR
0
500 Free
57
4:49.99
600
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maggie MacNeil
FR
15
50 Free
4
21.5
895
Catie DeLoof
SR
7
50 Free
10
21.98
791
Rose Bi
SR
7
500 Free
10
4:37.12
780
Sierra Schmidt
SO
4
500 Free
13
4:37.99
767
Miranda Tucker
JR
0
200 IM
33
1:57.50
713
Daria Pyshnenko
SO
0
50 Free
31
22.42
710
Becca Postoll
SR
0
500 Free
19
4:40.39
733
Jamie Zhen Yeun
SR
0
200 IM
32
1:57.48
714
Camryn McPherso
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
49
225.45
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mallory Comerfo
SR
16
50 Free
3
21.49
898
Michaela Sliney
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
37
250.1
Arina Openyshev
SO
0
500 Free
61
4:53.48
547
Sophie Cattermo
JR
0
500 Free
52
4:47.03
641
Alena Kraus
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:46.64
647
Maria Eduarda S
FR
0
200 IM
61
2:01.38
596
Lainey Visscher
JR
0
50 Free
21
22.22
746
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alison Gibson
JR
16
1 mtr Diving
3
338.65
Evie Pfeifer
SO
12
500 Free
7
4:37.09
781
Grace Ariola
FR
1
50 Free
16
22.38
717
Joanna Evans
SR
1
500 Free
16
4:43.42
691
Sofia Rauzi
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
255.05
Murphy Bromberg
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
261.9
Meghan O’Brien
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
21
278.15
Anelise Diener
SR
0
50 Free
26
22.34
724
Julia Cook
FR
0
50 Free
28
22.35
722
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ky-lee Perry
JR
12
50 Free
7
21.57
879
Kylee Alons
FR
11
50 Free
8
21.89
810
Julia Poole
SO
3
200 IM
14
1:56.45
745
Kate Moore
SO
2
500 Free
15
4:39.45
746
Makayla Sargent
JR
0
200 IM
39
1:58.15
694
Anna Jahns
SR
0
500 Free
25
4:41.15
722
Tamila Holub
SO
0
500 Free
47
4:46.03
655
Emma Muzzy
FR
0
200 IM
36
1:57.76
705
Olivia Calegan
SO
0
50 Free
47
23.04
602
USC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Louise Hansson
JR
15
200 IM
4
1:52.14
898
Naomi Gowlett
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
24
277.5
Kirsten Vose
SR
0
200 IM
38
1:58.05
697
Tatum Wade
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:57.74
706
Marta Ciesla
SO
0
50 Free
19
22.15
759
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sarah Bacon
JR
20
1 mtr Diving
1
363.2
Mackenzie Padin
SO
16
500 Free
3
4:35.21
810
Chantal Nack
SR
14
500 Free
5
4:35.88
799
Kristen Hayden
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
22
277.9
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erika Brown
JR
17
50 Free
2
21.23
963
Meghan Small
JR
12
200 IM
7
1:53.57
843
Tess Cieplucha
JR
4
200 IM
13
1:56.33
749
Amanda Nunan
SO
0
500 Free
37
4:43.1
695
Sinclair Larson
FR
0
500 Free
33
4:42.08
709
Madeline Banic
SR
0
50 Free
18
22.14
761
Bailey Grinter
SO
0
50 Free
36
22.53
691
Stanzi Moseley
JR
0
50 Free
37
22.56
686
Alexis Yager
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:58.16
693
Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Paige Madden
SO
17
500 Free
2
4:32.98
847
Abby Richter
SO
5
200 IM
12
1:56.01
759
Morgan Hill
JR
4
50 Free
13
22.09
770
Kylie Towbin
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
249.15
Julia Menkhaus
FR
0
200 IM
49
1:59.16
664
Emma Seiberlich
SO
0
500 Free
43
4:44.35
678
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bailey Andison
SR
11
200 IM
8
1:54.17
821
Jessica Parratt
SR
9
1 mtr Diving
9
320.65
Lilly King
SR
0
200 IM
21
1:56.83
734
Mackenzie Looze
FR
0
200 IM
17
1:56.54
743
Josie Grote
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
697
Noelle Peplowsk
FR
0
500 Free
27
4:41.51
717
Bailey Kovac
SO
0
200 IM
43
1:58.4
686
Christin Rockwa
FR
0
500 Free
41
4:43.96
683
Cassy Jernberg
JR
0
500 Free
36
4:43.07
695
Laura Morley
SR
0
200 IM
46
1:58.85
673
Maggie Wallace
FR
0
500 Free
59
4:50.67
590
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bailey Nero
SR
7
200 IM
10
1:55.4
779
Claire Fisch
JR
3
50 Free
14
22.12
764
Julie Meynen
JR
2
50 Free
15
22.18
753
Alison Maillard
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
17
289.3
Sonnele Oeztuer
SO
0
500 Free
22
4:40.86
726
Emily Hetzer
FR
0
500 Free
23
4:41.13
722
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hannah Cox
JR
9
500 Free
9
4:36.04
797
Kirsten Jacobse
JR
5.5
500 Free
11
4:37.87
769
Delaney Schnell
SO
4
1 mtr Diving
13
291.5
Mackenzie Rumri
SR
0
200 IM
31
1:57.45
715
Katrina Konopka
SR
0
50 Free
30
22.38
717
Mik Ranslem
SR
0
200 IM
50
1:59.19
663
Ayumi Macias
JR
0
500 Free
39
4:43.23
693
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Beata Nelson
JR
20
200 IM
1
1:50.79
954
Lillie Hosack
FR
0
200 IM
42
1:58.38
687
TAMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sydney Pickrem
SR
16
200 IM
3
1:51.84
910
Monika Gonzalez
SR
1
200 IM
16
1:58.68
678
Camryn Toney
SO
0
200 IM
52
1:59.49
654
Joy Field
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:44.58
675
Mckenna Debever
SR
0
200 IM
28
1:57.26
720
Charlye Campbel
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
19
283.95
Haley Yelle
SO
0
500 Free
32
4:42.00
710
Claire Rasmus
SR
0
500 Free
42
4:43.97
683
Jing Quah
SO
0
200 IM
26
1:57.07
726
Anna Belousova
JR
0
200 IM
34
1:57.66
708
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Asia Seidt
JR
13.5
200 IM
5
1:53.54
844
Paige Kelly
SR
0
500 Free
56
4:49.47
607
Bailey Bonnett
SO
0
200 IM
37
1:57.77
705
Geena Freriks
SR
0
500 Free
20
4:40.64
729
Kyndal Knight
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
25
271.6
UCLA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maria Polyakova
SR
17
1 mtr Diving
2
346.9
Eloise Belanger
SR
14
1 mtr Diving
5
320.8
Sandra Soe
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:44.57
675
Claire Grover
FR
0
50 Free
22
22.25
740
Kenisha Liu
JR
0
200 IM
44
1:58.54
682
Arkansas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Schultz
SO
15
1 mtr Diving
4
334.35
Anna Hopkin
FR
14
50 Free
5
21.51
893
Peyton Palsha
SO
0
500 Free
55
4:48.51
621
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Courtney Harnis
SO
11
500 Free
8
4:37.61
773
Caitlin Casazza
SR
0
200 IM
47
1:58.87
672
Olivia Carter
FR
0
200 IM
56
2:00.35
628
Callie Dickinso
FR
0
200 IM
27
1:57.1
725
Mckensi Austin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
236.4
Meryn McCann
JR
0
500 Free
58
4:50.34
595
Maddie Homovich
FR
0
500 Free
48
4:46.41
650
Danielle Della
SO
0
200 IM
20
1:56.66
739
ASU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cierra Runge
JR
15
500 Free
4
4:35.39
807
Emma Nordin
SO
0
500 Free
17
4:39.36
747
Fanny Teijonsal
SR
0
50 Free
17
22.13
762
Frida Kaellgren
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
34
256.2
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brooke Madden
JR
12
1 mtr Diving
7
314.55
Vanessa Pearl
FR
2
200 IM
15
1:56.95
730
Savanna Faulcon
JR
0
500 Free
54
4:48.29
624
Hannah Burns
SR
0
200 IM
41
1:58.30
689
Leah Braswell
FR
0
500 Free
31
4:41.88
712
Taylor Ault
SO
0
500 Free
34
4:42.96
697
Emma Ball
JR
0
50 Free
49
23.16
580
Kelly Fertel
JR
0
200 IM
23
1:56.94
730
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Molly Kowal
JR
0
500 Free
30
4:41.71
714
Lara Tarvit
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
263.3
Freya Rayner
SO
0
50 Free
34
22.5
696
Kathrin Demler
JR
0
200 IM
19
1:56.62
740
Kristen Romano
SO
0
200 IM
25
1:57.02
728
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alyssa Marsh
JR
6
50 Free
11
22.0
787
Madeline Hess
SR
0
50 Free
22
22.25
740
Cabell Whitlow
FR
0
200 IM
45
1:58.67
678
Mackenzie Willb
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
232.6
Maddison Pullin
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
23
277.7
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jennifer King
JR
0
200 IM
60
2:00.94
610
Courtney Evense
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:43.82
685
Haley Hynes
JR
0
50 Free
26
22.34
724
Sarah Thompson
SO
0
50 Free
29
22.36
720
Kylie Dahlgren
SR
0
200 IM
29
1:57.29
720
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emma Barksdale
SR
13.5
200 IM
5
1:53.54
844
Hallie Kinsey
FR
0
200 IM
63
2:03.49
526
Mikaela Lujan
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
48
231.0
Christina Lappi
JR
0
50 Free
25
22.29
733
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Elizabeth Cui
SR
13
1 mtr Diving
6
317.8
Aimee Wilson
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
264.75
Haylee Knight
SR
0
50 Free
31
22.42
710
KANS
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vicky Xu
SR
11
1 mtr Diving
8
284.6
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Emily Bretscher
SO
7
1 mtr Diving
10
303.65
Morgan Meixner
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
245.75
Emily Meaney
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
47
231.45
MIAF
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alicia Blagg
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
14
287.6
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Caroline Hauder
SO
0
200 IM
51
1:59.48
654
Grace Countie
FR
0
50 Free
40
22.65
670
Emily Grund
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
256.95
Bryanna Cameron
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:46.46
649
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jordan Anderson
SR
0
200 IM
59
2:00.82
614
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lindsay Stone
SO
0
500 Free
51
4:46.97
642
Kelly Straub
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
20
281.55
Erin Isola
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.8
Bayley Stewart
FR
0
200 IM
57
2:00.59
621
Luciana Thomas
FR
0
200 IM
55
2:00.17
634
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Reka Gyorgy
JR
0
500 Free
38
4:43.11
695
Ashlynn Peters
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
258.25
Joelle Vereb
SO
0
200 IM
30
1:57.30
719
UMass
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maja Boric
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
240.7
James Madison
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bonnie Zhang
JR
0
50 Free
42
22.66
668
U.S. Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lauren Barber
SR
0
200 IM
22
1:56.93
731
Martina Thomas
FR
0
500 Free
53
4:48.23
625
Hannah Montau
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
50
210.0
SMU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erin Trahan
JR
0
50 Free
45
22.79
646
FIU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maha Gouda
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
259.7
Naomi Ruele
SR
0
50 Free
34
22.5
696
Princeton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Mimi Lin
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
42
237.8
Eastern Mich
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Delaney Duncan
SR
0
200 IM
58
2:00.65
619
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hannah Burvill
JR
0
50 Free
46
22.87
632
Jayah Mathews
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
26
268.9
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Calypso Sherida
SO
0
200 IM
24
1:57.00
728
Olivia Rosendah
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
285.6
Akron
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sadie Fazekas
SR
0
50 Free
43
22.73
656
San Diego St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Klara Thormalm
SO
0
50 Free
48
23.08
595
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Ally McHugh
SR
0
500 Free
18
4:39.89
740
UC Davis
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Solie Laughlin
SR
0
200 IM
48
1:59.06
667
FSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nina Kucheran
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:59.69
648
Ayla Bonniwell
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
40
243.0
Molly Carlson
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
259.65
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kensey McMahon
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:45.3
665
Flora Molnar
SO
0
50 Free
44
22.74
655
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Catherine Burok
FR
0
500 Free
60
4:51.67
575
Boise St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abbey Sorensen
SR
0
50 Free
40
22.65
670
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Phoebe Hines
JR
0
500 Free
28
4:41.58
716
UConn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Monica Marcello
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
44
235.15
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Miki Dahlke
JR
0
50 Free
38
22.58
682
Northeastern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Megan Clark
JR
0
50 Free
39
22.62
675
Houston
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Peyton Kondis
JR
0
200 IM
62
2:01.49
593
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rachel Byrne
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
46
231.5
Yale
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bella Hindley
SR
0
50 Free
20
22.18
753
West Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Morgan Bullock
JR
0
200 IM
54
1:59.92
641
