2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Day 2 Scoring Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The night session belonged to the Cal women. They gained 16 points over their seeds from this morning, the most of any team in the field. However the day belonged to Stanford. Stanford picked up 57.5 points over their seeds on the psych sheet in swimming events and hold a half point lead in the overall standings (complete current scores are below the Scoring Details table).

Adding the seeded points from the next two days to the current score Stanford now project to a 54 point win over Cal. Given Stanford’s performance vs seed so far, that margin may end up being much bigger by Saturday evening.

The local teams had the worst evening session. Texas A&M dropped the most points from this morning losing 17 vs their prelim seeds, mostly because of a DQ in the 400 medley relay. Texas avoided a relay DQ, but still dropped 14 points from their seeds from this morning.

The team race picture appears to be solidifying. Cal’s lead over for 2nd Michigan is looking more and more solid. Cal now project to an 83 point win over the Wolverines. Michigan in turn have a 59 point projected final margin over NC State for 3rd.

Tennessee will have to bounce back to stop a slide down the standings. They still project to finish 5th, but they gave back 33 points against the psych sheet today and if that continues USC (+13 today), Louisville (+15.5), Indiana (-5.5), and maybe Texas (-7) are all nipping at their heels.

Scoring Details Day 2

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Psych Projected Day 2 Scored Prelims Day 2 Swim Diff from Psych Prelims Day 2 Actual Day 2 Swim Day 2 Diving Day 2 Swim Diff from Prelims Day 2 Swim Diff from Psych Finals Day 3 Projected Day 4 Projected Actual + Remaining Projected
Stanford 40 76 114 38 133.5 121.5 12 7.5 57.5 104.5 159.5 437.5
California 34 122 121 -1 139 137 2 16 17 121.5 89 383.5
Michigan 30 95.5 93 -2.5 99 99 0 6 3.5 110.5 61 300.5
NC State 0 87 90 3 86 86 0 -4 -1 83.5 72 241.5
Tennessee 0 102 72 -30 69 69 0 -3 -33 90 43 202
Southern Cali 32 38 42 4 51 51 0 9 13 45.5 66 194.5
Louisville 26 58.5 75 16.5 74 74 0 -1 15.5 34 57 191
Indiana 0 59.5 45 -14.5 54 45 9 0 -5.5 77 43 174
Texas 28 66 57 -9 59 43 16 -14 -7 21.5 62 170.5
Auburn 4 64 40.5 -23.5 48 48 0 7.5 -16 56.5 53.5 162
Virginia 18 36 51.5 15.5 48 48 0 -3.5 12 53 34 153
Texas A&M 22 25 39 14 22 22 0 -17 -3 48.5 46 138.5
Minnesota 2 23 54 31 74 54 20 0 51 22 15 113
Wisconsin 24 26 16 -10 20 20 0 4 -6 26 32 102
Kentucky 14 21 16 -5 17.5 17.5 0 1.5 -3.5 11 44 86.5
Georgia 12 21 13 -8 16 16 0 3 -5 17 40 85
Florida 0 21.5 15 -6.5 21 9 12 -6 -0.5 43 15 79
Missouri 0 21 14 -7 14 14 0 0 -7 38 10 62
Arizona 8 22.5 35 12.5 40.5 36.5 4 1.5 18 5 5 58.5
Arizona St 10 22 20 -2 15 15 0 -5 -7 7 22 54
Ohio State 6 12 10 -2 12 12 0 2 0 10 16 44
Arkansas 0 16 14 -2 29 14 15 0 13 0 15 44
South Carolina 0 12.5 13 0.5 13.5 13.5 0 0.5 1 16 11 40.5
UCLA 0 0 0 0 31 0 31 0 31 0 0 31
Eastern Mich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.5 12 25.5
Duke 0 0 21 21 16 16 0 -5 16 6 0 22
Hawaii 0 2 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 20
LSU 0 0 0 0 13 0 13 0 13 6.5 0 19.5
Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 17
KANS 0 0 0 0 11 0 11 0 11 0 0 11
Florida St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 9
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.5 4 8.5
Akron 0 6 0 -6 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 8
Purdue 0 0 0 0 7 0 7 0 7 0 0 7
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 4.5
Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4
MIAF 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 3 0 0 3
UNC 0 24 4 -20 2 2 0 -2 -22 0 0 2
Yale 0 5 0 -5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Actual Scores after Day 2

1. Stanford: 173.5
2. California: 173.0
3. Michigan: 129.0
4. Louisville: 100.0
5. Texas: 87.0
6. NC State: 86.0
7. USC: 83.0
8. Minnesota: 76.0
9. Tennessee: 69.0
10. Virginia: 66.0
11. Indiana: 54.0
12. Auburn: 52.0
13. Arizona: 48.5
14. Wisconsin: 44.0
15. TAMU: 44.0
16. Kentucky: 31.5
17. UCLA: 31.0
18. Arkansas: 29.0
19. Georgia: 28.0
20. ASU: 25.0
21. Florida: 21.0
22. Ohio State: 18.0
23. Duke: 16.0
24. Missouri: 14.0
25. South Carolina: 13.5
26. LSU: 13.0
27. KANS: 11.0
28. Purdue: 7.0
29. MIAF: 3.0
30. UNC: 2.0

Event Scores

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay
Stanford 40 32 41.5 17 5 12 26
California 34 40 0 15 42 2 40
Michigan 30 34 11 0 22 0 32
Louisville 26 30 0 0 16 0 28
Texas 28 22 13 0 1 16 7
NC State 0 28 2 3 23 0 30
USC 32 18 0 15 0 0 18
Minnesota 2 0 30 0 0 20 24
Tennessee 0 26 0 16 17 0 10
Virginia 18 0 17 5 4 0 22
Indiana 0 0 0 11 0 9 34
Auburn 4 24 0 7 5 0 12
Arizona 8 8 14.5 0 0 4 14
Wisconsin 24 0 0 20 0 0 0
TAMU 22 5 0 17 0 0 0
Kentucky 14 0 0 13.5 0 0 4
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 31 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 14 15 0
Georgia 12 5 11 0 0 0 0
ASU 10 0 15 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 2 0 12 7
Ohio State 6 12 0 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 10 0 0 6 0 0
Missouri 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 13.5 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0 0 13 0
KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 0
MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay
Stanford 40 72 113.5 130.5 135.5 147.5 173.5
California 34 74 74 89 131 133 173
Michigan 30 64 75 75 97 97 129
Louisville 26 56 56 56 72 72 100
Texas 28 50 63 63 64 80 87
NC State 0 28 30 33 56 56 86
USC 32 50 50 65 65 65 83
Minnesota 2 2 32 32 32 52 76
Tennessee 0 26 26 42 59 59 69
Virginia 18 18 35 40 44 44 66
Indiana 0 0 0 11 11 20 54
Auburn 4 28 28 35 40 40 52
Arizona 8 16 30.5 30.5 30.5 34.5 48.5
Wisconsin 24 24 24 44 44 44 44
TAMU 22 27 27 44 44 44 44
Kentucky 14 14 14 27.5 27.5 27.5 31.5
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 31 31
Arkansas 0 0 0 0 14 29 29
Georgia 12 17 28 28 28 28 28
ASU 10 10 25 25 25 25 25
Florida 0 0 0 2 2 14 21
Ohio State 6 18 18 18 18 18 18
Duke 0 10 10 10 16 16 16
Missouri 0 14 14 14 14 14 14
South Carolina 0 0 0 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5
LSU 0 0 0 0 0 13 13
KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 11
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 7
MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 3 3
UNC 0 2 2 2 2 2 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Brooke Forde SO 20 500 Free 1 4:31.34 875
Ella Eastin SR 17 200 IM 2 1:51.81 911
Lauren Pitzer SO 13 500 Free 6 4:36.57 789
Daria Lenz FR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 302.65
Katie Drabot JR 5.5 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769
Anya Goeders FR 5 50 Free 12 22.07 774
Carolina Sculti FR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 297.8
Morgan Tankersl FR 3 500 Free 14 4:38.43 761
Haley Farnswort JR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 277.85
Lucie Nordmann FR 0 50 Free 33 22.46 703
Erin Voss JR 0 500 Free 21 4:40.65 729
Amalie Fackenth FR 0 50 Free 24 22.27 737
Leah Stevens SR 0 500 Free 29 4:41.63 715
Megan Byrnes JR 0 500 Free 24 4:41.14 722

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Abbey Weitzeil JR 20 50 Free 1 21.02 1020
Amy Bilquist SR 13 50 Free 6 21.52 891
Maddie Murphy JR 9 50 Free 9 21.91 805
Izzy Ivey FR 9 200 IM 9 1:53.87 832
Keaton Blovad JR 6 200 IM 11 1:55.46 777
Phoebe Lamay SR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 282.45
Alicia Wilson FR 0 200 IM 18 1:56.54 743
Robin Neumann SO 0 500 Free 26 4:41.25 720
Cassidy Bayer FR 0 500 Free 57 4:49.99 600

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maggie MacNeil FR 15 50 Free 4 21.5 895
Catie DeLoof SR 7 50 Free 10 21.98 791
Rose Bi SR 7 500 Free 10 4:37.12 780
Sierra Schmidt SO 4 500 Free 13 4:37.99 767
Miranda Tucker JR 0 200 IM 33 1:57.50 713
Daria Pyshnenko SO 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710
Becca Postoll SR 0 500 Free 19 4:40.39 733
Jamie Zhen Yeun SR 0 200 IM 32 1:57.48 714
Camryn McPherso SO 0 1 mtr Diving 49 225.45

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mallory Comerfo SR 16 50 Free 3 21.49 898
Michaela Sliney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 250.1
Arina Openyshev SO 0 500 Free 61 4:53.48 547
Sophie Cattermo JR 0 500 Free 52 4:47.03 641
Alena Kraus FR 0 500 Free 50 4:46.64 647
Maria Eduarda S FR 0 200 IM 61 2:01.38 596
Lainey Visscher JR 0 50 Free 21 22.22 746

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Alison Gibson JR 16 1 mtr Diving 3 338.65
Evie Pfeifer SO 12 500 Free 7 4:37.09 781
Grace Ariola FR 1 50 Free 16 22.38 717
Joanna Evans SR 1 500 Free 16 4:43.42 691
Sofia Rauzi SR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 255.05
Murphy Bromberg SR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 261.9
Meghan O’Brien SR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 278.15
Anelise Diener SR 0 50 Free 26 22.34 724
Julia Cook FR 0 50 Free 28 22.35 722

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Ky-lee Perry JR 12 50 Free 7 21.57 879
Kylee Alons FR 11 50 Free 8 21.89 810
Julia Poole SO 3 200 IM 14 1:56.45 745
Kate Moore SO 2 500 Free 15 4:39.45 746
Makayla Sargent JR 0 200 IM 39 1:58.15 694
Anna Jahns SR 0 500 Free 25 4:41.15 722
Tamila Holub SO 0 500 Free 47 4:46.03 655
Emma Muzzy FR 0 200 IM 36 1:57.76 705
Olivia Calegan SO 0 50 Free 47 23.04 602

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Louise Hansson JR 15 200 IM 4 1:52.14 898
Naomi Gowlett JR 0 1 mtr Diving 24 277.5
Kirsten Vose SR 0 200 IM 38 1:58.05 697
Tatum Wade JR 0 200 IM 35 1:57.74 706
Marta Ciesla SO 0 50 Free 19 22.15 759

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Sarah Bacon JR 20 1 mtr Diving 1 363.2
Mackenzie Padin SO 16 500 Free 3 4:35.21 810
Chantal Nack SR 14 500 Free 5 4:35.88 799
Kristen Hayden JR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 277.9

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Erika Brown JR 17 50 Free 2 21.23 963
Meghan Small JR 12 200 IM 7 1:53.57 843
Tess Cieplucha JR 4 200 IM 13 1:56.33 749
Amanda Nunan SO 0 500 Free 37 4:43.1 695
Sinclair Larson FR 0 500 Free 33 4:42.08 709
Madeline Banic SR 0 50 Free 18 22.14 761
Bailey Grinter SO 0 50 Free 36 22.53 691
Stanzi Moseley JR 0 50 Free 37 22.56 686
Alexis Yager SO 0 200 IM 40 1:58.16 693

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Paige Madden SO 17 500 Free 2 4:32.98 847
Abby Richter SO 5 200 IM 12 1:56.01 759
Morgan Hill JR 4 50 Free 13 22.09 770
Kylie Towbin SR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 249.15
Julia Menkhaus FR 0 200 IM 49 1:59.16 664
Emma Seiberlich SO 0 500 Free 43 4:44.35 678

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bailey Andison SR 11 200 IM 8 1:54.17 821
Jessica Parratt SR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 320.65
Lilly King SR 0 200 IM 21 1:56.83 734
Mackenzie Looze FR 0 200 IM 17 1:56.54 743
Josie Grote SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697
Noelle Peplowsk FR 0 500 Free 27 4:41.51 717
Bailey Kovac SO 0 200 IM 43 1:58.4 686
Christin Rockwa FR 0 500 Free 41 4:43.96 683
Cassy Jernberg JR 0 500 Free 36 4:43.07 695
Laura Morley SR 0 200 IM 46 1:58.85 673
Maggie Wallace FR 0 500 Free 59 4:50.67 590

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bailey Nero SR 7 200 IM 10 1:55.4 779
Claire Fisch JR 3 50 Free 14 22.12 764
Julie Meynen JR 2 50 Free 15 22.18 753
Alison Maillard JR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 289.3
Sonnele Oeztuer SO 0 500 Free 22 4:40.86 726
Emily Hetzer FR 0 500 Free 23 4:41.13 722

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hannah Cox JR 9 500 Free 9 4:36.04 797
Kirsten Jacobse JR 5.5 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769
Delaney Schnell SO 4 1 mtr Diving 13 291.5
Mackenzie Rumri SR 0 200 IM 31 1:57.45 715
Katrina Konopka SR 0 50 Free 30 22.38 717
Mik Ranslem SR 0 200 IM 50 1:59.19 663
Ayumi Macias JR 0 500 Free 39 4:43.23 693

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Beata Nelson JR 20 200 IM 1 1:50.79 954
Lillie Hosack FR 0 200 IM 42 1:58.38 687

TAMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Sydney Pickrem SR 16 200 IM 3 1:51.84 910
Monika Gonzalez SR 1 200 IM 16 1:58.68 678
Camryn Toney SO 0 200 IM 52 1:59.49 654
Joy Field SO 0 500 Free 45 4:44.58 675
Mckenna Debever SR 0 200 IM 28 1:57.26 720
Charlye Campbel SO 0 1 mtr Diving 19 283.95
Haley Yelle SO 0 500 Free 32 4:42.00 710
Claire Rasmus SR 0 500 Free 42 4:43.97 683
Jing Quah SO 0 200 IM 26 1:57.07 726
Anna Belousova JR 0 200 IM 34 1:57.66 708

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Asia Seidt JR 13.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844
Paige Kelly SR 0 500 Free 56 4:49.47 607
Bailey Bonnett SO 0 200 IM 37 1:57.77 705
Geena Freriks SR 0 500 Free 20 4:40.64 729
Kyndal Knight FR 0 1 mtr Diving 25 271.6

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maria Polyakova SR 17 1 mtr Diving 2 346.9
Eloise Belanger SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 320.8
Sandra Soe SR 0 500 Free 44 4:44.57 675
Claire Grover FR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740
Kenisha Liu JR 0 200 IM 44 1:58.54 682

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Brooke Schultz SO 15 1 mtr Diving 4 334.35
Anna Hopkin FR 14 50 Free 5 21.51 893
Peyton Palsha SO 0 500 Free 55 4:48.51 621

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Courtney Harnis SO 11 500 Free 8 4:37.61 773
Caitlin Casazza SR 0 200 IM 47 1:58.87 672
Olivia Carter FR 0 200 IM 56 2:00.35 628
Callie Dickinso FR 0 200 IM 27 1:57.1 725
Mckensi Austin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 236.4
Meryn McCann JR 0 500 Free 58 4:50.34 595
Maddie Homovich FR 0 500 Free 48 4:46.41 650
Danielle Della SO 0 200 IM 20 1:56.66 739

ASU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Cierra Runge JR 15 500 Free 4 4:35.39 807
Emma Nordin SO 0 500 Free 17 4:39.36 747
Fanny Teijonsal SR 0 50 Free 17 22.13 762
Frida Kaellgren SO 0 1 mtr Diving 34 256.2

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Brooke Madden JR 12 1 mtr Diving 7 314.55
Vanessa Pearl FR 2 200 IM 15 1:56.95 730
Savanna Faulcon JR 0 500 Free 54 4:48.29 624
Hannah Burns SR 0 200 IM 41 1:58.30 689
Leah Braswell FR 0 500 Free 31 4:41.88 712
Taylor Ault SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697
Emma Ball JR 0 50 Free 49 23.16 580
Kelly Fertel JR 0 200 IM 23 1:56.94 730

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Molly Kowal JR 0 500 Free 30 4:41.71 714
Lara Tarvit JR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 263.3
Freya Rayner SO 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696
Kathrin Demler JR 0 200 IM 19 1:56.62 740
Kristen Romano SO 0 200 IM 25 1:57.02 728

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Alyssa Marsh JR 6 50 Free 11 22.0 787
Madeline Hess SR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740
Cabell Whitlow FR 0 200 IM 45 1:58.67 678
Mackenzie Willb SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 232.6
Maddison Pullin FR 0 1 mtr Diving 23 277.7

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Jennifer King JR 0 200 IM 60 2:00.94 610
Courtney Evense SR 0 500 Free 40 4:43.82 685
Haley Hynes JR 0 50 Free 26 22.34 724
Sarah Thompson SO 0 50 Free 29 22.36 720
Kylie Dahlgren SR 0 200 IM 29 1:57.29 720

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Emma Barksdale SR 13.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844
Hallie Kinsey FR 0 200 IM 63 2:03.49 526
Mikaela Lujan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 48 231.0
Christina Lappi JR 0 50 Free 25 22.29 733

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Elizabeth Cui SR 13 1 mtr Diving 6 317.8
Aimee Wilson FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 264.75
Haylee Knight SR 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710

KANS

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vicky Xu SR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 284.6

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Emily Bretscher SO 7 1 mtr Diving 10 303.65
Morgan Meixner SR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 245.75
Emily Meaney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 47 231.45

MIAF

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Alicia Blagg SO 3 1 mtr Diving 14 287.6

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Caroline Hauder SO 0 200 IM 51 1:59.48 654
Grace Countie FR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670
Emily Grund FR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 256.95
Bryanna Cameron JR 0 500 Free 49 4:46.46 649

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Jordan Anderson SR 0 200 IM 59 2:00.82 614

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lindsay Stone SO 0 500 Free 51 4:46.97 642
Kelly Straub SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 281.55
Erin Isola JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.8
Bayley Stewart FR 0 200 IM 57 2:00.59 621
Luciana Thomas FR 0 200 IM 55 2:00.17 634

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Reka Gyorgy JR 0 500 Free 38 4:43.11 695
Ashlynn Peters SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 258.25
Joelle Vereb SO 0 200 IM 30 1:57.30 719

UMass

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maja Boric JR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 240.7

James Madison

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bonnie Zhang JR 0 50 Free 42 22.66 668

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lauren Barber SR 0 200 IM 22 1:56.93 731
Martina Thomas FR 0 500 Free 53 4:48.23 625
Hannah Montau FR 0 1 mtr Diving 50 210.0

SMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Erin Trahan JR 0 50 Free 45 22.79 646

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maha Gouda FR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 259.7
Naomi Ruele SR 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mimi Lin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 42 237.8

Eastern Mich

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Delaney Duncan SR 0 200 IM 58 2:00.65 619

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hannah Burvill JR 0 50 Free 46 22.87 632
Jayah Mathews SO 0 1 mtr Diving 26 268.9

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Calypso Sherida SO 0 200 IM 24 1:57.00 728
Olivia Rosendah SR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 285.6

Akron

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Sadie Fazekas SR 0 50 Free 43 22.73 656

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Klara Thormalm SO 0 50 Free 48 23.08 595

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Ally McHugh SR 0 500 Free 18 4:39.89 740

UC Davis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Solie Laughlin SR 0 200 IM 48 1:59.06 667

FSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Nina Kucheran FR 0 200 IM 53 1:59.69 648
Ayla Bonniwell JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 243.0
Molly Carlson JR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 259.65

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Kensey McMahon FR 0 500 Free 46 4:45.3 665
Flora Molnar SO 0 50 Free 44 22.74 655

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Catherine Burok FR 0 500 Free 60 4:51.67 575

Boise St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Abbey Sorensen SR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Phoebe Hines JR 0 500 Free 28 4:41.58 716

UConn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Monica Marcello SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 235.15

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Miki Dahlke JR 0 50 Free 38 22.58 682

Northeastern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Megan Clark JR 0 50 Free 39 22.62 675

Houston

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Peyton Kondis JR 0 200 IM 62 2:01.49 593

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Rachel Byrne SR 0 1 mtr Diving 46 231.5

Yale

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bella Hindley SR 0 50 Free 20 22.18 753

West Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Morgan Bullock JR 0 200 IM 54 1:59.92 641

1
