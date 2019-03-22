2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Day 2 Scoring Update

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The night session belonged to the Cal women. They gained 16 points over their seeds from this morning, the most of any team in the field. However the day belonged to Stanford. Stanford picked up 57.5 points over their seeds on the psych sheet in swimming events and hold a half point lead in the overall standings (complete current scores are below the Scoring Details table).

Adding the seeded points from the next two days to the current score Stanford now project to a 54 point win over Cal. Given Stanford’s performance vs seed so far, that margin may end up being much bigger by Saturday evening.

The local teams had the worst evening session. Texas A&M dropped the most points from this morning losing 17 vs their prelim seeds, mostly because of a DQ in the 400 medley relay. Texas avoided a relay DQ, but still dropped 14 points from their seeds from this morning.

The team race picture appears to be solidifying. Cal’s lead over for 2nd Michigan is looking more and more solid. Cal now project to an 83 point win over the Wolverines. Michigan in turn have a 59 point projected final margin over NC State for 3rd.

Tennessee will have to bounce back to stop a slide down the standings. They still project to finish 5th, but they gave back 33 points against the psych sheet today and if that continues USC (+13 today), Louisville (+15.5), Indiana (-5.5), and maybe Texas (-7) are all nipping at their heels.

Scoring Details Day 2

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Psych Projected Day 2 Scored Prelims Day 2 Swim Diff from Psych Prelims Day 2 Actual Day 2 Swim Day 2 Diving Day 2 Swim Diff from Prelims Day 2 Swim Diff from Psych Finals Day 3 Projected Day 4 Projected Actual + Remaining Projected Stanford 40 76 114 38 133.5 121.5 12 7.5 57.5 104.5 159.5 437.5 California 34 122 121 -1 139 137 2 16 17 121.5 89 383.5 Michigan 30 95.5 93 -2.5 99 99 0 6 3.5 110.5 61 300.5 NC State 0 87 90 3 86 86 0 -4 -1 83.5 72 241.5 Tennessee 0 102 72 -30 69 69 0 -3 -33 90 43 202 Southern Cali 32 38 42 4 51 51 0 9 13 45.5 66 194.5 Louisville 26 58.5 75 16.5 74 74 0 -1 15.5 34 57 191 Indiana 0 59.5 45 -14.5 54 45 9 0 -5.5 77 43 174 Texas 28 66 57 -9 59 43 16 -14 -7 21.5 62 170.5 Auburn 4 64 40.5 -23.5 48 48 0 7.5 -16 56.5 53.5 162 Virginia 18 36 51.5 15.5 48 48 0 -3.5 12 53 34 153 Texas A&M 22 25 39 14 22 22 0 -17 -3 48.5 46 138.5 Minnesota 2 23 54 31 74 54 20 0 51 22 15 113 Wisconsin 24 26 16 -10 20 20 0 4 -6 26 32 102 Kentucky 14 21 16 -5 17.5 17.5 0 1.5 -3.5 11 44 86.5 Georgia 12 21 13 -8 16 16 0 3 -5 17 40 85 Florida 0 21.5 15 -6.5 21 9 12 -6 -0.5 43 15 79 Missouri 0 21 14 -7 14 14 0 0 -7 38 10 62 Arizona 8 22.5 35 12.5 40.5 36.5 4 1.5 18 5 5 58.5 Arizona St 10 22 20 -2 15 15 0 -5 -7 7 22 54 Ohio State 6 12 10 -2 12 12 0 2 0 10 16 44 Arkansas 0 16 14 -2 29 14 15 0 13 0 15 44 South Carolina 0 12.5 13 0.5 13.5 13.5 0 0.5 1 16 11 40.5 UCLA 0 0 0 0 31 0 31 0 31 0 0 31 Eastern Mich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.5 12 25.5 Duke 0 0 21 21 16 16 0 -5 16 6 0 22 Hawaii 0 2 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 LSU 0 0 0 0 13 0 13 0 13 6.5 0 19.5 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 KANS 0 0 0 0 11 0 11 0 11 0 0 11 Florida St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 9 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.5 4 8.5 Akron 0 6 0 -6 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 8 Purdue 0 0 0 0 7 0 7 0 7 0 0 7 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 4 4.5 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 MIAF 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 3 0 0 3 UNC 0 24 4 -20 2 2 0 -2 -22 0 0 2 Yale 0 5 0 -5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Boise St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida Int’l 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northeastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Actual Scores after Day 2

1. Stanford: 173.5

2. California: 173.0

3. Michigan: 129.0

4. Louisville: 100.0

5. Texas: 87.0

6. NC State: 86.0

7. USC: 83.0

8. Minnesota: 76.0

9. Tennessee: 69.0

10. Virginia: 66.0

11. Indiana: 54.0

12. Auburn: 52.0

13. Arizona: 48.5

14. Wisconsin: 44.0

15. TAMU: 44.0

16. Kentucky: 31.5

17. UCLA: 31.0

18. Arkansas: 29.0

19. Georgia: 28.0

20. ASU: 25.0

21. Florida: 21.0

22. Ohio State: 18.0

23. Duke: 16.0

24. Missouri: 14.0

25. South Carolina: 13.5

26. LSU: 13.0

27. KANS: 11.0

28. Purdue: 7.0

29. MIAF: 3.0

30. UNC: 2.0

Event Scores

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay Stanford 40 32 41.5 17 5 12 26 California 34 40 0 15 42 2 40 Michigan 30 34 11 0 22 0 32 Louisville 26 30 0 0 16 0 28 Texas 28 22 13 0 1 16 7 NC State 0 28 2 3 23 0 30 USC 32 18 0 15 0 0 18 Minnesota 2 0 30 0 0 20 24 Tennessee 0 26 0 16 17 0 10 Virginia 18 0 17 5 4 0 22 Indiana 0 0 0 11 0 9 34 Auburn 4 24 0 7 5 0 12 Arizona 8 8 14.5 0 0 4 14 Wisconsin 24 0 0 20 0 0 0 TAMU 22 5 0 17 0 0 0 Kentucky 14 0 0 13.5 0 0 4 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 31 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 14 15 0 Georgia 12 5 11 0 0 0 0 ASU 10 0 15 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 2 0 12 7 Ohio State 6 12 0 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 10 0 0 6 0 0 Missouri 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 13.5 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay Stanford 40 72 113.5 130.5 135.5 147.5 173.5 California 34 74 74 89 131 133 173 Michigan 30 64 75 75 97 97 129 Louisville 26 56 56 56 72 72 100 Texas 28 50 63 63 64 80 87 NC State 0 28 30 33 56 56 86 USC 32 50 50 65 65 65 83 Minnesota 2 2 32 32 32 52 76 Tennessee 0 26 26 42 59 59 69 Virginia 18 18 35 40 44 44 66 Indiana 0 0 0 11 11 20 54 Auburn 4 28 28 35 40 40 52 Arizona 8 16 30.5 30.5 30.5 34.5 48.5 Wisconsin 24 24 24 44 44 44 44 TAMU 22 27 27 44 44 44 44 Kentucky 14 14 14 27.5 27.5 27.5 31.5 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 31 31 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 14 29 29 Georgia 12 17 28 28 28 28 28 ASU 10 10 25 25 25 25 25 Florida 0 0 0 2 2 14 21 Ohio State 6 18 18 18 18 18 18 Duke 0 10 10 10 16 16 16 Missouri 0 14 14 14 14 14 14 South Carolina 0 0 0 13.5 13.5 13.5 13.5 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 13 13 KANS 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 MIAF 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 UNC 0 2 2 2 2 2 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Forde SO 20 500 Free 1 4:31.34 875 Ella Eastin SR 17 200 IM 2 1:51.81 911 Lauren Pitzer SO 13 500 Free 6 4:36.57 789 Daria Lenz FR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 302.65 Katie Drabot JR 5.5 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769 Anya Goeders FR 5 50 Free 12 22.07 774 Carolina Sculti FR 5 1 mtr Diving 12 297.8 Morgan Tankersl FR 3 500 Free 14 4:38.43 761 Haley Farnswort JR 1 1 mtr Diving 16 277.85 Lucie Nordmann FR 0 50 Free 33 22.46 703 Erin Voss JR 0 500 Free 21 4:40.65 729 Amalie Fackenth FR 0 50 Free 24 22.27 737 Leah Stevens SR 0 500 Free 29 4:41.63 715 Megan Byrnes JR 0 500 Free 24 4:41.14 722

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbey Weitzeil JR 20 50 Free 1 21.02 1020 Amy Bilquist SR 13 50 Free 6 21.52 891 Maddie Murphy JR 9 50 Free 9 21.91 805 Izzy Ivey FR 9 200 IM 9 1:53.87 832 Keaton Blovad JR 6 200 IM 11 1:55.46 777 Phoebe Lamay SR 2 1 mtr Diving 15 282.45 Alicia Wilson FR 0 200 IM 18 1:56.54 743 Robin Neumann SO 0 500 Free 26 4:41.25 720 Cassidy Bayer FR 0 500 Free 57 4:49.99 600

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maggie MacNeil FR 15 50 Free 4 21.5 895 Catie DeLoof SR 7 50 Free 10 21.98 791 Rose Bi SR 7 500 Free 10 4:37.12 780 Sierra Schmidt SO 4 500 Free 13 4:37.99 767 Miranda Tucker JR 0 200 IM 33 1:57.50 713 Daria Pyshnenko SO 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710 Becca Postoll SR 0 500 Free 19 4:40.39 733 Jamie Zhen Yeun SR 0 200 IM 32 1:57.48 714 Camryn McPherso SO 0 1 mtr Diving 49 225.45

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mallory Comerfo SR 16 50 Free 3 21.49 898 Michaela Sliney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 37 250.1 Arina Openyshev SO 0 500 Free 61 4:53.48 547 Sophie Cattermo JR 0 500 Free 52 4:47.03 641 Alena Kraus FR 0 500 Free 50 4:46.64 647 Maria Eduarda S FR 0 200 IM 61 2:01.38 596 Lainey Visscher JR 0 50 Free 21 22.22 746

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alison Gibson JR 16 1 mtr Diving 3 338.65 Evie Pfeifer SO 12 500 Free 7 4:37.09 781 Grace Ariola FR 1 50 Free 16 22.38 717 Joanna Evans SR 1 500 Free 16 4:43.42 691 Sofia Rauzi SR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 255.05 Murphy Bromberg SR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 261.9 Meghan O’Brien SR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 278.15 Anelise Diener SR 0 50 Free 26 22.34 724 Julia Cook FR 0 50 Free 28 22.35 722

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ky-lee Perry JR 12 50 Free 7 21.57 879 Kylee Alons FR 11 50 Free 8 21.89 810 Julia Poole SO 3 200 IM 14 1:56.45 745 Kate Moore SO 2 500 Free 15 4:39.45 746 Makayla Sargent JR 0 200 IM 39 1:58.15 694 Anna Jahns SR 0 500 Free 25 4:41.15 722 Tamila Holub SO 0 500 Free 47 4:46.03 655 Emma Muzzy FR 0 200 IM 36 1:57.76 705 Olivia Calegan SO 0 50 Free 47 23.04 602

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Louise Hansson JR 15 200 IM 4 1:52.14 898 Naomi Gowlett JR 0 1 mtr Diving 24 277.5 Kirsten Vose SR 0 200 IM 38 1:58.05 697 Tatum Wade JR 0 200 IM 35 1:57.74 706 Marta Ciesla SO 0 50 Free 19 22.15 759

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sarah Bacon JR 20 1 mtr Diving 1 363.2 Mackenzie Padin SO 16 500 Free 3 4:35.21 810 Chantal Nack SR 14 500 Free 5 4:35.88 799 Kristen Hayden JR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 277.9

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erika Brown JR 17 50 Free 2 21.23 963 Meghan Small JR 12 200 IM 7 1:53.57 843 Tess Cieplucha JR 4 200 IM 13 1:56.33 749 Amanda Nunan SO 0 500 Free 37 4:43.1 695 Sinclair Larson FR 0 500 Free 33 4:42.08 709 Madeline Banic SR 0 50 Free 18 22.14 761 Bailey Grinter SO 0 50 Free 36 22.53 691 Stanzi Moseley JR 0 50 Free 37 22.56 686 Alexis Yager SO 0 200 IM 40 1:58.16 693

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Paige Madden SO 17 500 Free 2 4:32.98 847 Abby Richter SO 5 200 IM 12 1:56.01 759 Morgan Hill JR 4 50 Free 13 22.09 770 Kylie Towbin SR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 249.15 Julia Menkhaus FR 0 200 IM 49 1:59.16 664 Emma Seiberlich SO 0 500 Free 43 4:44.35 678

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bailey Andison SR 11 200 IM 8 1:54.17 821 Jessica Parratt SR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 320.65 Lilly King SR 0 200 IM 21 1:56.83 734 Mackenzie Looze FR 0 200 IM 17 1:56.54 743 Josie Grote SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697 Noelle Peplowsk FR 0 500 Free 27 4:41.51 717 Bailey Kovac SO 0 200 IM 43 1:58.4 686 Christin Rockwa FR 0 500 Free 41 4:43.96 683 Cassy Jernberg JR 0 500 Free 36 4:43.07 695 Laura Morley SR 0 200 IM 46 1:58.85 673 Maggie Wallace FR 0 500 Free 59 4:50.67 590

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bailey Nero SR 7 200 IM 10 1:55.4 779 Claire Fisch JR 3 50 Free 14 22.12 764 Julie Meynen JR 2 50 Free 15 22.18 753 Alison Maillard JR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 289.3 Sonnele Oeztuer SO 0 500 Free 22 4:40.86 726 Emily Hetzer FR 0 500 Free 23 4:41.13 722

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hannah Cox JR 9 500 Free 9 4:36.04 797 Kirsten Jacobse JR 5.5 500 Free 11 4:37.87 769 Delaney Schnell SO 4 1 mtr Diving 13 291.5 Mackenzie Rumri SR 0 200 IM 31 1:57.45 715 Katrina Konopka SR 0 50 Free 30 22.38 717 Mik Ranslem SR 0 200 IM 50 1:59.19 663 Ayumi Macias JR 0 500 Free 39 4:43.23 693

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Beata Nelson JR 20 200 IM 1 1:50.79 954 Lillie Hosack FR 0 200 IM 42 1:58.38 687

TAMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sydney Pickrem SR 16 200 IM 3 1:51.84 910 Monika Gonzalez SR 1 200 IM 16 1:58.68 678 Camryn Toney SO 0 200 IM 52 1:59.49 654 Joy Field SO 0 500 Free 45 4:44.58 675 Mckenna Debever SR 0 200 IM 28 1:57.26 720 Charlye Campbel SO 0 1 mtr Diving 19 283.95 Haley Yelle SO 0 500 Free 32 4:42.00 710 Claire Rasmus SR 0 500 Free 42 4:43.97 683 Jing Quah SO 0 200 IM 26 1:57.07 726 Anna Belousova JR 0 200 IM 34 1:57.66 708

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Asia Seidt JR 13.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844 Paige Kelly SR 0 500 Free 56 4:49.47 607 Bailey Bonnett SO 0 200 IM 37 1:57.77 705 Geena Freriks SR 0 500 Free 20 4:40.64 729 Kyndal Knight FR 0 1 mtr Diving 25 271.6

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maria Polyakova SR 17 1 mtr Diving 2 346.9 Eloise Belanger SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 320.8 Sandra Soe SR 0 500 Free 44 4:44.57 675 Claire Grover FR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740 Kenisha Liu JR 0 200 IM 44 1:58.54 682

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Schultz SO 15 1 mtr Diving 4 334.35 Anna Hopkin FR 14 50 Free 5 21.51 893 Peyton Palsha SO 0 500 Free 55 4:48.51 621

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Courtney Harnis SO 11 500 Free 8 4:37.61 773 Caitlin Casazza SR 0 200 IM 47 1:58.87 672 Olivia Carter FR 0 200 IM 56 2:00.35 628 Callie Dickinso FR 0 200 IM 27 1:57.1 725 Mckensi Austin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 236.4 Meryn McCann JR 0 500 Free 58 4:50.34 595 Maddie Homovich FR 0 500 Free 48 4:46.41 650 Danielle Della SO 0 200 IM 20 1:56.66 739

ASU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cierra Runge JR 15 500 Free 4 4:35.39 807 Emma Nordin SO 0 500 Free 17 4:39.36 747 Fanny Teijonsal SR 0 50 Free 17 22.13 762 Frida Kaellgren SO 0 1 mtr Diving 34 256.2

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brooke Madden JR 12 1 mtr Diving 7 314.55 Vanessa Pearl FR 2 200 IM 15 1:56.95 730 Savanna Faulcon JR 0 500 Free 54 4:48.29 624 Hannah Burns SR 0 200 IM 41 1:58.30 689 Leah Braswell FR 0 500 Free 31 4:41.88 712 Taylor Ault SO 0 500 Free 34 4:42.96 697 Emma Ball JR 0 50 Free 49 23.16 580 Kelly Fertel JR 0 200 IM 23 1:56.94 730

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Molly Kowal JR 0 500 Free 30 4:41.71 714 Lara Tarvit JR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 263.3 Freya Rayner SO 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696 Kathrin Demler JR 0 200 IM 19 1:56.62 740 Kristen Romano SO 0 200 IM 25 1:57.02 728

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alyssa Marsh JR 6 50 Free 11 22.0 787 Madeline Hess SR 0 50 Free 22 22.25 740 Cabell Whitlow FR 0 200 IM 45 1:58.67 678 Mackenzie Willb SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 232.6 Maddison Pullin FR 0 1 mtr Diving 23 277.7

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jennifer King JR 0 200 IM 60 2:00.94 610 Courtney Evense SR 0 500 Free 40 4:43.82 685 Haley Hynes JR 0 50 Free 26 22.34 724 Sarah Thompson SO 0 50 Free 29 22.36 720 Kylie Dahlgren SR 0 200 IM 29 1:57.29 720

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emma Barksdale SR 13.5 200 IM 5 1:53.54 844 Hallie Kinsey FR 0 200 IM 63 2:03.49 526 Mikaela Lujan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 48 231.0 Christina Lappi JR 0 50 Free 25 22.29 733

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Elizabeth Cui SR 13 1 mtr Diving 6 317.8 Aimee Wilson FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 264.75 Haylee Knight SR 0 50 Free 31 22.42 710

KANS

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vicky Xu SR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 284.6

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Emily Bretscher SO 7 1 mtr Diving 10 303.65 Morgan Meixner SR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 245.75 Emily Meaney JR 0 1 mtr Diving 47 231.45

MIAF

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alicia Blagg SO 3 1 mtr Diving 14 287.6

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Caroline Hauder SO 0 200 IM 51 1:59.48 654 Grace Countie FR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670 Emily Grund FR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 256.95 Bryanna Cameron JR 0 500 Free 49 4:46.46 649

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jordan Anderson SR 0 200 IM 59 2:00.82 614

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lindsay Stone SO 0 500 Free 51 4:46.97 642 Kelly Straub SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 281.55 Erin Isola JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.8 Bayley Stewart FR 0 200 IM 57 2:00.59 621 Luciana Thomas FR 0 200 IM 55 2:00.17 634

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Reka Gyorgy JR 0 500 Free 38 4:43.11 695 Ashlynn Peters SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 258.25 Joelle Vereb SO 0 200 IM 30 1:57.30 719

UMass

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maja Boric JR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 240.7

James Madison

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bonnie Zhang JR 0 50 Free 42 22.66 668

U.S. Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lauren Barber SR 0 200 IM 22 1:56.93 731 Martina Thomas FR 0 500 Free 53 4:48.23 625 Hannah Montau FR 0 1 mtr Diving 50 210.0

SMU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Erin Trahan JR 0 50 Free 45 22.79 646

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Maha Gouda FR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 259.7 Naomi Ruele SR 0 50 Free 34 22.5 696

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Mimi Lin JR 0 1 mtr Diving 42 237.8

Eastern Mich

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Delaney Duncan SR 0 200 IM 58 2:00.65 619

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hannah Burvill JR 0 50 Free 46 22.87 632 Jayah Mathews SO 0 1 mtr Diving 26 268.9

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Calypso Sherida SO 0 200 IM 24 1:57.00 728 Olivia Rosendah SR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 285.6

Akron

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sadie Fazekas SR 0 50 Free 43 22.73 656

San Diego St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Klara Thormalm SO 0 50 Free 48 23.08 595

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Ally McHugh SR 0 500 Free 18 4:39.89 740

UC Davis

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Solie Laughlin SR 0 200 IM 48 1:59.06 667

FSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nina Kucheran FR 0 200 IM 53 1:59.69 648 Ayla Bonniwell JR 0 1 mtr Diving 40 243.0 Molly Carlson JR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 259.65

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Kensey McMahon FR 0 500 Free 46 4:45.3 665 Flora Molnar SO 0 50 Free 44 22.74 655

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Catherine Burok FR 0 500 Free 60 4:51.67 575

Boise St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abbey Sorensen SR 0 50 Free 40 22.65 670

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Phoebe Hines JR 0 500 Free 28 4:41.58 716

UConn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Monica Marcello SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 235.15

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Miki Dahlke JR 0 50 Free 38 22.58 682

Northeastern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Megan Clark JR 0 50 Free 39 22.62 675

Houston

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Peyton Kondis JR 0 200 IM 62 2:01.49 593

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rachel Byrne SR 0 1 mtr Diving 46 231.5

Yale

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bella Hindley SR 0 50 Free 20 22.18 753

