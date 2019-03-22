Kenyon’s David Fitch Flip-Turns His Way to New NCAA D3 100 Fly Record

2019 NCAA DIVISION III MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At last year’s NCAA championship, Kenyon’s David Fitch turned heads in his freshman debut, as he did flip turns on every wall of his 100 fly leg of the Lords’ 400 medley relay. Many of our readers were skeptical of this strategy, especially considering his split in the relay was almost a second slower than his previous best time, which was without the flip turns.

It appears, however, that the jury has reached a verdict. In the finals of the 100 fly at the 2019 NCAA DIII Championships, Fitch won the event en route to a new national record time of 46.92 – sporting flip turns at every wall along the way. That time is a 0.51 second drop from his prelims time of 47.43, as well as a 0.82 second drop from his previous best of 47.74 from Kenyon’s mid season invite.

Note: In order for a butterfly/breaststroke flip turn to be legal, the swimmer must first touch the wall with two hands before initiating the flip.

Here’s a comparison of the splits from the previous and current records:

Reed Dalton 3/17/2015 David Fitch 3/21/2019 First 50 22.03 21.74 Second 50 24.94 25.18 FINAL TIME 46.97 Old Record 46.92 *NEW RECORD*

Although he’s getting less oxygen off the walls without the breath from the open turn, Fitch managed to hit 12.5 yards off of every wall; and he wasn’t even breathing every stroke when he was up. He’s a short and stocky guy – perhaps his size helps him get a shorter stroke into the wall, which is likely necessary to execute the turn fast. Either way, the strategy seems to be paying dividends for the sophomore.

Fitch finished 5th in the 50 free on night with a 20.08. He’s scheduled to swim the 100 back tomorrow, where he’s seeded second with a 47.89.