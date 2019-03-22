Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships had a record breaking evening session, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the action of the first full night of finals.

Mallory Comerford strikes a pose during the walkout of the 50 Free (photo: Jack Spitser)

Erin Falconer before the start of the 50 Free (photo: Jack Spitser)

Syndey Pickrem getting in the zone before her swim on the 4 x 100 Medley Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Amy Bilquist during the ceremony of the 4 x 50 Free Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Katie McLaughlin during her butterfly leg of the 4 x 100 Medley Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

California’s Golden Bears celebrating their team after their American Record (photo: Jack Spitser)

Amy Bilquist ecstatic after her teams win in the 4 x 100 Medley Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

Greg Meehan jumps with his team during Brooke Forde’s winning 500 Free (photo: Jack Spitser)

Beata Nelson after her upset win in the 200 IM (photo: Jack Spitser)

Abbey Weitzeil talking with the media after her American-Record setting night (photo: Jack Spitser)

Maddie Murphy, Katie McLaughlin, Amy Bilquist and Abbey Weitzeil after the 4 x 50 Free   Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

 

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swammer

Love seeing so many all time great Cal alum in the stands like Rachel Bootsma!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
Swim Addict

No race videos tonight?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Braden Keith

We’re not allowed to film sessions that are aired on ESPN. They should have a replay on WatchESPN, though!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Swim Addict

Alright thanks!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Canadian Swimmer

Check out the air the air under Coach Meehan. Even the camera man is stunned to see it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Jack Spitser

He was getting a workout in, for sure.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 seconds ago

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!