2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Photo Vault

2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap ASU’s Cierra Runge was once the NCAA Record holder in the 500 freestyle, but tonight she’s looking for her first NCAA title in the event.

Asia Seidt Wins 2019 Women’s D1 Elite 90 Award Asia Seidt (left) and Kentucky head coach Lars Jorgensen (right) pose after Seidt was honored with the 2019 Elite 90 Award for women’s Division I swimming.

2019 Women’s NCAA Championships Day 2 Scoring Update The night session belonged to the Cal women. However the day belonged to Stanford.

Beata Nelson Explains Difference-Making Breaststroke Transformation (Video) The work she’s done on breaststroke really paid off, as she continued to pull ahead of Stanford’s 2018 champion Ella Eastin through the back half.