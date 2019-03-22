Grimm Pops 20.73 In 50 FL, Levenia Sim Makes Girls 11-12 Top Five

2019 NCSA SPRING JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Showing off an impeccable sprint versatility is 16-year-old Anthony Grimm of the Mason Makos. On day 3 of the NCSA Spring Junior National meet, Grimm went 2-for-2 victories in the 50 breast and the 50 fly.

In the 50 breast, Grimm outshined top-breaststroke college recruits Joshua Matheny and William Myhre for the second time with a 24.14. Later in the meet, Grimm whipped out a 20.73 in the 50 fly. Throughout the entire race, Grimm took less than 10 strokes, taking 4 off the start and 5 off the turn. Grimm now has wins in the 50 breast, 100 breast (52.51), and 50 fly this meet.

Just before Grimm swam, 12-year-old Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming quietly swam in the D-final of the 50 fly to make girls 11-12 history. Her time of 24.90 puts her as the 5th-fastest ever 50 fly swam in the 11-12 age group.

Top Five 50 Fly Times- All-Time Girls 11-12

Paige Kern, 2019- 24.11 Claire Curzan, 2017- 24.39 Miriam Sheehan, 2017- 24.72 Ella Eastin, 2010- 24.87 Levenia Sim, 2019/Abby Johnson, 2016- 24.90

This is not Sim’s first history making swim of the NCSA meet. In the 100 IM, Sim swam a 58.49 in the 100 IM, which is #15 for her age group. Coming up at the NCSA, Sim will swim the 50 back and the 100 fly, where she currently sits at #6 in the 50 back (26.10) and #16 in the 100 fly (56.10).