2019 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

The final session from the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy will feature a bunch of 200s, all except the men’s 200 fly to be exact, along with the men’s 50 fly and 1500 freestyle.

During the preliminary session, Katinka Hosszu set a new meet record in the women’s 200 IM, putting up a time of 2:09.07 to lower Siobhan-Marie O’Connor‘s 2017 mark of 2:10.01.

In addition to that event, Hosszu will face off with world #1 Margherita Panziera of Italy in the 200 back, coming in as the second seed in 2:11.66 after Panziera put down a 2:09.00 this morning.

Men’s 200 Back Final

Meet Record: 1:55.05, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2012

Brodie Williams of Great Britain was out fast in the final of the men’s 200 back, flipping over eight-tenths clear of Hungarian Adam Telegdy at the 100m mark in 55.98, and increased his advantage coming home for a final winning time of 1:56.26.

The swim crushes his previous best time of 1:58.62 from the European Championships last summer, and bumps him up into ninth in the world this year.

Telegdy, who has been 1:56.98 this season, finished over a second back to finish in the runner-up position in 1:57.53. Brazilian Leonardo De Deus was the only swimmer in the field to close sub-30 (29.50) to finish third and nearly run down Telegdy in 1:57.62.

Women’s 200 Back Final

Meet Record: 2:07.16, Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2018

After flipping at the halfway mark just .02 apart, Margherita Panziera made her move on Katinka Hosszu on the second half of the women’s 200 back to win comfortably in a time of 2:06.87. Panziera closed in 1:04.50 (32.50/32.00) compared to Hosszu’s 1:06.48. Hosszu led at the 100 in 1:02.35 to Panziera’s 1:02.37.

The Italian broke her own Meet Record with that swim, which was a 2:07.16 set last year. She leads the world rankings this year in 2:05.72.

Hosszu touched second in 2:08.83. She is sixth in the world this year with a 2:06.94 from the Indy stop of the FINA Champions Series.

Spaniard Africa Zamorano Sanz was a clear third in 2:10.56, less than a second off her season-best (2:09.60).

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Meet Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

American Michael Andrew claimed the men’s 50 fly in a time of 23.09, improving his season-best of 23.11 from last month. He moves from seventh into a tie for sixth with Britain’s Ben Proud in the world rankings this year.

Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo, who is one of four men who have cracked 23 seconds this season, was the runner-up in 23.51, edging out Poland’s Konrad Czerniak (23.52). All eight finalists were under 24 seconds.

An additional five swimmers broke 24 from the B-final, led by Meiron Cheruti who set a new Israeli National Record in 23.65. He held the record at 23.70 from last year.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

Meet Record: 2:07.05, Sara Isakovic (SLO), 2008

It was Italy versus Hungary in the women’s 200 fly final, with four swimmers representing each country, and it was the Hungarians who came out on top by sweeping the podium.

Zsuzsanna Jakabos opened up the early lead, turning in 1:01.94 at the 100, but Boglarka Kapas closed with the fastest splits in the field on the third (32.20) and fourth (33.21) 50s to win in a time of 2:07.71. Kapas has been 2:07.37 this season, ranking her ninth in the world.

Jakabos held off a late push from Liliana Szilagyi to take second in 2:08.94, with Szilagyi rounding out the podium in 2:09.19. Like Kapas, both have been in the 2:07s this year as well.

In fourth, Italian Francesca Annis established a new best time in 2:10.91.

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Meet Record: 2:08.74, Marco Koch (GER), 2012

An incredibly consistent performance from Marco Koch earns him the win in the men’s 200 breaststroke, dismantling his meet record set seven years ago by close to eight-tenths in a time of 2:07.96.

After turning fourth at the 50 in 29.74, the German held splits of 32.7 the rest of the way (32.75/32.75/32.72) to make his way through the field and ultimately win by over a second. This marks a new season-best by over seven-tenths of a second, previously having been 2:08.72 in April, and moves him into a tie for fifth in the world this year with Ross Murdoch.

Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan held the lead for more than three-quarters of the race, out in 28.88 and 1:01.52 at the first two walls before he turned just two-tenths ahead of Koch at the 150. He ended up getting mowed over by the 2015 World Champion on the last 50, but was a still a clear runner-up in 2:09.02. Koseki ranks seventh in the world with a 2:08.05 from February.

Luca Pizzini of Italy and Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands were just .04 apart at the 150 in the race for third, but Pizzini’s 33.87 last 50 got him on the podium in a time of 2:10.46 (to Kamminga’s 2:11.20).

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Meet Record: 2:20.72, Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2018

Jessica Vall of Spain turned on the jets on the last 50 of the women’s 200 breast to move up from third to first and win in a time of 2:24.51, splitting 36.08 to run down Belgian Fanny Lecluyse.

Lecluyse was a quarter of a second back in 2:24.77 after leading throughout the race, while Francesca Fangio of Italy was right there for third in 2:25.19.

The swim was a season-best for Vall, improving on her 2:24.94, while Lecluyse was a few one-hundredths off of hers (2:24.73). Fangio claimed herself a new best time, having previously been 2:25.67 in March.

Men’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:46.78, Gabriele Detti (ITA), 2016

An incredibly tight battle in the men’s 200 free ended up in a tie, as Breno Correia of Brazil and Matteo Ciampi of Italy touched in identical times of 1:47.62.

Dominik Kozma was the early aggressor, turning first at the 50 in 24.68 and maintaining the lead through the 150. But coming home Correia, Ciampi and Stefano Di Cola all moved by him, with Ciampi’s 27.16 being the fastest closing 50 in the field. Di Cola was just a tick back of the joint winners in third in a time of 1:47.78, while Kozma settled for fourth in 1:47.91.

It was the first time both Ciampi and Di Cola had broken 1:48.

Kristof Milak produced a solid 1:47.98 to win the consolation final, jumping up from fourth at the 150 with a final 50 of 26.73.

Women’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:54.55, Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2016

Federica Pellegrini performed in front of her home crowd tonight in the women’s 200 freestyle, producing her fastest swim since her gold medal-winning swim at the 2017 World Championships in 1:55.42.

Pellegrini led at each turn, slightly ahead of Femke Heemskerk, but really made some separation on the last 50 closing in a blazing 29.16. This moves her up from 10th (1:56.60) into fifth in the world this year.

Heemskerk also registered a 2019 best, clocking 1:56.35 to improve on her 1:56.48 from April.

Ajna Kesely of Hungary looked like a lock for third at the 150, but a late push from Chihiro Igarashi made it a close call. Igarashi came home in 29.85 to Kesely’s 30.42, but the Hungarian got her hand on the wall first in 1:58.14 to get on the podium. Igarashi was just over a tenth behind in 1:58.26.

