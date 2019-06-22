2019 Sette Colli Trophy Day 2 Finals Recap

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- June 21-23, 2019
- Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Sette Colli Records Entering 2019 Meet
- SwimSwam Preview
- Entry Lists
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 prelims recap
- Results
Saturday’s day two prelims sessions of the 2019 Sette Colli trophy was extremely quick. The women’s 50 breast saw 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato set a new national record, while the men’s race features three of the fastest 50 breaststrokers in the world. The men’s 100 free is set for a speedy showdown as all finalists were under 49 seconds in prelims, and Hungarian world record holder Katinka Hosszu will do her thing in the 400 IM. Outside of those three events, tonight’s session will also see finals for the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 fly, and women’s and men’s 200 back and 800 free.
Women’s 100 fly – Final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Men’s 200 fly – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Women’s 100 back – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Men’s 100 back – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Women’s 400 IM – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Men’s 400 IM – Final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Women’s 100 free – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Men’s 100 free – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Women’s 50 breast – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Men’s 50 breast – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Women’s 800 free – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Men’s 800 free – final
- Gold:
- Silver:
- Bronze:
Where to watch?