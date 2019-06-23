LSU Earns Verbal Commitment from 2020 Sprinter Reagan Osborne

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reagan Osborne, a rising senior at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia, has announced her intention to swim for Louisiana State University where her future teammates in the class of 2024 will include verbal commits Allison Tomsuden, Jadyn Jannasch, Maddie Howell, and Sydney Roycraft.

“Always dreamt of being an LSU Tiger, and now my dream has finally come true! Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Louisiana State University! Huge thank you to everyone, who helped get me to this point. Geaux Tigers!!!🐯💜💛”

Osborne represented the Bruins at the Virginia High School 6A State Championships, earning All-American Consideration honors for her relay performances in both 2018 and 2019. Individually, she placed 8th in the 100 free (53.04) and 12th in the 50 free (24.05) this past season. She anchored the medley relay (23.60) and led off the 200 free relay (24.27), both of which finished in fourth place. Osborne was named to the Honorable Mention All-Met squad and has twice earned All-District honors.

In club swimming, where she represents Machine Aquatics, Osborne concentrates mostly on sprints. She competed in the 50/100/200 free, 50 back, and 50 fly at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, going best times in the 100 free and 50 fly. At last summer’s version of the same meet, she swam the 50/100/200 free and 100 back and left the meet with new PBs in the 100/200 free and 50 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 51.42

200 free – 1:52.59

500 free – 5:03.03

50 back – 28.19

50 fly – 27.68

Always dreamt of being an LSU Tiger, and now my dream has finally come true! Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Louisiana State University! Huge thank you to everyone, who helped get me to this point. Geaux Tigers!!!🐯💜💛 pic.twitter.com/V4YIH2CgWF — Reagan Osborne (@reaganosb) June 4, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.