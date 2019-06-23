Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel & Louise Hansson Break Meet Records in Mission Viejo Prelims

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

A Meet Record from Caeleb Dressel and another from Louise Hansson highlighted Sunday’s prelims swims at the 2019 Mission Viejo Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions.

Dressel swam a 51.98 in prelims, which makes him the top qualifier by half-a-second in the race. USC-trained Kazakhstan swimmer Adilbek Mussin was 2nd in 52.42, and Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was 3rd in 52.45.

For Dressel, that broke Shields’ 2016 Meet Record of 52.15. For the runner-up Mussin, that breaks his own Kazakhstani Record of 52.95 by half-a-second.

In prelims of the three-round women’s 50 fly, Trojan rising senior Louise Hansson broke a Meet Record of her own with a 26.44 in the women’s 50 fly. Kendyl Stewart had the old record in 26.45, and while she’s at the meet, she didn’t swim this 50.

In the women’s 100 fly,  Hansson swam 57.97. After swimming the fastest 100 yard fly in  history at NCAAs in March, she’s turned a corner in long course. She’s now been sub-58 at 3 separate meets this season. Her best time coming into 2019 was 57.99.

Dressel was the top qualifier in the men’s 50 fly as well in 23.81.

Other Prelims Highlights:

  • Breeja Larson swam 1:07.55 to qualify 1st, ahead of Annie Lazor (1:08.58) and Ye Shiwen (1:09.76), in the women’s 100 breaststroke. For Larson, who was on the 2012 Olympic Team, that’s her best time since 2017. She hasn’t been under 1:07 since 2014.
  • Ali DeLoof qualified 1st in the women’s 100 back in 1:01.54, while short course record holder Beata Nelson qualified 2nd in 1:02.40. Nelson swam a best time in the 100 free earlier in the meet.
  • China’s Xu Jiayu qualified 1st in 55.35.
  • Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin qualified 1st in the men’s 100 breaststroke in a 1:01.40. That’s 4-tenths short of breaking the Meet Record.

swimfan01

I got splits for everyone Dressel’s 100 Fly 24.1/27.8

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
swimfan01

He looked easy on both the 50 and 100 Fly this morning

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
DresselApologist

A man of the people.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
YaYeeter

Does anyone know if Ye Shiwen will be swimming at this year’s world champs?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Dee

Is it just me, or is Ye Shiwen starting to look like a 4.30 swimmer again? 2.08 200fl, 2.10 200bk, 2.22 200br, and we all know what her free can be like.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
The Ready Room

I’d think 2:07 would be more likely than 4:30 but I’d love to see it all these years later!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 seconds ago

