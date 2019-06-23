Caeleb Dressel & Louise Hansson Break Meet Records in Mission Viejo Prelims

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

A Meet Record from Caeleb Dressel and another from Louise Hansson highlighted Sunday’s prelims swims at the 2019 Mission Viejo Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions.

Dressel swam a 51.98 in prelims, which makes him the top qualifier by half-a-second in the race. USC-trained Kazakhstan swimmer Adilbek Mussin was 2nd in 52.42, and Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was 3rd in 52.45.

For Dressel, that broke Shields’ 2016 Meet Record of 52.15. For the runner-up Mussin, that breaks his own Kazakhstani Record of 52.95 by half-a-second.

In prelims of the three-round women’s 50 fly, Trojan rising senior Louise Hansson broke a Meet Record of her own with a 26.44 in the women’s 50 fly. Kendyl Stewart had the old record in 26.45, and while she’s at the meet, she didn’t swim this 50.

In the women’s 100 fly, Hansson swam 57.97. After swimming the fastest 100 yard fly in history at NCAAs in March, she’s turned a corner in long course. She’s now been sub-58 at 3 separate meets this season. Her best time coming into 2019 was 57.99.

Dressel was the top qualifier in the men’s 50 fly as well in 23.81.

Other Prelims Highlights: