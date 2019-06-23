Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pellegrini Swims Fastest 200 Free Since 2017 World Championships

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Italian veteran Federica Pellegrini dropped an incredible swim of 1:55.42 in the women’s 200 free at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, the fastest time she’s produced since winning the 2017 World Championship title in Budapest.

At that meet, Pellegrini defeated favorite Katie Ledecky and Aussie Emma McKeon (who tied for silver in 1:55.18) in a time of 1:54.73. After that swim, she announced she was officially done swimming the event, a statement that obviously hasn’t held true.

After swimming a few SCM 200s post-Budapest in the summer of 2017, she competed in the event at the Short Course World Championships last December, placing fourth, and has continued to pursue it this long course season. At the Italian Championships in April, she won the event in a time of 1:56.60.

In the world rankings picture, the 30-year-old moves up from 10th into fifth, now only trailing Ariarne Titmus, McKeon, Ledecky and Sarah Sjostrom.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE

Ariarne AUS
Titmus
04/09
1.54.30
2Emma
McKEON		AUS1.54.5506/11
3Katie
LEDECKY		USA1.55.3211/30
4Sarah
SJOSTROM		SWE1.55.3904/12
5Federica
PELLEGRINI		ITA1.55.4206/23
View Top 29»

Pellegrini has won a medal at a record seven consecutive World Championships in the event, dating back to 2005 in Montreal where she won silver a week before her 17th birthday. Her run includes gold medals in 2009 and 2011 in addition to 2017, and she also set the world record at those ’09 Championships in 1:52.98 which continues to stand today.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
SWIMDOC

She is definitely in a great shape right now!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Jeff

I am telling you she will medal at worlds this year and make it the 8th worlds in a row to medal in the 200 free.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!