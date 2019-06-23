Pellegrini Swims Fastest 200 Free Since 2017 World Championships

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Italian veteran Federica Pellegrini dropped an incredible swim of 1:55.42 in the women’s 200 free at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, the fastest time she’s produced since winning the 2017 World Championship title in Budapest.

At that meet, Pellegrini defeated favorite Katie Ledecky and Aussie Emma McKeon (who tied for silver in 1:55.18) in a time of 1:54.73. After that swim, she announced she was officially done swimming the event, a statement that obviously hasn’t held true.

After swimming a few SCM 200s post-Budapest in the summer of 2017, she competed in the event at the Short Course World Championships last December, placing fourth, and has continued to pursue it this long course season. At the Italian Championships in April, she won the event in a time of 1:56.60.

In the world rankings picture, the 30-year-old moves up from 10th into fifth, now only trailing Ariarne Titmus, McKeon, Ledecky and Sarah Sjostrom.

Pellegrini has won a medal at a record seven consecutive World Championships in the event, dating back to 2005 in Montreal where she won silver a week before her 17th birthday. Her run includes gold medals in 2009 and 2011 in addition to 2017, and she also set the world record at those ’09 Championships in 1:52.98 which continues to stand today.